TOWN OF MERTON — In a game of huge offensive plays, Mukwonago’s defense made the biggest play of all.
The top-ranked Indians stopped a two-point conversion attempt with 14 seconds left to preserve a 31-30 victory over No. 5 Arrowhead in a Classic 8 Conference matchup of heavyweight unbeatens on Friday night.
“I knew as soon as they scored they were going for two,” Mukwonago coach Mike Gnewuch said. “They took a timeout and we got the right guys in that we wanted in and felt confident that we could make that stop.”
Mukwonago took a 31-24 lead with 2:18 remaining on an 8-yard keeper by quarterback Evan Herbig.
A short kickoff gave the Warhawks the ball at their own 43. On an incomplete pass on fourth-and-6, Mukwonago was called for pass interference, giving Arrowhead a first down at the Indians 38. On the next play, sophomore quarterback Vance Holtz somehow turned a near sack into a 31-yard highlight-reel scramble for a first-and-goal at the 7.
After another pass interference call moved the ball to the 3, Holtz hit Andrew Weske in the left corner of the end zone to make it 31-30. Arrowhead opted for the two-point try, but the Indians defense smothered Nick Cinelli’s run off the left side.
“As a staff, as a group, every single player wanted to go for two,” Arrowhead coach Matt Harris said. “I wouldn’t change it. We did exactly what we wanted to do.
“When I don’t go with my gut, I usually regret it. This time I went with my gut, and the result is what it is and you’ve got to live with it. I don’t think there’s a single kid, player, or coach on the team that regrets what we did.”
Mukwonago, ranked No. 1 among large schools in the state AP poll, took over sole possession of first in the conference at 4-0 and moved to 6-0 overall. Arrowhead dropped to 3-1 and 5-1.
“Credit to them, that’s one heck of a football team,” Gnewuch said of the Warhawks. “They’re really, really good. They’re big and physical and play great team defense. We did just enough on O (offense), and they’ve got some weapons on their offensive side, as well. It was just a great high school football game.”
It was the second straight Mukwonago-Arrowhead game decided by a late twopoint conversion. The Indians topped Arrowhead 36-35 in Level 2 of the playoffs last season on a touchdown pass by Herbig with three seconds left and his conversion pass.
Herbig also threw touchdown passes of 59 and 47 yards to Mason Rybolt, and set up his last rushing touchdown with a 27-yard run. Herbig completed 12 of 14 passes for 248 yards and ran for 69 yards on nine carries.
Herbig credited the offensive performance to linemen up front.
“They’re the heart of the offense. I give them credit every time and they deserve it,” Herbig said. “They’re amazing. I tell them that after every play and after every game. I felt like I had all the time in the world.”
Workhorse running back Wynn Stang battled for 78 hard-fought yards on 23 carries, including an 18-yard touchdown run that brought Mukwonago even at 7-7 early in the second quarter.
Holtz completed 7 of 13 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Cinelli finished with 99 yards on 17 carries and freshman Jacob Siner added 50 yards on three carries, including a 43yard touchdown that put Arrowhead up 17-10 on the opening drive of the second half.
Arrowhead went up 24-17 when Holtz’s 46-yard completion set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Cinelli with 9:30 remaining. Herbig tied it on the ensuing possession when he hit Rybolt in stride deep left for a 47-yard score.
The Indians’ defense came up big on the next series, forcing an incompletion by Holtz on a fake punt attempt from the Warhawks 42.
Herbig then scampered 27 yards on a first-down keeper and scored on another keeper three plays later to put the Indians up 31-24 with 2:18 left.
Arrowhead forged a 10-10 halftime tie on Sean Jochim’s 33-yard field goal from the left hash with 26 seconds remaining. Holtz set up the score with a 51yard completion to Tripp Walsh.
Mukwonago had taken a 10-7 lead on the previous series on a 30-yard field goal by Ryan McCormack.
Arrowhead got on the board first after stopping Mukwonago a yard short on fourth-and-6 on the opening series. The Warhawks responded with an 80-yard drive, capped by Holtz’s 39yard touchdown to Weske.
“We know we did really well and we know there are some things we can improve on, but that just proves to us and everyone else that we’re one of the best teams in the state,” Holtz said.