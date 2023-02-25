MADISON — In order to join the illustrious and exclusive group of four-time state champions, you have to win it all in your first crack at it.
That isn’t lost on Kellen Wolbert. But now he’s just one win away from keeping that dream a reality.
The Oconomowoc freshman improved to a phenomenal 46-0 on the season as he continued to bulldoze his way through the 120-pound Division 1 bracket during the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center, earning an 18-1 tech fall over Milton sophomore Aiden Slama in Friday night’s semifinal round.
“It means a lot to me and the program,” Wolbert said.
The cool-headed Wolbert was never in any danger against Slama and has now either won by pin or at least eight points in each of his three matches in Madison. His strategy was simple on Friday while performing in front of a packed house with seven other matches happening simultaneously.
“Just keep scoring points and try scoring as many points as possible,” Wolbert said. “Just trying to keep cool and (calm my) nerves to make it better.”
As the match’s result grew more and more inevitable, Oconomowoc’s cheering section began shouting out remarks like “he’s a freshman” and “three-seed,” eluding to the fact that Wolbert is in fact seeded third in the 120-pound bracket despite being the only participant with three or fewer losses in the field.
“A little bit of both,” Wolbert said. “I try not to make too much about a seed but I used it as a little motivation.”
He’ll take that chip on his shoulder into championship today when he squares off against West Bend West senior Ben Bast, a former state champion at 106 pounds. Both are nationally ranked and have wrestled twice before this season — both decisions that went the way of Wolbert.
He’s not alone among county wrestlers that will go for gold this evening. One is a defending state champion, and one is in search of his first title.
Arrowhead junior Wyatt Duchateau won it all at 132 pounds last winter and now has a shot at becoming the 145-pound champion after a 7-2 decision over Kenosha Bradford/Reuther senior Corbin Ramos.
“I’ve really opened it up,” Duchateau said. “I don’t want a repeat of my final from last year up 4-2 and to give up that takedown and go to OT. That’s why I kept coming at him. I knew another takedown sealed it because I knew there wouldn’t be enough time.”
Duchateau’s lead was 4-2 for a good stretch of his semifinal bout with Ramos, but he’d get an escape and takedown to put the match away.
“It was getting a little nerve-wracking,” Duchateau said. “I was like, I just need to keep putting the pressure on and I trust my stuff and knew my technique would come through.”
There were a few nervous moments in Mulvaney’s 182-pound semifinal against West Bend East senior Kasey Gish. But near-fall points picked up near the end of the first two periods turned out being the difference, as Mulvaney prevailed with an 8-4 decision.
Mulvaney was leading 8-2 in the final stages of the match when Gish briefly got him on his back, but at that point the Arrowhead senior knew he just had to avoid getting stuck with seconds to go.
“I knew that I could give up the near-fall there if I needed to,” Mulvaney said. “Chose top there because I was getting a lot of turns. Neutral still trying to keep a good pace but not being over-aggressive and leaving myself to getting caught in bad positions, trusting my strategy and technique.
“It’s been pulling me through the tournament. I plan to keep that rolling in the finals.”
Mulvaney’s journey is well-documented, having fallen twice before in the finals. It’s there the three-time medalist will face top-seeded De Pere senior Michael Alexander, who was a 7-4 winner against Pulaski senior Trenton Gibbons.
“I’m making sure that I have fun with it and I’m also staying focused enough where I’m able to bring the heat and stay on the gas,” Mulvaney said. Duchateau has been having some fun of his own as a defending state champ. He gets top-seeded Bay Port senior Jacob Ward — a three-time state medalist and defending 145pound champion — in the finals.
“It’s going to be fun going out there,” Duchateau said. “I’m ready to compete. I’m prepared to go out there and give it all I’ve got no matter what.”
On paper, it looked like Pewaukee sophomore Caleb Cady and Brookfield East senior Brett Skaug were on a collision course to face off in Friday night’s semifinal round.
But those courses were altered, and instead, the two area wrestlers squared off for the third time this season in a 152-pound consolation wrestleback Friday afternoon with a podium spot on the line.
Cady would make sure the third time wasn’t the charm for Skaug, benefitting from a stalling call in the third period to eke out a 2-1 decision to reach today’s consolation semifinals.
“Obviously I lost in the quarters in overtime yesterday and that caught me off guard, so I was down about that,” Cady said. “But I had to have a quick comeback mentally because I knew if I came here down sulking about that last match I wouldn’t wrestle my best.”
Cady was visibly distraught after he lost in overtime to Stevens Point senior T.J. Schierl on Thursday. Then Skaug would join in him the consolation bracket when he was pinned in his quarterfinal match. But both would win their opening matches on Friday, setting up their inevitable clash.
“I had wrestled Skaug twice before,” Cady said. “He’s a really good opponent. I lost in bloods last year on a last-minute takedown so I wanted to get my revenge this year.”
Both Cady and Skaug earned their escape points to make it 1-1 in the third. But a stalling call was the difference as Cady made it 3-0 against the East senior who medaled at 145 last season.
“I won the first two times by a few points so I think it was more up to him to make adjustments and me just stick to what I’m doing,” Cady said. “I knew he was probably going to be more defensive because the first match I got to his legs more and the second match he shot and I scored so I knew this time he was trying to take me into deep waters and stay defensive so I knew I had to snap to open him up, just keep my movement up, stay smart the whole match and not take unnecessary risks.”
Cady was one of six boys wrestlers to guarantee themselves a medal after going 2-0 in wrestlebacks Friday. In another all-county wrestleback, Mukwonago junior Grant Stromberg pinned Oconomowoc senior Brandon Wraalstad after 4:59 to reach the consolation semifinals at 285. Wraalstad’s teammate, senior Quintin Wolbert, had better luck and will medal for the third straight year thanks to a 7-5 decision over Oshkosh West sophomore Ryland Schneider at 132.
Arrowhead senior Nate Druckrey earned his first trip to the medal stand following his 4-2 decision against Burlington sophomore Kade Boyd at 160. Brookfield Central senior Ben Otto, who was fourth at 170 last season, will be a back-to-back medalist courtesy of an 8-5 decision over Badger senior Santino Butitta. His crosstown rival, Brookfield East junior Johnny Botsch, showed he had a flair for the dramatic when he earned a 3-1 sudden victory against Union Grove senior Travis Moore to secure his spot on the podium at 182.