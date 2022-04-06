WALES — When it’s early April in Wisconsin, teams are just happy when they look at the schedule and see their game isn’t postponed.
The added bonus for Kettle Moraine’s softball team is that it has taken advantage of its first two opportunities to take the diamond.
Behind the efforts in the circle of Ava Sander and Carmen Follette, as well as the bats of Sander, Hailey Hack and Casey Navarro, the Lasers picked up their second win in as many days, holding off Muskego for a 3-2 Classic 8 Conference victory on a chilly Tuesday evening.
After calling on both Sander and Follette against Waukesha South on Monday, KM coach Scott Graf utilized the same strategy against the Warriors and saw it pay off with another W.
“I feel we have two really good pitchers and we have a third one that people haven’t even seen yet that is pretty close to the caliber of the two there, so we’re excited because they offer different things,” Graf said. “One is kind of a more in-and-out kind of kid and then other one’s an up-and-down kind of kid, so it’s hard for kids to adjust to that.”
Sander set the tone early, striking out the side in the top of the first inning. She would go four innings and allow one unearned run on two hits, while striking out six.
At the time of her exit, the Lasers held a 2-1 lead and Muskego coach Steve Czech felt good about his team’s chances against Follette.
“I think the second one (Follette) is going to be more along the lines of what we can expect for the rest of the season, so that’s encouraging for us to to get a lot better contact on her to make the adjustments needed in the middle of the game to make those hits,” Czech said. “Obviously it sucks to lose any one-run game, but good outlook.”
KM gave Follette what turned about to be a much-needed insurance run in the fifth when Sander hit a towering fly ball to deep center just out of the reach of Muskego’s Kaelyn Morrow for an RBI double, plating Hack. It was Hack’s second run of the game, as she also came home along with Allie Sobrofski — both were hit by pitches — when Navarro lifted a two-run double to right in the bottom of the first. That made it 2-0 and gave the Lasers a lead they’d never concede.
“It was Hailey’s first game back,” Graf said. “She hurt her hand on spring break. She’s a scholarship kid for softball so senior leader, four-year starter, one of those kinds of kids, so I love having her in the lineup right away. We have three freshmen, too, and a couple sophomores on the field. Five out of our nine kids are freshmen and sophomores.”
With KM clinging to a 3-1 lead in the sixth, Morrow drew a leadoff walk. Then with two outs, Madison Coball missed hitting a game-tying home run by 2 feet, settling for an RBI double off the left-field fence to bring Muskego within one.
But Follette would retire the final four batters she faced to preserve the victory. Muskego was held to three hits and struck out nine times against Sander and Follette.
“I think that’s going to be a strong suit of ours by the end of the year is our hitting,” Czech said. “Based on what we’ve seen and practicing against live pitching, I know we can do it. The question is just the confidence and the timing of live pitching compared to pitching machines and that transition that happens in the spring time to take it out on the field.
“I told the team we’re going to need more than two runs to win the rest of the year, but at the same time, I expect us to be better.”
KM dealt with its own frustrations offensively after scoring 13 runs against the Blackshirts the day prior. It stranded nine runners on base as Harrison, who allowed six hits and struck out 10, went the distance and worked out of multiple jams.
“Loved Kate’s performance,” Czech said. “We went into it thinking that we were gonna split reps, but it’s hard to go away from something in a close game that’s working so well. She’ll be our our vocal leader and our pitching leader all year long. This is a big confidence booster against a really good hitting team.”
Both Kettle Moraine and Muskego went 10-6 in the Classic 8 last season, finishing in a tie for third. Graf hopes a 2-0 start in league play is a sign of things to come, and it helps to have two arms — at least — to rely on moving forward.
“We’ve been talking about doing this for a long time because we’re kind of old school, being able to take a kid out,” Graf said. “But we’ve got some kids we’re confident in and they want to do it so we’re going to give them a chance. It is a little bit of a work but it also was sort of the plan, too. So far it’s working.”