NEW BERLIN — The sectional wrestling tournament became quite the family affair for both Waukesha West and Waukesha North.
West senior Magnus Kuokkanen won the title at 160 pounds at the WIAA Division 1 sectional at New Berlin West on Saturday to improve to 35-0 on the season. His brother Xander Kuokkanen, a sophomore, also advanced to the state tournament with a second-place finish at 138 pounds.
“Obviously, I’m happy that I get to go to state, but that’s just another step. I want to get on the podium,” Magnus Kuokkanen said. “It will be cool this year, because my brother’s going, too. It makes it even more special that I get to go and be there with him.”
The Wolverines also got second- place finishes from freshman Isaiah Guerrero at 126 pounds and his brother Xavier Guerrero, a junior, at 132.
North’s Aiden Zirbel at 145 and senior Elijah Zirbel at 152 won sectional titles in consecutive matches on the center mat at Drexel Fieldhouse.
“Both sectional champions, that just makes it that much better,” said Aiden Zirbel, a sophomore. “Going to state is an extremely good reward, but going together after being able to wrestle together in practice, it just makes it that much better and really shows how hard we’ve worked as brothers.”
Muskego led area schools with six state qualifiers — four titlists and two runners-up. Pewaukee and New Berlin West-Eisenhower each had five qualifiers, and Waukesha South two.
The top two finishers at each weight class advance to the WIAA state individual wrestling tournament, which begins Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Muskego got sectional titles from freshman Cael Zelinski at 106; freshman Cole Reid at 138; senior Dylan Cleveland at 195; and senior Emmett Bock, a Division 1 rugby recruit to collegiate power Lindenwood University, at 285. Matt Kinzel at 170 and Adam Dzievit at 182 finished second.
“I felt like I wrestled pretty good, not quite 100 percent, but there’s enough time between now and state where I’ll be ready for it,” said Bock, a first-time state qualifier. “I’m looking to do that the best that I can and I can’t ask for more than that.”
Pewaukee had three champions and two runners-up. Senior Andrew Martin, who finished third at state last season at 106, won at 120 pounds. Freshman Caleb Cady won at 132 and senior John Mohr at 220. Jacob Bruner at 145 and Konnor Tubin at 152 finished second.
Junior Jack Gillis of New Berlin West-Eisenhower finished first 170, while Alex Konlock at 106; Ryan Gillis at 113; Thomas Perra at 220; and Spiro Perra at 285 each finished second. “Fantastic. The boys just wrestled so well. I’m so happy for them,” said New Berlin West-Eisenhower co-coach Brian Wojiechowski. “Finally, for the boys to realize that work does actually pay off. And, you still have to execute. We had a pretty good game plan for a lot of those kids, and they executed the plan. It was all on them today. They wrestled their fannies off.”
Waukesha South got a pair of second-place finishes — Jimmy Wollenberg at 120 and Isaiah Balderas at 195.
Muskego won the team standings with 186.5 points, followed by New Berlin West-Eisenhower, 156.5; Pewaukee, 104.5; Waukesha West, 92.5; Whitnall-Greendale, 90.0; Waukesha North, 75.0; and Waukesha South, 57.0.
Magnus Kuokkanen, a state qualifier at 113 as a sophomore, got an 11-3 major decision over Layth Jaraba of Milwaukee Reagan in the final after pinning Muskego’s Ryker Morgan in the semis.
“He’s on a different level,” Waukesha West coach Derrick Amrhein said of Magnus Kuokkanen. “Next week’s going to be a big week for him. He’s got a lot of opportunity to place really high in the state tournament.”
Elijah Zirbel opened with a 46-second pin of
Greenfield’s Dominic Corso, got a 9-0 major decision over Ben Shingledecker of New Berlin, and then pinned Pewaukee’s Tubin in 36 seconds in the championship match.
Isaiah Guerrero, who did not make his varsity debut until early December, won his first two matches before losing the final to Dylan Paulos of Whitnall-Greendale.
“From the start, I always thought I had a chance, but I just tried to put the work in throughout the season to get there. I gained some more confidence, too,” Isaiah Guerrero said. “It’s going to be a cool experience.”
Martin, fourth in the state rankings at 120, is making his third trip to state.
“This year it’s definitely a harder run, but I have a lot of confidence,” Martin said of moving up two weight classes this season. “106 is more technique, and 120 is a little more strength than just technique.”
Devin Llanas, one of North’s senior captains, was one those who came up just short — finishing third after losing late to Xander Kuokkanen, 5-2, in the 138 semifinals and then not getting a wrestleback.
Having two teammates qualify for state shows how far the North program has progressed, he said.
“In my four years, we’ve gone from pretty much an 0-8 team to definitely over .500,” Llanas said. “Very, very proud. Everybody’s been working their butt off. I’m just really proud.”