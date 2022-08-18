OCONOMOWOC — It’s amazing just how much things can change over 10 years.
Alex McRae knows that fact very well. Over the last decade he’s pitched all over the country, from Florida to Virginia to Arizona to Pennsylvania to Illinois. He’s pitched at every level of the minor leagues, and has played on a national level with the Chicago White Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
And yet, in some ways, things can stay the same.
Eleven years after he last donned a New Berlin Eisenhower jersey, McRae finds himself pitching once again in Waukesha County — this time 25 miles to the west at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park with the Lake Country DockHounds.
And he couldn’t be any happier about it.
“It’s really nice. Something about being able to go back to my house with my wife and my daughter every night, that just kind of frees everything up,” McRae said “You can’t beat it.”
That feeling isn’t the only thing that can’t be beat, as opponents have had a hard time facing McRae on the mound this season. Over 12 starts this summer, the DockHounds’ ace has gone 4-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings of work. In his last outing against Sioux Falls, McRae tossed eight scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and two walks while striking out six.
“He’s somewhat quiet. He’s not real loud and outspoken, but he’s very serious about his pitching,” DockHounds manager Jim Bennett said. “He’s very serious and locked in on how he approaches the games and his craft.”
But as good of a player as he’s been out in the field, he’s proven to be an even better teammate in the clubhouse.
“Alex is a guy that would probably do anything for any one of his teammates,” Bennett said. “He looks after others, he’s always taking care of people. He’s the first guy — you know we have Stevie D. as our bullpen catcher — and (Alex) is the first one to say, ‘Hey, we need to take care of Stevie. Stevie takes care of us, we take care of Stevie.’ That’s who he is. He’s always thinking about somebody else and how he can do what’s right and best for that other person.”
As the only player on the DockHounds’ roster with experience in MLB, McRae also makes sure to take care of his teammates by sharing his experiences and offering advice when asked.
“I’m not going to be the guy to go out there and brag about it all the time, but if they have a question or just ask about a story or something, I’ll share what it was like,” McRae said. “You know, all these guys are trying to do the same thing. So kind of give them a little heads up.”
That knowledge and willingness to share is one of the reasons why Bennett says that McRae has been a major boost to the clubhouse.
“Anybody who has sniffed a big league clubhouse has done something most guys in this game will never ever see,” Bennett said. “Just having that experience, and he’s a guy that doesn’t really talk about it, because he doesn’t talk about himself, but when guys ask him, he’ll absolutely share his experience. He’ll share his knowledge, he’ll share the ups and downs of what he’s gone through just in the minor leagues.
“So having a guy like him is very helpful, especially when we have quite a few younger guys on our team in this league, and so to have a guy like him is a big plus.”
It’s been just over four years since McRae became the 21,731st player to appear in a Major League game, and to this day he still says it’s hard to describe the moment he first stepped onto the mound in Pittsburgh wearing a Pirates jersey.
“I feel like it’s something that you can’t even describe,” he said. “It’s just something that you dream your whole life and you are working towards, and to get to experience it is incredible. It’s different. Like I said I can’t explain it. I like blacked out the first game out there.”
The one thing he quickly found out though once he made it to “The Show” was that as difficult as the transition from college baseball to the minor leagues could be, it was even harder going from the minors to the majors.
“Man, I think just the lineups you face, there’s not really a hole anywhere,” McRae said. “You know, one through nine they’re going to give you a good at-bat and they can do some damage, and you just can’t take any time off when you’re up there. It’s just you got to be focused on every pitch.”
Over parts of four seasons in the Major Leagues, McRae has appeared in 17 games, throwing 38 innings of work. He went 0-5 with a 7.34 ERA with the White Sox and the Pirates, while also recording 27 strikeouts.
His longest outing came on Sept. 6, 2019, where he got the start against the St. Louis Cardinals and pitched five innings for Pittsburgh, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with a strikeout.
But after a couple brief appearances with the White Sox in 2020 and 2021, McRae found himself without a club this offseason.
That is until Lake Country came calling.
“I was super excited about it. I’d heard a lot of rumors about this trying to happen for a couple years,” McRae said. “And you know, the timing was pretty perfect it seemed like, so I was super excited the moment I heard it was opening up.
“I was a free agent this offseason and nothing came through, and you know there’s always that doubt in your head that it might be the end. But this worked out perfect and I’m super happy to be here, just trying to work my way back to affiliated baseball. But if not, I’m happy to be here with my family and all that, so it’s all good.”
McRae’s time with the DockHounds has also seen him etch his name into the annals of team history not once, but twice this year — as one of the first All-Stars in team history, but more importantly, the first pitcher to start a game at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.
“It’s an honor,” McRae said. “I thought it was really cool to be a hometown kid and get to pitch for this team in the first game at home, and that’s something I’ll always remember.”