WEST BEND — Brookfield Bulldogs pitcher/infielder Nate DeYoung was due some good karma.
He threw brilliantly against the Bulldogs’ archrival the Brookfield Blue Sox on July 9, registering 16 strikeouts, but the Bulldogs still fell 3-1.
So on Sunday, DeYoung felt the need for a little payback as Brookfield visited the West Bend Spirits. All that DeYoung did that day was get on base all six times he was up to the plate, including recording a cycle and knocking in four runs.
He completed that cycle in the top of the ninth with a two-run triple to the deepest part of Carl Kuss Field. The hit put the Bulldogs ahead for good as they rallied from a 10-5 deficit to pull out a messy 12-11 victory.
“That’s baseball,” said DeYoung of the bad luck against the Blue Sox. “Just one of those days. But I was really happy to help the team today. I like being in situations when the pressure’s on.”
The split on the weekend left the Bulldogs at 6-4 overall while West Bend fell to 6-5.
Bulldogs player/manager Curt Pryal was happy with the win, but not thrilled with the execution.
“I was proud of how they came back,” Pryal said. “But truthfully, we played like dog----. Can I say that (laughs)? We got it done but it was not pretty.”
For West Bend catcher Matt Schubert, it was a frustrating loss. The Spirits were coming off a good win over the Milwaukee Beavers on July 6 and were looking to build on that momentum, but mistakes at the worst times stopped them in their tracks against Brookfield.
“It’s how baseball goes sometimes,” he said. “We had some easy plays we should have made but we didn’t and we left a lot of guys on base. We do our jobs, we win the game.”
That was truly the case on Sunday.
The Spirits pushed four runs across in the bottom of the sixth to stretch their lead to 10-5 as Adam Rohlinger and starting pitcher Matt Parrent notched back-to-back RBI doubles. Two batters later ,Adam Sarauer hit a run-scoring single.
At that point, Parker Sniatynski came onto relieve Brookfield starter Elijah Goodman. He issued a walk, but then got back-to-back strikeouts to close out the West Bend threat.
The Bulldogs began their rally in the top of the seventh with the help of a two-run single from recent addition TJ Roberts. Roberts had already hit a solo home run in the sixth and his contributions on the day were not complete.
Brookfield outfielder Kris Franzen cut the deficit to 10-8 with a solo home run to right in the eighth, setting up a dramatic ninth inning. Roberts led off the ninth with still another home run to left to make it 10-9. Parrent then got two groundouts to put the Spirits an out away from the win.
After two singles extended the inning, Franzen hit a soft grounder to second. The West Bend fielder charged the ball but his throw was off-line allowing the tying run to score.
That set up DeYoung’s heroics. After a few offerings, he had a pretty good idea of what Parrent was going to throw him on what proved to be the game-winning hit.
“He went change-up, slider, slider, slider,” DeYoung said. “I knew what was coming.”
His hit went to the fence by the 376-foot sign in center as both runners scored easily giving Brookfield a 12-10 lead. It was Brookfield’s first advantage since DeYoung’s solo home run in the first.
Miles Heim then came on to get the final out of the inning but the damage had been done.
West Bend was not done, however, as a walk and two singles, including an RBI shot by Adam Rohlinger, cut the lead to 12-11 with one out in the ninth. But then Sniatynski got a flyout and a comebacker to seal the victory.
It was a big offensive day on both sides, as Brandon Niedfeldt led West Bend with four hits, including two doubles while Rohlinger also had two doubles among his four hits and four RBI.
Schubert praised Parrent for hanging in there as long as he did against a hard-hitting Brookfield lineup.
“We trust him so much,” he said. “He pitched a hell of a game today. We just need to be more consistent and get a consistent lineup day-today.”
Meanwhile, for Brookfield, Franzen also got on base all five times he stepped to the plate including his home run and a single.
“This was an important win because it was a divisional game,” Pryal said. “We would have liked to have gotten both games this weekend, but we’ll take the split.”
Meanwhile, DeYoung, an Appleton native who currently attends and plays for UW-Milwaukee, said his arm was sore after the big pitching effort against the Blue Sox, but added that it was feeling better after the big win over West Bend.
“I love playing with these guys,” he said. “They’re really good dudes.”