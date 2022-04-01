Tiegs' return postponed due to snow

WAUKESHA — The return of Waukesha South pitcher Erick Tiegs was postponed on Thursday due to snow.
Tiegs was scheduled to take the mound for the Blackshirts in his first game after being injured in the Christmas parade tragedy four months ago.
South head coach Michael Rajsich confirmed to The Freeman by text that Tiegs will start the team's next scheduled game on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Frame Park against South Milwaukee.
Rajsich added that Blackshirts catcher Tyler Pudleiner who was also injured in the parade will start the game behind the plate and catch for Tiegs.