Fifty years ago, approximately 294,000 girls nationwide played high school sports.
Today, roughly 3.4 million girls across the country play a high school sport.
Not only is participation up 1,156% from where it was in 1972, more than 60% of girls today play at least one high school sport.
The strides have been remarkable, and most believe the No. 1 reason for the growth is Title IX.
On June 23, 1972 a landmark legislation was passed that read: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
That law — which bans discrimination on the basis of gender in educational institutions and programs that get federal funding — kicked off a surge in female sports across the country.
As we celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX, I asked a handful of female coaches across Waukesha County what the law has meant for their sports and the challenges that still exist.
What follows is an edited version of those interviews.
Mallory Liebl
Brookfield Central girls basketball
Bio: Liebl graduated from Milwaukee Pius in 2005 and is one of the bright young coaching stars in the game today. Liebl took over the Lancers’ program in 2014, has won 63.3% of her games and has led Central to four regional championships.
Q: In your opinion, how important was Title IX, and what has it meant for the growth of girls sports?
A: Title IX is one of the most important and significant moments in our history. Without it girls wouldn’t have near the amount of opportunities they do in sports now, especially at the college level.
The growth of girls’ sports has had a domino effect, of sorts. Because of the opportunities girls have now in sports, it’s opened the doors to so many important aspects in life. I firmly believe that sports are life’s greatest teacher, and because of Title IX, girls are able to experience so many life lessons through sports.
Sports help girls become confident in themselves, learn how to work hard, how to set and attain goals, learn how to be a leader and communicate effectively, how to face and overcome adversity, how to handle disappointments. Everything needed to succeed in life and navigate life’s challenges as adults in the real world can be taught through sports, and that is so invaluable to young females as they learn and grow in life especially now in today’s society.
Q: How do girls sports today compare to girls sports when you were growing up? Overall, are they healthier?
A: When I was growing up, girls had a lot of opportunities to participate in sports, but over the years those opportunities have become much more competitive. The idea of playing beyond the youth level for girls has become much more popular. Participation has grown drastically as the opportunities have grown. There’s a demand for quality competitive programs available for girls to be part of and that speaks volumes about where we are as a society when it comes to girls’ sports.
There’s (also) a bigger focus on the training side of things and physical wellness, which in turn has led to girls being healthier and really focusing on taking care of their bodies and taking recovery seriously.
Q: What are the biggest challenges female sports face in the next 10-20 years?
A: The biggest challenges are continuing to focus on having equal opportunities as males. We need to continue to help grow the game in any way we can and it will take people from all different areas of sports to help our younger athletes be seen and appreciated.
With social media giving us such a great avenue to promote female sports, we need to use that in a positive way to shine light on everything that girls are capable of as athletes. I believe the more that we can find ways to celebrate females in sports, the more the game will grow and continue to give girls opportunities that they couldn’t even dream of 10-20 years ago.
Traci Buhr
Hamilton girls volleyball
Bio: Buhr, a 1997 graduate of Milwaukee Pius, was a standout volleyball player with the Popes. She also played collegiate volleyball at St. Joseph’s College (Ind.). Buhr took over the Hamilton program in 2013 and has helped the Chargers become one of the state’s elite outfits, highlighted by a WIAA Division 1 state championship in 2020.
Q: In your opinion, how important was Title IX, and what has it meant for the growth of girls sports?
A: I do think Title IX had a huge part to do with this because it’s given so many more opportunities for women. If we’re talking about high school and college, having the rules in place to allow equality for women are allowing the numbers to grow.
Even though this is something that went into effect 50 years ago, people are still talking about it and using that (legislation) to continue to grow all women’s sports.
Q: How do girls sports today compare to girls sports when you were growing up? Overall, are they healthier?
A: It’s really fun for me to use my high school (Pius) to where I’m coaching (Hamilton) because Pius was the epitome of female sports in the 90s. It was just huge and the school was almost double the size it is now. And I would say right now, I have the equivalent, if not more kids, trying out than we did at Pius. And I think a huge part of that is giving more youth opportunities from the fifth to the eighth grade levels.
Our youth sports are incredible, and that’s the unique thing. Title IX has given these kids more opportunities, and having this platform to play in college has made kids want to play more when they’re young.
Back when I played, unless you were at a private school, there were no public school opportunities to play before seventh grade in almost any sport. Now, there are opportunities already in fourth or fifth grade and sometimes earlier, and that’s a very good thing.
Q: What are the biggest challenges female sports face in the next 10-20 years?
A: Across all sports I think it’s three things.
No. 1 would be finding coaches and finding quality coaches. You’re getting a lot of parent coaches right now, which is good. But there’s a lot of issues that develop when you have parent coaches. As much as they say they have the team’s best interests at heart, you and I both know that a lot of times parent-coaches have only their own child’s best interests at heart.
Second is finding officials. Watching officials take abuse from people in the stands is crazy. And there’s just not a lot of interest from kids who have phased out of their sports wanting to be officials.
And No. 3 is multi-sport athletes. Personally, I want kids to be able to play multiple sports. I do not want fifth graders picking just one sport. When I hear that, it breaks my heart. I am not a fan of single-sport athletes. I think you need to have kids playing multiple sports as long as they can.
Heidi Kawczynski
Waukesha North girls tennis
Bio: Kawczynski was a four-year standout in high school and graduated in 2007. At North, she has helped the program increase its participation numbers and overall success.
Q: In your opinion, how important was Title IX, and what has it meant for the growth of girls sports?
A: In my opinion, Title IX was a key step in advancing toward equity for sports in educational settings. Although I would like to think that a sport like girls’ tennis would receive equal opportunities whether Title IX existed or not, history shows that might not be the case. Or, at the very least, it may have taken a lot longer to get to where we are now in high school sports.
Q: How do girls sports today compare to girls sports when you were growing up? Overall, are they healthier?
A: While my high school girls’ tennis program was a fairly robust one, there are definitely advancements that I see in girls’ sports since then. Back then, I do not recall seeing many girls sports make use of areas like the weight room. Even if it was available to them, it wasn’t common practice to actually use it. Schools like Waukesha North, where I work now, do a fantastic job of ensuring all coaches are aware of the resources and facilities available to them.
I have definitely seen a shift over the years in the interest in girls’ sports. When I began coaching for North in 2013, our JV girls team was incredibly small. It seemed as though girls’ tennis at the school was primarily attended by those who had prior club or lesson experience. Now, our JV team is quite large, and girls who come out for tennis have the attitude that being active and learning a new sport can be a really beneficial experience.
Q: What are the biggest challenges female sports face in the next 10-20 years?
A: I think there is still a general sense that male sports are somehow more exciting or interesting to watch than girls’ sports. While boys sports are very exciting and fun to watch, girls sports are just as interesting.
Go watch field hockey (traditionally a girls sport) and tell me it wasn’t one of the most exciting sport events you’ve witnessed! I’ve watched a lot of both girls and boys tennis matches throughout the years, and I can tell you that they are equally exciting to watch.
Kaitlin Kapitan
Kettle Moraine girls soccer
Bio: Kapitan is a former Pewaukee standout (Class of 2011) who played collegiately at both UW-Oshkosh and UWLa Crosse. Kapitan took over the Lasers’ program this spring and led Kettle Moraine to a 12-6-1 record and a trip to the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals.
Q: In your opinion, how important was Title IX, and what has it meant for the growth of girls sports?
A: Title IX has been so important for the growth of female sports. There are so many opportunities for girls nowadays and there is an ease when it comes to participation. I also think that male athletes respect female athletes and support the sports that they play. There is no gender discrimination amongst athletes.
Q: How do girls sports today compare to girls sports when you were growing up? Overall, are they healthier?
A: Sports in general have changed so much since I was in high school. Female athletes today are faster, stronger and their IQ for the sport they play is much higher. There are more opportunities for girls, but I would say numbers are fairly similar to when I was in high school. I do feel as though COVID impacted female sports numbers in a lot of high schools.
Speaking specifically about Kettle Moraine, when I first started working in the weight room, there were zero girls that would lift weights. Now, three years later, the number of female athletes has quadrupled and they feel comfortable not only entering the weight room but also performing their lifting program.
Q: What are the biggest challenges female sports face in the next 10-20 years?
A: The biggest challenge will continue to be the importance of resistance training for female athletes and getting females comfortable in the weight room.
I also think there will continue to be a challenge finding female coaches. Female coaches are role models for female athletes, but there are far less female coaches than male coaches. Having the same sex role model positively influences one’s self perception.
