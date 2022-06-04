The unstoppable Meghan Schultz

LA CROSSE — No matter the time of year, Meghan Schultz is thriving.
Not that that’s anything new. The New Berlin West junior was already a standout middle hitter in volleyball and all-state center in basketball, playing one or the other at almost all times.
This year, she decided to add track and field to her repertoire — maybe her best sport of all, if Friday afternoon was any indication.
In her first year competing in shot put, not only did Schultz win gold, but did so in dominant fashion as she set a new personal record and won the Division 2 girls title during Day 1 of the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse.
Schultz realized she had the time to commit to a new sport. She just needed a little push.
“My shot put coach, he was kind of recruiting me behind the scenes for like three years because my sister did do it and was pretty good at it,” Schultz said. “So he kind of kept talking to my mom and eventually I was like, I have basketball practice on the weekends so I’m free during the week. Why not just give it a shot if I have the time?”
No pun intended, as shot turned out to be an event tailor-made for the 6-foot-3 Schultz. The only possible roadblock was overcoming the shock to the system the atmosphere of Roger Harring Stadium can present.
Schultz came to state as the favorite, as her seeded throw of 44 feet, 7 1/2 inches was tops in the field. She essentially matched that with her
very first preliminary throw, which marked at 44-7.25.
That distance would have held up by a long shot — runner-up Ella Puls of Lodi had a top throw of 41-9.25. But Schultz had a little more left in the tank for finals, even if she didn’t realize it at first.
“I threw like 44-7 on my first throw which was basically my PR, and I was feeling really good after that,” Schultz said. “I went up and I was getting ready and … I was like, ‘Oh, I have to give it.’” The result was a PR by over a foot, and a state-winning throw of 45-10.5.
“If I’m being honest, I really thought it was like 39 (feet) because I thought it landed a line ahead,” Schultz said. “Then everyone started cheering and they call 45. I was like, ‘I just threw that?’ So I’m pretty impressed with myself.”
As she should be. Schultz has been nothing but impressive throughout her high school athletic career, garnering Division I offers in basketball and more college interest in volleyball.
But, at least for the moment, nothing matches being a state champion.
“It’s pretty cool, honestly,” Schultz said. “I was really nervous going up to it but now that it’s over … I just put in the work for this and it paid off, I guess.”