MADISON — Noah Mulvaney knows what’s at stake.
It’s his last opportunity to come home from the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament with a gold medal around his neck, and he’d rather not experience that same sinking feeling a fourth time.
So the Arrowhead senior has cranked up his focus level even more, and now he’s two wins away from that elusive state championship after going 2-0 on Day 1 of the Division 1 state meet Thursday at the Kohl Center.
“I’m still having fun — wrestling is fun for me — but I came up short three times now,” Mulvaney said. “I don’t want it to happen again, so I’m staying focused and locked in.”
Mulvaney was one of three Warhawks to punch their ticket to the semifinals tonight. He’ll be joined by sophomore Colin McDowell and junior Wyatt Duchateau, who’s facing a different kind of pressure coming off a state championship from last season.
“There’s been a target on my back and I’ve really been trying to prove to people that I deserve that target on my back,” Duchateau said. “There are a lot of people that thought my finals match last year was controversial and I can understand why, so I’ve got to back it up.”
Duchateau has handled the expectations well, having lost just one match all season. He won by technical fall in his opening match Thursday against Kimberly junior Tanner Hart before pinning a familiar foe, Waukesha West sophomore Isaiah Guerrero, in just 50 seconds.
“It’s really nice to face someone you know because you know what they’re going to do and you can game plan a little easier,” Duchateau said. “He’s a tough opponent, don’t get me wrong, but mentally it’s a lot easier.”
Duchateau may have considered his state title at 132 pounds last season controversial, but he won it fair and square despite squandering a late lead in the third period. Regardless of how it happened, Duchateau has put an emphasis on being more aggressive in his second state appearance, which will continue tonight against Kenosha Bradford/ Reuther senior Corbin
Ramos. “I got a tech in the first round and then a pin the second round. Last year was a major and major,” Duchateau said. “I feel like I’ve really opened it up. Especially in my first match, I was able to push myself to get the tech and then my last match I went out there totally confident, something I haven’t felt in a while, and it felt good.”
Mulvaney advanced to the semis for the fourth straight year with relative ease.
A runner-up as a freshman and junior, and a third-place finisher as a sophomore, Mulvaney stuck Menomonie freshman Bryce Shepard in just 54 seconds in the first round of the 182-pound bracket.
“I feel like I’m taking this more serious than I have just because it’s my last year and I really want to end it on a bang with that gold medal,” Mulvaney said.
It was an all-area quarterfinal between Mulvaney and Brookfield East junior Johnny Botsch, who pinned Baraboo junior Braylon Owen in his first-round bout. While there were a few nervous moments for Mulvaney, he ultimately earned a 13-4 major decision and will face West Bend East senior Kasey Gish in the semifinals.
“I feel like it’s more being comfortable in this situation just because I’ve been there,” Mulvaney said. “I gave up a couple reversals but I’m pretty calm in those situations and I push through that adversity.
“My goal is to just go out there and pin everyone, so I was a bit upset that I didn’t get the pin, but at least I still got the major there, so I was happy about that.”
Joining Mulvaney and Duchateau in the semis for Arrowhead is sophomore Colin McDowell, who took an easier path to the podium compared to when he was a 106-pound freshman.
“Yeah. That was tough last year,” McDowell said.
McDowell lost in the quarterfinals last year before winning four straight consolation matches to finish third. He was nearly dealt the same fate this year, but held on for an 8-7 decision against Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln sophomore Carter Freeman at 126 pounds to reach the semis.
“In the beginning he got a nice shot off,” McDowell said. “I made a little mistake and I let him take me down. But I bounced back the rest of the match.”
He’ll square off against Kaukauna junior Lucas Peters tonight with a trip to the finals on the line.
“I’m aiming to be in the finals, but it’s nice to know that I’m going to place no matter what,” McDowell said.
In total, there are five Waukesha County wrestlers guaranteed medals following Thursday’s action on the boys’ side.
Oconomowoc freshman Kellen Wolbert kept his undefeated season alive, pinning Arrowhead senior Lucas Ryan in the second period before earning an 113 major decision over Holmen sophomore Turner Campbell at 120 pounds. He gets Milton sophomore Aiden Slama tonight.
Also making his first trip to the semifinals is Mukwonago senior Ryan Mazer at 220 thanks to a pair of decisions — a 6-3 win over New Berlin West/Eisenhower junior Thomas Perra, and a 7-4 victory against Pulaski senior Mason Wells. That sets up a showdown with unbeaten and defending state champion Aeoden Sinclair of Milton. Several close calls didn’t go the way of area competitors, however.
Pewaukee sophomore Caleb Cady and Brookfield East senior Brett Skaug, seeded second and third, respectively, at 152 pounds, appeared to be on a collision course for a rematch of their sectional bout in the semifinals. But Cady was bested in overtime, while Skaug got pinned in the third period of his quarterfinal match.
Other D1 county wrestlers who were felled in the quarterfinals were Oconomowoc sophomore Jayden Yauck (126), Arrowhead junior Connor Crumer (132), Ocon senior Quintin Wolbert (132), Muskego sophomore Cole Reid (138), Arrowhead senior Nate Druckrey (160), New Berlin senior Jack Gillis (160), Brookfield Central senior Ben Otto (170), Muskego junior Zach Current (195), Waukesha South senior CJ Johnson (285) and Mukwonago senior Grant Stromberg (285).
In Division 2, Lake Country Lutheran freshman McAllister Ramage moved on to the quarterfinals with a pin after 3:18 against Evansville junior Blake Frey, as did Catholic Memorial senior Jae’Shaun Thomas, who stuck Wisconsin Dells senior Lennon Stroede in just 1:04.