WALES — Kettle Moraine girls basketball coach Todd Hansen didn’t want to say that Braelyn Torres was the Robin to Grace Grocholski’s Batman, and for good reason.
Torres is far more valuable than that.
Yes, Grocholski will ultimately go down as perhaps the most accomplished girls basketball player in area history. But without Torres, neither would be able to wake up every morning as a state champion.
“We don’t win a state title without Braelyn, that’s for sure,” Hansen said. “We had a lot of really good players last year, but you need all the pieces and she was a pretty important piece of that puzzle. This year she’s one of our two thoroughbreds. Grace does get lot of accolades but Braelyn is just as important to our team success.”
Much like how Grocholski has played out of position throughout her three-plus years at Kettle Moraine, Torres is now sympathizing with her senior teammate after the Lasers graduated their starting point guard from a year ago.
“I knew I was going to have to step it up a lot more this year, especially being a point guard,” Torres said. “I’d much rather play the shooting guard position, but I think it works pretty good with me at point guard this year. I think it helps with the younger girls to help understand their roles a little better by bringing up the ball.”
It also helps to keep the winning ways going while learning on the fly.
The Lasers recently pushed their winning streak to 20 games dating back to last season, when they claimed the WIAA Division 1 state championship with a 69-53 victory over Appleton East. They entered the 2022-23 season as the top-ranked team in D1 and have continued their stranglehold on the No. 1 spot, beginning the season 9-0.
“We’re focused on the next game more than overall right now,” Torres said. “We’re just trying to focus on winning conference, just pushing ourselves to always do our best in the games and making sure we’re up to those standards when playoffs come and we can maybe get another one.”
That one Torres is referring to is a gold ball, and it wouldn’t be wise to bet against KM based on how it’s started the season. It’s hard to draw up a better scenario from Torres’ perspective when you include her commitment to Northern Michigan to play collegiately at the end of August, then reaching 1,000 career points on Nov. 26 against Oregon. She’s since raised her total to 1,082.
“I always had those goals set ever since I was little,” Torres said. “Going to college was my No. 1 goal when I was little so it feels so good to be able to achieve those goals. Once I got into high school it was making conference teams and all those little goals, so hitting 1,000 points, I think I got it all in high school.”
And that didn’t happen by accident. Torres has shown a relentless drive to improve her game ever since she entered the starting lineup from Day 1 as a freshman, when she averaged just a shade under 10 points and helped the Lasers reach the sectional final.
“She’s a gym rat. She’s always shooting. She watches film on her own, too. Part of that is just what we instill in our kids about film, but she’s just a great kid,” Hansen said.
Part of that film study is what has helped Torres become one of the best defensive players in the state, and anyone that wants to argue that claim needn’t look further than her performance at the Resch Center last March.
Against De Pere in the state semifinals, Torres held Claire Bjorge, an NCAA D-I prospect, to just five points. Then against Appleton East, she held St. Thomas commit Sammi Beyer scoreless, coming away with five steals in the process.
“That’s just the type of kid Braelyn is,” Hansen said. “She takes it personally when I say this girl is a pretty good offensive player. She says, ‘OK, challenge accepted,’ and for the most part she locks that player down. I don’t have any concern when I put her on any player she’s guarding.”
Torres has continued to put the clamps on her defensive assignments this season, as the Lasers have conceded just a shade over 37 points per game.
“I always set a goal for myself when I’m defending players like that — to try to keep them under double digits, because I know if I can keep those girls under 10 points and my teammates can keep their girls under 10 points, then we have a really good chance of winning,” Torres said. “I really try to study what moves they like to do so I know when they’re setting up, how they’re gong to do it and when they’re going to do it.”
All the while, Torres has still been one of the better offensive threats in the Classic 8 Conference over the past few years. After she was second team all-conference as a freshman, Torres has moved up to first team each of the past two years, also garnering all-state recognition as a junior, when she averaged 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
“I got a lot more confident in driving more to the basket,” Torres said. “I think I’ve been able to grow more in knowledge of when to drive or when to shoot or pull up or pass it. I think my offensive game has grown a lot more.”
It makes Torres one of the best two-way players around, as she’s now averaging 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 4.1 steals per game. That’s all while trying to bring along some newcomers to the varsity scene and running the show on offense.
“She’s definitely a two-way player and she can score,” Hansen said. “But can that same person that scores defend? And the answer with Braelyn is yes. Braelyn is averaging 14-15 a game but holding most girls she’s guarding under 10.
“She’s started every game since her freshman year except for maybe Senior Night. She’s a competitor.”
Torres will get to start on Senior Night this season along with Grocholski, who is one of a handful of players in the state that would prevent the 5-foot-8 combo guard from being the go-to player on her team.
“I’m sure she wouldn’t have it any other way in terms of playing with Grace the last four years, but if she’s on most other teams she’s the best player on that team,” Hansen said. “She just happens to be playing with a Power 5 kid. But Braelyn is special as well. We’re going for a three-peat in conference. We’re hoping to get back to state. We’ve had a lot of success with Grace and Braelyn and they’ve been a 1-2 punch for us this year.”
And there’s no question Northern Michigan is getting a steal in Torres, pun intended. She’ll get to play under assistant coach Chloe Tompkins, a Kettle Moraine alum, and noted how welcoming the team was and how beautiful the campus is up in Marquette, Mich.
But while Torres says she’s got it all in high school basketball, there are still a few goals left to accomplish — mainly capping her career at Kettle Moraine as a back-to-back state champion.
Hansen knows she’ll do everything in her power to help make that a reality.
“When I talked to college coaches this summer, one thing they said they loved about Braelyn was her motor never stops,” Hansen said. “She never takes plays off, and that’s Braelyn. I rarely take her out of close game anyway, but she never wants to come off the floor, and that’s what I love about Braelyn.”