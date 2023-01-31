WAUKESHA — Jimmy Wollenberg has put in the long hours in the mudroom, and as his high school wrestling career begins to wind down, he’s been able to enjoy the fruits of his labor.
Those include bragging rights at the dinner table.
Recently, the Waukesha South senior surpassed his father, Cory Wollenberg, in career victories and will only continue to distance himself from his old man with roughly a month left in the wrestling season. The elder Wollenberg had a career record of 110-60 at South from 1989-93, while Jimmy surpassed the mark on his home mat after winning the 126-pound weight class at the Ken Heine Blackshirt Invitational on Jan. 14.
“It’s been pretty cool catching my dad and his friends,” Wollenberg said. “They’re all happy with the work I’ve put in that helped me to get where I’m at now. It’s all a really good feeling that hard work pays off.”
Wollenberg, who entered the 2022-23 campaign with an 81-31 career ledger, reached the 100-win milestone earlier in the season — a mark he knew was within reach coming in.
“But I didn’t know what his record was at until my mom pulled it up from the record book, and once I hit 100 I saw I was only like eight away from getting him,” Wollenberg said. “So I just passed him in the finals of the home tournament we had (Jan. 14). It was a pretty cool place to hit that.”
It’s also been pretty cool for second- year coach Quenten Fischer to have a front-row seat to watch one of the best wrestlers to ever come through South.
“Something I’ve always said about Jimmy is he lives, eats and breathes wrestling,” Fischer said. “It is his life. It’s his passion. He loves it, and for any wrestler to do this year-round means that you’re dedicated and they want to get better. That is their sport.
“He’ll wrestle Greco, he’ll wrestle freestyle in the spring and summer, and he’s notorious for being a good Greco thrower. You don’t want to tie up with Jimmy because he’s going to try to launch you.”
Some of the top wrestlers around the state in Wollenberg’s weight class have taken notice, as evidenced by how one opponent gameplanned for the 126-pounder at the Craig Belcher Invite on Jan. 21 when Wollenberg suffered just his third loss of the season.
“Co’ji Campbell (of St. Joseph Catholic Academy) is the kid he went up against and he didn’t tie up with him,” Fischer said. “He stayed really low and even got a low single on Jimmy and every time he shot in the guy would put a front head lock on Jimmy.
“He’s really dominated a lot of his matches. It’s good to see him have some tough matches because now we know what to improve on.”
Between his season-opening loss to Oconomowoc freshman Kellen Wolbert, who is nationally ranked at 120 pounds, and his recent bout against Campbell, it’s been smooth sailing for Wollenberg.
“It’s been going good,” Wollenberg said. “I’m just working, staying in the grind. It’s the really hard part of the season and I’m doing well in the hard part, so I like that. Just aiming high.”
How high? Wollenberg came up to Fischer with something in mind last year.
“The first thing he said to me was, ‘Coach, I want to be your first state champion,’” Fischer said.
Both Fischer and Wollenberg know that’s a tall task, but what can only help add fuel to the fire — and make him more comfortable on the big stage — was Wollenberg’s previous experience at the Kohl Center.
He made it to individual state as a junior last winter at 120 pounds with a 39-8 record, but it was oneand- done for Wollenberg after he fell by major decision to Marshfield’s Caleb Dennee, who promptly lost in the second round later that day.
“If I get there (state), the lights and all the people aren’t as big of a deal as I thought they were the first time,” Wollenberg said. “Just stay calm and not let that all get to me. It kind of got me last year but this year I’m a lot more confident. I’ve worked a lot harder this year. Just trust the process and all the training I did.”
Wollenberg’s work ethic and drive has shown in the results this season.
Since his loss to Wolbert, Wollenberg has won 36 of his 39 matches, including a second-place finish at the Deerfield Scramble this past weekend as he now turns his attention to the Classic 8 Conference Tournament at Muskego this Friday.
“It’s been great watching Jimmy learn and grow as a wrestler,” Fischer said. “He really invests in other wrestlers who are into it. If he sees another wrestler really get into wrestling, he’s going to invest his time.”
And while many of the area’s elite wrestlers go to Askren Wrestling Academy, Wollenberg travels to Madison at least twice a week to train at Team Nazar Training Center and has also attended Ringers in Menomonee Falls.
“He’ll leave our practices and get into practices with some really high-caliber wrestlers,” Fischer said. “He gets to wrestle his brother and a couple other high-caliber varsity wrestlers, but guys around his weight, I’m glad that he goes elsewhere because iron sharpens iron.
“He’s got a really good work ethic. He works really hard in the wrestling room so I just let him do his thing.”
Currently standing at 117-35 on his career with just under a month left in the season, Wollenberg has a chance to continue climbing the ranks to cement his legacy in South’s wrestling program. That win total would likely be higher if not for the coronavirus-altered 2021 season, so Wollenberg has no shot at the program record held by assistant coach Billy Prochniewski, who won a state title in 2013.
“I’m very far away,” Wollenberg said of Prochniewski’s 159 victories. “So I won’t be able to get there.”
Wollenberg’s aforementioned younger brother, Sam, is a junior and normally wrestles a few weights above Jimmy. His other younger brother, Tommy, is a great tumbler and a member of South’s cheer team.
“Me and my middle brother have been on varsity since our freshmen year working since we were little,” Wollenberg said. “Wrestling is part of everything. My dad got me into it. He used to bring us to all the local tournaments and stuff. He wanted me and my brothers to do well so he started us as young as possible.”
It’s safe to say Wollenberg has done pretty well for himself thus far, and he hopes wrestling is also a part of his future.
“He’s talked about going to welding school, joining the Marines, going to a junior college, going to wrestle at a D-III,” Fischer said. “I’ve started to get interest on him from college coaches so if that’s in his path I definitely believe Jimmy can wrestle in college “Once Jimmy gets to the next level and surrounds himself with those types of disciplined and determined wrestlers and coaches, he’s going to thrive. I’m proud of him. He’s made me a better coach.”