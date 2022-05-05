WAUKESHA — Ashlyn Skinner-Barrett is a coach’s dream, and an opponent’s nightmare. With a lethal combination of tremendous athleticism and a high motor, the Waukesha South senior is driven to have a memorable end her high school sports career. And when it’s all said and done, she may be the best female athlete to have ever walked the halls at Waukesha South.
You won’t get an argument from the two men that coached her the past four years.
“We lost one year to COVID and we lost half a year last year, and she’s still going to end up as one of our top all-time scorers,” South girls soccer coach Peter Byrne said. “If she had a full four years she probably would have shattered any scoring marks we had. She’s just a natural scorer.
“I’ve never had anyone like her.” The two-sport star certainly knows how to peak at the right time. Just look at her senior season on the hardwood.
In Skinner-Barrett’s final four basketball games, she scored 31, 33, 33 and 26 points to finish third in the Classic 8 Conference with 18.7 points per game.
“For me I just knew it was going to be the end for basketball, so I gave my all and just wanted to do it for my team,” Skinner-Barrett said.
Entering her final year playing basketball, Skinner-Barrett had her eye on a milestone many only dream of reaching — 1,000 career points.
It looked like it would remain a dream when she separated her shoulder twice over early in the season, forcing her to miss five games and wear a brace upon returning.
“I was like, well, I honestly don’t think I can get it,” Skinner-Barrett said. “But I was texting my parents before every game and decided how many points I needed and when I got 30, I was like, wow, I’ve never hit 30 before.”
She’d hit it again and again, putting her 24 points shy of 1,000 entering the postseason. While the Blackshirts failed to advance, Skinner-Barrett notched 26 points in her final game to become the sixth player in South history to reach 1,000 points.
It was just another glimpse at greatness for Erik Loose, who recently stepped down as South’s girls basketball coach.
“I’ve had the pleasure of coaching Ashlyn all four years of her high school basketball career, and it was evident very early on that she was going to be an elite-caliber player,” Loose said. “From the moment she steps on to the floor she’s an absolutely unstoppable force. Such a calm, humble and easy-going kid off the floor. Once the horn sounds, Ash is the most dedicated, ruthless and highest-motor athletes I’ve ever seen.”
Loose was wise in how he utilized Skinner-Barrett defensively, as well. Playing up top in South’s 1-3-1 zone, she used her length and athleticism to force deflections and steals, translating to many easy baskets on the other end.
Skinner-Barrett set a program record for deflections in a single season with 126 and a single game with 18. She also set a new single-season record for points scored in a season (373), surpassing the previous mark of 370 set by Erin Olson in 2002. The 5-foot-8 guard even finished fifth all-time in rebounds, all culminating in becoming the first South player since Lexi Weitzer in 2013 to earn first team all-conference honors.
“Ashlyn is a one-of-a-kind kid and athlete that coaches dream about having on their team, and I’m very grateful that I did,” Loose said.
“She could come in on a Monday having spent the weekend playing five highlevel club soccer games, and I never questioned whether or not it would negatively impact her performance. She’s a gamer.”
Despite all she accomplished in her four-year varsity basketball career, it is soccer that Skinner-Barrett will pursue at the next level.
In other words, she’s pretty darn good at that, too.
“I started at the Y when I was like 4 and stuck with it,” Skinner-Barrett said. “My parents have always supported me in basketball and soccer so they let me choose which one I wanted to go into the next steps with. Honestly I just love playing soccer, being outside playing with a big team on the field. It’s easier to use my speed in soccer and I just love it.”
By the time she got to Waukesha South, Skinner-Barrett was an instant-impact player at forward. She was honorable mention in the Classic 8 as a freshman as the Blackshirts went 9-8. But her sophomore season was wiped out due to COVID19, which made her club team all the more important to her continued growth.
With SC Wave, Skinner-Barrett has been a part of six state-championship squads.
“I’ve played under Marcio Leite pretty much my whole club life,” Skinner-Barrett said. “I’ve been with SC Wave my whole career. It really helped me become the player I am. I started on B team and then moved up. He helped me with my touches and to become the player I am today. He knows how quick I was and helped me soar, pretty much.”
That player Skinner-Barrett is today is one opposing teams can’t afford to look away from.
She does much off her work off the ball to get open, but once she gains possession, her speed, touches and physicality allow her to single- handedly create chances, whether it’s for herself or her teammates.
“We’ve had girls that could score but she can score in a lot of different ways,” Byrne said. “She’s just fun to watch on the field. It’s really been a pleasure working with her for four years and seeing her progress to where she is.”
As a junior, Skinner-Barrett was first-team all-conference and voted to the all-state second 11 team by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association. The Blackshirts went 7-4-3 in a delayed, truncated season, reaching the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals. It marked their first regional title since the turn of the century — South’s lone state appearance came in 1986.
With a senior-heavy roster in 2022, Skinner-Barrett hopes she can help take them even further this spring.
“We do have really high expectations this year so it’s been pretty good,” Skinner-Barrett said. “We’ve been playing together really well. We’ve played together pretty much for four years since we have so many seniors now, and it’s fun.”
All the while, Skinner-Barrett has been able to share her journey with her twin sister, Bailie, who is also a contributor on South’s girls soccer team.
“It’s been nice having someone I can always come home to and talk over games with,” Skinner-Barrett said. “I’ll talk about anything with her. It’s nice to have someone the same age so we relate to a lot of stuff.”
In November of 2021, Skinner- Barrett officially signed her letter of intent to play soccer collegiately at NCAA Division I UW-Milwaukee and has stuck with her decision despite the program undergoing a coaching change in February.
“I had a couple other options to go to, but I really love Milwaukee,” Skinner-Barrett said. “I wanted to stay home. I know a couple girls on the team right now which is comforting to me. It was probably the best offer and quickest offer I was going to get, so I just went with my gut on it.”
New UWM head coach Kevin Boyd knows he’ll be getting maximum effort at all times from Skinner-Barrett, just like Loose and Byrne, who hopes something special yet awaits this spring.
“We’ve been building to this,” Byrne said. “Ash has been a big part of it. She’s not a very vocal girl but you can tell the girls look to her because they know what she’s capable of doing. She leads by example and when you watch her in games, she gives 110% all the time.
“With her personality and ability, I can see her being successful at the next level. She’s willing to put the time in.”
Regardless of how her final year at South turns out, she’ll be leaving an outstanding legacy.
“I mean absolutely no disrespect to the amazing athletes we’ve had in South’s rich history, but I would argue that Ashlyn Skinner-Barrett is the best female athlete to ever step foot in our building,” Loose said.