PEWAUKEE — In recent years, the rivalry between the wrestling programs of Pewaukee and New Berlin United has picked up plenty of steam.
The Pirates have long dominated the Woodland Conference, winning 18 of 21 titles under the tutelage of hall of fame head coach Ed Kurth. But the Eisenhower/West co-op got the better of Pewaukee 31-24 last season to claim its first conference title since 1962, and the Woodland West was up for grabs once again when the two teams squared off Wednesday night.
The Pirates erased a 26-12 deficit with four consecutive victories, but a pin by sophomore Brady Wojitiuk at 195 pounds clinched it for United, who went on to win 4127.
“It means a lot to the kids,” New Berlin co-head coach Brian Wojiechowski said. “They set a goal at the beginning of the year to win a conference championship and we’re not there yet. We’ve got a big, big meet next Wednesday night against … Whitnall or Brown Deer, so it’s just a stepping stone.
“The atmosphere couldn’t be better. Two years in a row, great dual meet.”
It had the feel of a team sectional with the bleachers packed and split down the middle between fans of both programs. The loudest the Pirate faithful grew — aside from the pre-dual celebration of Jacob Bruner on Senior Night — was after sophomore Caleb Cady, wrestling for just the third time all season due to injury, rallied from a 6-3 deficit to force overtime and eventually win with a takedown of New Berlin senior Jack Gillis in a battle of state qualifiers at 170 pounds.
“I think 52, 60, 70, that was pretty cool,” Kurth said. “Pretty good meat of the order there. Those were toss ups. For Caleb to come back right there against a really strong, solid wrestler, to pull it out in overtime ... we know Gillis knows how to come back late, too.”
That capped a four-match winning streak for the Pirates, kickstarted by Bruner’s pin of New Berlin junior Jack Rikkola after 1 minute, 44 seconds at 145 pounds.
“It’s always a great experience,” Bruner said. “The people on their team make it really fun and that’s what makes it a good rivalry. Our coaches and our teammates get pretty passionate about this one, so it’s hard not to get riled up about it.”
Pewaukee junior Konnor Tubin then grinded out a 10-5 decision at 152 pounds against senior Zach Clark before a pair of throws by Tubin’s junior teammate, Bryce Weinandt proved to be the difference at 160 as he bested senior Nick Foster, 7-3.
That set the stage for Cady’s go-ahead sudden-death victory, but it proved to be Pewaukee’s last of the night.
New Berlin United quickly regained a lead it held for much of the dual when senior Jacob Van-Duser earned a 7-1 decision over junior Peyton Bruner at 182. With two matches to go, Wojitiuk had an opportunity to seal the deal, and he’d do just that when he stuck Pewaukee freshman Carson Taylor after 55 seconds.
“These young kids are getting better and better now all the time,” Wojiechowski said. “If you’re a sophomore and you’re wrestling in varsity, you’re like a junior or senior now. They have hundreds of matches before they even come to high school.
“But the kids really persevered. You saw the emotions go up and down here. In talking with the other head coach about a week and a half ago, we just said let the results happen. Let’s just wrestle hard and see what happens.”
There was no question all 28 wrestlers who took center stage at their respective weight classes left it all on the mat, culminating in a pin after 36 seconds for United senior Thomas Perra at 220. It was his younger brother, junior Spiro Perra, who began the dual with a first-period pin of his own to stake New Berlin to a 6-0 lead.
The Pirates answered with back-to-back pins from freshmen Henry Gaschler (106) and Dylan Boel (113). Gaschler’s came at the 32-second mark, while Boel finished the job 35 seconds into the second period.
Pewaukee suited up six freshmen in all, while United, who graduated just one wrestler from a season ago, sports 17 seniors on its roster.
“So if you go by where guys have wrestled, we did pretty well,” Kurth said. “We gave it our best effort. There were some great matches, but we had to do better with our inexperienced kids. Some of those matches could’ve gone either way.
“We had our chances, which I’m just proud we had our chances.”
After cradling Pewaukee sophomore Texas Maki on two different occasions, New Berlin sophomore Alex Konlok settled for a 12-6 decision at 120 before sophomore Ryan Gillis got the lead back for United with a second-period pin at 126. Senior teammate Pravith Mallappa followed with what New Berlin co-head coach Cody Smith called his match of the night at 132, which resulted in a pin after 4:51.
“He wrestled a little bit of varsity two years ago and he’s been kind of stuck behind some of our better wrestlers,” Smith said. “He’s been following the plan and cutting weight and he made his varsity debut tonight. I think that was crucial because 132 has been a hole for us all year. To kind of close that, that makes a difference on a night like tonight.”
Senior Grant Fisco extended the New Berlin lead to 26-12 with a 17-2 technical fall at 138 before the Pirates stormed back. But it was ultimately United’s night for the second straight year.
“We’re just hoping it’s that springboard for that final push,” Smith said. “We’ve said for a long time, November-December wrestling is to see what we’ve got. January wrestling is that crucible that really molds us into what we’re going to be and sets us up for February. I think tonight’s match did that.”