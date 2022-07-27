PEWAUKEE — It's almost 'playoff time' for all 22 teams in the newly refigured Land O' Lakes baseball league. Almost being the key word.
Just two weeks of regular season games remain in the 2022 season before the post-season playoffs begin on Tuesday, Aug. 9. All 22 teams will be seeded at the completion of the regular season.
Five teams, including three from Waukesha County, have clinched first-round playoff byes. That list includes Monches, Pewaukee and Sussex, ironically all from the highly competitive Lake Country Division. Waterford from the Borderline Division and Rome from the Kettle Moraine Division also will get first-round byes. Three teams also have clinched division titles. Monches at 9-1 has clinched the crown in the Lake Country Division and the vastly improved Brookfield Blue Sox have clinched the title in the Metro Division at 6-2. Rome also has clinched first place in the Kettle Moraine Division at 7-1.
There will be play-in games on Aug. 9 when the playoffs begin. From there the playoffs will continue on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13 and 14. The four-team semi-finals and finals will be held on Aug. 20 at Monches. Sussex is the defending league champion.
The best overall record in the league belongs to Waterford at 10-3. They are followed by Monches at 12-4, Rome 10-4, Oconomowoc 10-5, Pewaukee 10-5 and the Brookfield Bulldogs 10-5.
Competition has been outstanding in the Lake Country Division this summer. After Monches at 9-1, surging Pewaukee is next at 6-3 followed by Sussex at 5-3.
The Blue Sox at 6-2 lead the crosstown rival Brookfield Bulldogs in the Metro Division. The Bulldogs are 4-3. Rome is the winner in the Kettle Moraine Division at 7-1 and surprising Oconomowoc is second at 4-3.
Individually, several players are enjoying huge seasons.
Parker Sniatynski of the Bulldogs appears on his way to the batting championship. The multi-talented Sniatynski has pulled away from the field, sporting a hefty .561 mark. Matt Korman of Waterford is second at .500.
Those two are followed by Sean Meyer of Oconomowoc at .483, Matt Miller of West Bend at .459, Drew Knecht of Kenosha at .450, Luke Dubnicka of Monches at .444, Logan Kozak of Rome at .444, Reyshawn Sprewer of the Blue Sox at .442, Kris Franzen of the Bulldogs at .415 and Tim Frerking of Stone Bank at .410.
From there, it becomes the Tanner Williams show. He's the top home run hitter in the league with six, leading Sniatynski and Mike Schmidt of Waterford by two each. Williams is the runaway RBI leader with an impressive total of 29. Tom Zimmerman of Rome is a distant second with 17 and Mitch Dubnicka of Monches and Sniatynski are tied with 16 each.
Sprewer has the most stolen bases with 16.
Veteran right-hander Andy Smith has the most pitching wins with nine and Jake Tuttle of Rome has the most strikeouts with 66. Jonah Landowski of Oconomowoc is second with 58 and Luke Schraufnagel of Merton is third with 57.
Kaden Pfeffer of Racine is the ERA leader with an impressive mark of 1.17. He's followed by Patrick Tomfohrde of Pewaukee at 1.93, Landowski at 2.12, Andrew Muffler of Dousman at 2.18, Tuttle at 2.19, Carl Renz of Pewaukee at 2.37, Lucas Keller of Sussex at 2.79 and Donald Leicht of Waterford at 2.85.
The top local games this Saturday (all start at noon) find Monches playing at West Bend and Oconomowoc traveling to Genesee. On Sunday the top games are Merton at Oconomowoc and Dousman at the Brookfield Blue Sox.
Old Timers Golf Outing to be held Aug. 11
The annual Land O' Lakes Old Timers Association's golf outing will be played at Songbird Hills on Thursday, Aug. 11. There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $50 per individual before Aug. 1 and $60 after that date. Registration will start on Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Lunch is included.
For more information call Bob Groth at 262-691-2712.