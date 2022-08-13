BROOKFIELD — It was a pretty solid season for the Brookfield East Spartans in 2021.
They finished fourth in the Greater Metro Conference with a 4-3 record.
They beat crosstown-rival Brookfield Central 21-7.
They qualified for the playoffs once again.
They had multiple All-Conference players — including GMC Offensive Lineman of the Year Andrew Champe.
All-in-all, a pretty successful season.
And even with the graduation of Champe, GMC first-team offensive lineman and second-team defensive lineman Brady Frey, and firstteam running back Simon Lupton — three key players from last year’s squad — Spartans head coach Ben Farley is still excited to see what’s in store for East this season.
“We had a really solid season last year. We were a little younger, led by a lot of underclassmen who are now seniors, but to qualify for the playoffs — I think it was the 13th straight year in school history, that’s always really special,” Farley said. “Overall I thought it was a solid season and I’m looking forward to what we can build off of it this year.
“We’ve got big shoes to fill in regards to those guys, but I’m excited about the guys that we’ve got returning and I think it’s a really good group with a lot of senior leaders on this team.”
One of those senior leaders that Farley will be relying on is quarterback Matt Schmainda. Named to the GMC All-Conference second team after passing for 1,734 yards and 19 touchdowns last fall, Schmainda also showed prowess on the other side of the ball, where he was named a first-team linebacker as well.
“Matt Schmainda is a three-year starter for us. Matt is our starting quarterback and linebacker and just has had all-conference years as a sophomore and a junior, and we’ll be relying on him again heavily as a senior,” Farley said. “Just a great leader and someone that you really look forward to going into battle with.”
Schmainda will be looking to fellow seniors Grayson Tabor and Nollenn Tabaska as two of his top targets this season. Tabor will look to be the top replacement for Lupton, as he comes off a second-team All-Conference campaign that saw him reel in 25 catches for 336 yards and three touchdowns. Tabaska — who recently committed to Army — will look to be a reliable option at tight end after catching 13 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns last season, which led to him receiving second-team All-Conference honors.
“Certainly other guys like Nollenn Tabaska is a young man who is going to Army on scholarship and playing tight end for us. He’s a big threat,” Farley said. “Grayson Tabor is a receiver/ defensive back who’s had a really nice season for us last year, and then you’ve just got a lot of guys that I speak very highly of: (Linebacker) Joey Austin, (linebacker) Michael Hext, (defensive back/wide receiver) Nate Munnagle, (defensive back/wide receiver) Joe Stewart — these are a lot of skill guys that have a lot of experience playing these last couple years.”
But even with all these familiar faces ready to step into larger roles, there are some newer faces among the crowd that Farley expects big things from this season.
“(Sophomore) Trent (Oiler) is one of the fastest guys in the area. He’s a tall — 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5 — receiver/ defensive end. We’re really excited about him,” Farley said. “And then Tommy Pluemer is a linebacker/ running back who will be a sophomore — just a hardnosed, tough, physical kid that we’re excited about.”
Coming off of scrimmages on Friday, Farley said that the team’s focus now turns to next week, when they open the season on the road against Oshkosh West.
“We just finished our scrimmage a few hours ago and just overall I’m happy where we’re at (as of Friday). I’m happy where we’re at and I’m just really excited,” Farley said. “I don’t know where this leads, but we turn our entire focus to Oshkosh West — that’s our first week opponent — and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to play in a college stadium at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh, and our guys are just really excited for the opportunity and just focused on that first game and just excited to get going.”
Brookfield Central
An 0-2 start plus an unfortunate plethora of injuries marred what could have been a good year for the Lancers last season.
And yet Central head coach Joel Nellis was still able to see some positives despite a rough start.
Pointing to the season opener against eventual Division 4 state champ Catholic Memorial, Nellis noted that despite trailing them 20-7 going into halftime, the Lancers were able to fight their way back and ended up only a missed two-point conversion away from tying the game late.
Even all the injuries that the team dealt with last year, Nellis can now look back on them and see it as an overall positive.
“But the good side to all that was a lot of juniors ended up playing last year, and a group that didn’t have a ton of varsity experience got a lot of varsity experience in the fire. And I think the results of that we’re starting to see now in terms of how they approached the offseason and their work ethic and how they come into this year,” he said. “Because they know what it takes. Last year wasn’t enough, and they’ve put in a lot of time and effort and they’re stronger as a group.”
The Lancers lost several All-Conference seniors last season that played a big role on the team, including GMC first-team defensive back Jack Tinnen and honorable mention defensive backs Logan Grunwald and Michael Hankinson, as well as first-team linebacker Bennett Murray. All four players combined to account for 109 tackles and all four of the team’s interceptions last year.
And while they will be missed, Nellis says he’s looking forward to what this team will be able to offer on the field.
“I would say as much as I love that group, there’s a lot of guys that are going to step up and replace those guys and do a really, really good job at it,” he said.
On the offensive side of the ball, Nellis will be turning to an unexpected option to replace Robert Bloom at quarterback. Nellis announced on Friday that first-team All-Conference running back Drew Edmond will be lining up under center this season after rushing for 1,084 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021. “Drew Edmond was our fullback last year. He’s going to be back and moving to quarterback,” Nellis said. “Drew was a conference-leading rusher last year with just over 1,000 yards rushing, so we’ll be moving him to quarterback.”
Nellis also added that running back Michael Franz will return and likely take a featured role after running for 261 yards and one touchdown last season. He said that he feels Franz and Edmond will give the Lancers a strong duo on offense.
After going 4-7 overall last season, the Lancers had 13 All-Conference honorees, but only four will be taking the field for them again this season.
But even with that, Nellis said there’s a lot of hidden talent on his roster.
“There’s a lot of kids I think that, no one is necessarily going to jump off the charts in terms of three-star, four-star kids, but we have a lot of really good football players I feel like coming back, and they’re really coming together and had a really good, physical camp,” he said.
One thing is for sure though — this will not be an easy season.
“I think that this conference is always really tough. The top end teams are usually moving on to the second and third round of the playoffs on an almost annual basis,” Nellis said. “It’s a competitive conference. I feel like it’s really up for grabs. We believe we have a chance to be competitive and be in the mix to be one of the top teams, but I think these games that you’re going to see in our conference are really going to be won or lost in the little details and things like that. I couldn’t tell you how the top end is going to sort out, I just know it’s going to be very competitive every week with those top end teams.”
Brookfield Academy
A young team. A third-place finish in the Midwest Classic Conference with a 7-4 overall record. Few seniors that need to be replaced.
Things are looking pretty good for the Blue Knights heading into this season.
“I think last season we had a relatively few amount of seniors. I think they exceeded expectations last season and we had a number of juniors step up and play varsity football for the first time, which we’re hoping is really going to pay off for this year,” head coach Jon Kahle said.
But while there aren’t many holes that need to be filled, there is one large role that will be the biggest challenge facing Brookfield Academy this year.
Replacing star quarterback/ safety Jonah Jensen. “Obviously, last year losing our leader and our best player Jonah Jensen, who was a quarterback and safety, is going to hurt — his leadership especially,” Kahle said. “He was really the leader and the heart and soul of that team, but we do bring back nine seniors, and for a school our size that’s pretty good for this particular year. Replacing his leadership and experience is probably going to be the biggest challenge.”
And much like Central, the Blue Knights will be turning to a running back to step up and take the snaps from under center. Alex Dieck was second on the team in rushing behind Jensen, running for 290 yards and two touchdowns last season.
“He ran the ball and he caught the ball last year, so we’re hoping he can assume the role of quarterback in his senior year — which is a little rare but he’s doing OK so far,” Kahle said. “He’s a tough kid, he’s strong and he will be able to throw and run the football for us.
“One of our tougher kids. And when you run the option game, you have to be pretty tough to play quarterback. He’s making a lot of the throws we thought he could make so far, and he’s running the football and leading the team.”
What should help out Dieck significantly is the return of the top two receivers from last season: Maliq Crawford — who caught 41 passes for 691 yards and seven touchdowns — and Colton Green — who finished with 493 yards and six touchdowns on 46 receptions.
Kahle pointed to Green in particular as someone he expects to help Dieck a lot this fall.
“Kind of a security blanket, he’s a big target for a first-year quarterback, so it’s nice to see him flashing over the middle,” he said. “He’s a nice big target for a quarterback.”
Kahle said he’s particularly happy to be returning nine starters on both offense and defense, as he expects the team will need that stability in what he believes will be a tough schedule this fall. He pointed out the fact that the opponents they will face this season went a combined 67-32 last year, with six of the nine teams qualifying for the playoffs.
But Kahle said that that should make for some exciting football in Brookfield.
“Goals are always you want to clinch a playoff spot, you want to compete for the conference title, and then you want to make a run in the playoffs — kind of in that order,” he said. “We know it’s a pretty significant challenge. The schedule this year is the most challenging schedule that we’ve had since I’ve been here at least. Six out of the nine opponents we play this year made the playoffs last year. So it’s an extremely challenging schedule but that’s how you get better, so we’re embracing it.
“It’s going to be very competitive all season long. It should be very exciting.”