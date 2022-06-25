The thrill of the chase

On Tuesday evening I was on the hunt.
It had been more than 10 years since the last time I’d tried my luck, and back then I was still living in California so this would be completely uncharted territory for me.
Where should I go? What’s the best place to come away with my prize? Will there even be anyone there that will provide me with what I seek?
Not knowing the answer, I remained undaunted in my quest. At about quarter till 5, I grabbed my jersey, picked up a brand new baseball I had purchased earlier in the day, and stuffed a Sharpie and ballpoint pen into my pocket as I walked out the door.
I was on my way to American Family Field, and I was on the hunt for autographs.
I knew that my ultimate goal — getting St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to sign my jersey — would be a longshot at best. But with a blank baseball in hand, I was still hoping to at least get a couple autographs for my efforts.
To make a long story short, I came up empty-handed.
Yeah it was definitely a bummer, but that’s just how it goes sometimes when hunting autographs. It didn’t help matters that in the 90 minutes between when the gates first opened and when the game began, there was only one Cardinal who came over to the wall to sign autographs (And with my luck, he stopped signing when I was two people away from getting a chance). The Cardinals were also on the road, playing a division rival, and it was one of the hottest — if not the hottest — temperatures I’ve ever experienced at a game. So in that sense, I can understand why many players opted not to sign autographs before the game — especially since they are constantly bombarded by autograph requests for 162 games each season. But that being said, seeing Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa still taking the time to sign autographs for fans was nice to see — even if I didn’t get one.
But that’s the nature of the game. Sometimes you get lucky and get an autograph, and sometimes you don’t. I remember the first time I ever got an autograph at a game I ended up getting eight different players to sign that night — with the very first one coming from former Brewers first baseman Lyle Overbay. But there have been plenty of other times where my requests were ignored — an in one memorable instance a player yelled at me to leave him alone (I cut that guy some slack though because I later learned that he had been diagnosed with a season-ending injury the next day, so he probably wasn’t in the best of moods).
I’ve written before about how catching a game-used ball is one of the greatest souvenirs a fan dreams of getting, and in some ways autographs can be just as prized — if not more. And autographs can often have a greater meaning behind them.
One night, many years ago at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California, I waited outside the gates with a small crowd of fans after the game hoping to catch autographs from players departing the park. An Angels player came out of the gates and began signing autographs for everyone around. I couldn’t recognize who it was — without jersey numbers I find it hard to tell who any players are really — but I overheard one guy next to me ask this player to add “1st win” when giving his autograph. I thought this was a great idea, so when he came over to me, I asked the player to add “1st win” as well, which he did.
At the time I just thought it was a cool and unique autograph to have, and maybe if I was lucky he would end up becoming a really famous player someday and this ball could become valuable.
Tragically, that ended up not being the case. About a year after the encounter, that player — Angels pitcher Nick Adenhart — was killed in a car accident while driving with friends after a game. That first win would end up being the only win of his career.
So today that autographed baseball doesn’t have much in terms of monetary value. But in terms of memories, remembering an excited guy happy to take the time to interact with fans after one of the biggest nights of his life, this ball is priceless to me.
But an autograph doesn’t have to be attached to a larger story to have a lasting impact on a young fan. I had the opportunity to speak with former Kansas City Royals pitcher and current Los Angeles Angels broadcaster Mark Gubicza last year, and while talking with him I asked him about his interactions with fans — such as signing autographs.
“Everyone always says why do you stop and talk to everybody? Why do you sign things when you (get them in the mail)? Because a lot of people I know, get mail sent to their house and they just throw it away,” Gubicza said. “I sign pretty much everything I ever get. I love the interaction with fans walking to the pregame show, walking out after games, interacting on Twitter.
“When I’m connected that way, I feel good. (FOX sportscaster) Justin Kutcher, it was crazy because he tells me a story about way back when he was at Yankees Stadium, and he went up asking a bunch of guys for autographs, and they all kind of said, ‘No, no, no.’ He said the one guy that stopped and said ‘Hi,’ and signed for him was me. And he still has the baseball to this day. So I always felt if I can make someone happy — even if it’s just for a second — then I’m cool with that.”
Just having one player stop and sign for a young fan made all the difference in the world. I can only imagine that how Kutcher prizes that ball today is how one of those kids at Tuesday’s game will prize Sosa’s autograph as well.
The guys that take the field every summer and play for one of the 30 MLB clubs will have an impact on fans across the country just by going out and throwing the ball or swinging the bat. But those players that take the extra few minutes with fans, players like Gubicza and Sosa, they can leave a much longer-lasting impression on people with a simple hello and a few strokes of the pen.
BALLPARK FOOD REVIEW
Continuing my season-long effort of trying a new ballpark food offering at each game, I went with the final of the three premium sausage offerings that I had yet to try this year — the Tipsy Polish.
It had caught my attention previously when I was looking for something to eat at the ballpark. Mainly because of probably the single-most unusual topping I have ever heard of on a sausage — tater tots. And sure enough once I got my food they had full-sized, big-as-my-thumb tater tots on top of the sausage. The tots were paired up with caramelized brandied onions, brown mustard and pickled cherry peppers.
Now let me set the stage for you. It was hot at the ballpark. Like super freaking hot — even in the shade. And even under the best of circumstances I do not particularly care for spicy food. So when I saw the words “cherry pepper” on the menu, I naively thought they would be sweet peppers, similar to bell peppers. It took only one big bite for me to realize the error of my ways. In different circumstances, it’s possible I could’ve tolerated the spiciness a bit more. But sitting in that oven masquerading as a baseball stadium, one bite was more than enough for me as I quickly discarded the rest of the peppers into my tray.
The rest of it was otherwise pretty good. As someone who has not really eaten caramelized onions before, maybe this was normal but it really had kind of a limp and slimy texture to it that I didn’t find particularly appealing. The tots were good when they weren’t falling off the bun with every bite and leaving a trail of mustard down my shirt, and the sausage itself tasted great. I likely won’t be getting this one again in the future, but for anyone looking for a little spice at the park, this is probably a good option for $10.49.