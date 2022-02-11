It was a chilly night on Wednesday as the Winter Olympics continued to run full steam ahead. A small crowd gathered at the bottom of a snow-covered hill, watching and cheering for each skier making their way down the course. A low murmur from the crowd, punctuated by cheers at the end of a run and the amplified voice of the announcer reading off times were the only noises that could be heard. All eyes remained focused on the slope, watching as the dots that came flying down the hill grew larger and larger and began to take on the shape of a person.
At the same time in Beijing, the top winter athletes in the world were waking up and getting ready for their next day of competition.
For this scene that played out on Wednesday night was not part of the Winter Olympics. Instead it played out at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin, where some of the top prep skiers in Waukesha and Ozaukee counties faced off in their final meet of the season.
But just because there were no Olympic gold medals being handed out to the winners of each event, doesn’t mean that the Beijing Games weren’t on the minds of those racing.
“The Winter Olympics have been really cool,” said Cedarburg junior Berit Henderson, who finished in 12th place in the girls varsity race with a total time of 56.4 seconds. “It’s nice watching the slalom and (giant slalom) races there, and then being able to do it the next night which is super cool.”
Henderson was not alone in voicing those sentiments.
“It’s really inspirational to watch them go down like the super slalom, see how fast they go and then you get to come here and do it kind of just like them, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Brookfield East junior Aiden Koops, who ended the night in 17th place in the boys varsity race with a time of 56.5 seconds.
But even when the Olympics are not going on, there’s still plenty of prep skiing going on in the area every year. On Wednesday night it was Oconomowoc, Cedarburg, Brookfield East and Catholic Memorial facing off against each other at The Rock, but beyond those four schools there are even more prep ski teams that can be found throughout southeast Wisconsin, including programs at Kettle Moraine, Muskego and Arrowhead.
For many skiers who were racing down the slopes on Wednesday, skiing was simply a part of their life already. Something they had been doing for as long as they could remember. But joining a team at their school was a brand new experience.
“Well my parents are both ski instructors, and I’ve been skiing (all my life),” Henderson said. “I joined the ski team this year and I wish that I would have joined it earlier.”
Koops said that while he had been skiing from a very young age with his parents, he joined the squad thanks to a program that Brookfield East has in which eighth graders can train with the varsity ski team. And for Catholic Memorial senior Sawyer Wozniak, learning about the ski program at the school was an exciting new opportunity for him.
“So I’ve been skiing all my life, and obviously coming into high school I heard about ski teams and stuff,” said Wozniak, who won the boys varsity race with a time of 46.33 seconds. “I had a pretty good idea of where I was going — going to CMH — and I heard they had a ski team and I was like ‘Oh I’m definitely going out for that then,’ and I got here and found out that the whole program is absolutely amazing. Everyone here is like a family. I just absolutely loved it from the first day.”
Oconomowoc sophomore Paige Behrens said that she found out about the school’s skiing team thanks to her brothers.
“I’ve been skiing since freshman year, so this is my second year. Both of my older brothers did it so that’s how I started,” said Behrens, who placed fifth in the JV girls race with a time of 58.54 seconds.“ I’ve been skiing since I was younger, but this is my first time with a team ... The team’s really great so it’s fun to be with them tonight. It’s been a really great season for everyone.”
But now with the season over for most of the skiers present on Wednesday evening, they'll turn their attention back once more to the Olympics in order to get one last taste of the sport they've dedicated their lives to before having to wait for next season to hit the slopes again. For Wozniak, as he sees his high school racing career come to an end, Wednesday provided an opportunity for him to reflect on the joy that skiing and being a part of the CMH team has brought him.
“I grew up skiing since I was like 2 years old, so I've been out here all the time. No better sport in the world in my opinion,” Wozniak said. “The Winter Olympics going on too now, so we love watching them competing as well. Makes us feel like we're actually there and in the moment. I love watching my team come out here and compete as well. They all do great and they've all gotten better throughout the season, and I love just coming out here, being with all my friends and just skiing around.
“It's a little sad. I mean I love being with the team and everything, and I love the coaches and the whole aspect of being with everyone. But I'm definitely happy to wrap it up with a good chance at going to state and doing well out there. No better way to end it in my opinion than being out here with my friends and coaches and family that all love me.”