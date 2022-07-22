Let me start off by saying that I love to write. Even before I knew I wanted to pursue a career in journalism, I always loved to write. I still have my first “book” that I wrote back in elementary school for a class project, and I used to spend way too much time writing Dr. Seuss-style poems about whatever happened to catch my fancy.
What I write about nowadays is vastly different from back then, but I still have that same love and passion for writing to this day — whether it’s about a championship game or shining the spotlight on an individual’s unusual story or incredible accomplishment.
And then there’s column writing. I absolutely love columns and how it can be just a free-flow of thoughts and ideas (as evidenced by the beginning of this column).
For a little while now I’ve had several ideas for columns that I would like to write. These ideas have been bouncing around in my head for several days, but sometimes it can be hard to come up with a way to fill out a full-length column with just a single topic. So instead, today I’m taking a page out of local-legend Chuck Delsman’s book and giving some quick thoughts on a variety of topics from the wide world of sports.
I’ve spent more than enough time setting this up, so let’s go ahead and get on with the show:
■ The lead has shrunk down to just a half game, but the Brewers are still leading the division as we open up the second half of the season. And honestly I still can’t believe it — or at least I couldn’t believe it until I double-checked the standings and saw that the NL Central is the second-weakest division in all of baseball right now. Of the six division leaders, only the AL Central-leading Twins have a worse winning percentage (.532) than the Brewers (.538).
Yikes. The Cardinals sit in second place in the division as the only other team with a winning record at 50-44. After that, the winning percentages take a steep dive with the Pirates (.419), Cubs (.380) and finally the Reds (.374).
So long story short, the Brewers are benefitting right now from being in a terrible division. And honestly I think that’s hurting the team more than you would think.
I mean let’s face it, as much as I love the team, they’re on a course to get knocked out in the first round of the playoffs once again — assuming they make it, of course. If they were in second or third place in just about any other division, or making a strong push for a Wild Card spot, I could potentially see the team being more aggressive at the trade deadline — which they really need to be. But as it is, it’s very likely to be a quiet deadline for the Brewers as they hope to coast into the playoffs atop of a terrible division. I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t see the Crew turning things around in a meaningful way anytime soon.
■ Does anyone really pay much attention to the Tour de France anymore? I remember when I was younger hearing quite a bit about it even though no one in my group of friends or family paid close attention to cycling. And yet I still knew the names of Floyd Landis and Lance Armstrong, and I remember the yellow “Livestrong” wristbands that led to just about every organization you can think of using similar style wristbands as advertising giveaways, which then naturally led to your coolness at school being determined by how many rubber wristbands you wore on one wrist at a single time. But I digress.
Now clearly a big reason for this decrease in attention is due to the doping scandals involving Landis and Armstrong that led to their titles being stripped from them. And then on top of that the fact that since then there has not been an American winner of the race.
So in that sense, I can understand why the popularity has decreased across the country. It’s probably similar to how before Simone Biles first became a sports icon, I really couldn’t tell you of any other Olympic gymnast besides Mary Lou Retton — whose 1984 Olympic performance came nearly a decade before I was even born. Without an American winning one Tour de France — let alone multiple — it seems there just isn’t a lot of knowledge among the general public.
I could be way off base, but seeing the updates pop up on the AP wire every night I’m laying out pages made me stop and think about this.
■ OK I’m going to go into fan-mode for a minute and go on a short rant about Tony La Russa. I have been a die-hard White Sox fan for almost 20 years now (which is kind of scary to think about it in those terms), and I have suffered through some miserable years of terrible rosters. But after some major trades, waiting for prospects to make their way through the system and some uncharacteristically big free agent signings, it finally seemed like things could be looking up for the team, and they could finally become a serious playoff contender.
And then comes along Tony “I’m a Hall of Famer baseball person” La Russa. And suddenly all those lofty hopes began to fade away.
I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt (all of his off-the-field issues aside), and hope that maybe things could work out for the team. I even had the chance to talk to a couple of former MLB players who had La Russa as a coach, and based on what they told me about him I thought that maybe things wouldn’t be as terrible as I had first feared, and maybe the team could still be a playoff contender.
Spoiler alert: La Russa is terrible.
Once upon a time he was a great coach. I mean he had to be in order to be inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame. But those days are long since gone, and he clearly should have stayed retired. I hope that the team parts ways with him this offseason (preferably sooner than that), but at this point I’m not holding my breath and I’m resigning myself to continued mediocrity from the team.
■ One last baseball note: I’m still not over the Angels changing their name from the Anaheim Angels to the Los Angeles Angels. I grew up in Orange County, California, and the Angels were the hometown team for me as a kid. They play in Anaheim, so they should be called the Anaheim Angels. I’d even settle for California Angels. But Los Angeles Angels has never sat right with me.
And don’t get me started on that stupid “Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim” garbage they ran with for a few years before that quietly went away. As bad as calling them the Los Angeles Angels is, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim was a million times worse.
If you want a taste of what that would be like, imagine if the Lake Country Dock-Hounds were actually called the Milwaukee DockHounds of Oconomowoc. I shudder at the thought.
■ Who’s ready for some football? Baseball has always been my favorite sport, but football is a very close second. I’m quite interested in seeing how the NFC North plays out this season.
The Packers have basically a giant question mark at wide receiver, but otherwise on offense and defense they seem just as solid as ever. And then of course the other giant question mark — as always it seems — is special teams. But if wide receiver and special teams can provide even a league-average performance this year, Green Bay is clearly the favorite to win the division again.
Minnesota, I feel, is just going to be a middle-of-thepack team once again this season. I just don’t really see anything on the roster right now that stands out as an indicator that the Vikings could compete for the division title. Of course the wild card is new head coach Kevin O’Connell, so you never know what might happen following a regime change.
Now the Detroit Lions I think are going to surprise a lot of people this year. It’s just a gut-feeling, but I like what I’ve seen out of head coach Dan Campbell, and he seemed to keep the locker room pumped up all season long despite the Lions going 3-13-1. Obviously it’ll come down to on-the-field talent, but I think there’s a good chance Detroit could make a leap this year and be a Wild Card contender.
As for the Bears ... yeah, it’s going to suck this year in Chicago. New coach, vastly different roster and with few exciting playmakers, I’d honestly be surprised if they won more than five games. If they finish the year 8-9, Bears fans should consider that a huge win.
■ Kind of a funny story that popped up at the World Athletics Championships on Monday. A cameraman backed up onto the track to get a better angle of the triple-jump event he was shooting, but what he didn’t realize was that he walked onto a live track, as steeplechase runners found themselves having to dodge the cameraman. Fortunately there were no collisions and it was only a brief hiccup during the event.
Let me tell you, though, it can be kind of terrifying finding yourself unexpectedly surrounded by athletes running full bore past you. I was shooting a women’s basketball game at my college a few years ago, and we ended up winning on a half-court, buzzer-beater. I was focused on getting shots of the player making the basket and of the bench reacting, and then all of a sudden I found myself surrounded as the entire men’s team came racing out of the tunnel to celebrate.
Let me just say, I know how Simba felt during the wildebeest stampede in “The Lion King.”