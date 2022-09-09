MUSKEGO — It was Arrowhead, and then everyone else at the Classic 8 Swimming and Diving Relays.
The Warhawks placed first in 10 of 11 events, setting five conference records in the process. In fact, the lone race they failed to win was the result of only entering an exhibition relay as Arrowhead accumulated 140 points to win its debut meet of 2022 Thursday evening at Muskego.
“A lot of those (records) were from many years ago when there were some really good teams in the area, so I’m really proud of the overall performance by the JV and the varsity,” Arrowhead coach Ruth Ann Ahnen said.
More records figure to fall if Arrowhead’s blistering start to the season is any indication. And after settling for second at state the past three years, the Warhawks bring back several pieces who were part of each of those runner-up teams that are hungry for more after watching Brookfield East celebrate gold each of those instances.
That includes senior Campbell Stoll, a four-time state champion who was part of three victories on Thursday. A University of Texas recruit, Stoll’s first win came in the 400-yard individual medley relay along with senior Peyton Drexler, junior Danielle Stemper and freshman Cate Wisener as the four combined to finish in 4 minutes, 1.90 seconds.
Drexler and senior Francesca Smith, both of whom are committed to Missouri, were also three-time winners. Smith helped kick off the swimming portion of the meet with a bang, as Smith, senior Hailey Tierney, Stemper and freshman Julianna Drake finished first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.26).
Speaking of Tierney, she’ll be attending Wisconsin once her decorated high school swimming career comes to a close. In other words, Arrowhead isn’t exactly lacking in talent.
“Hailey’s back, Fran, Peyton, and we’ve got a really strong freshman class,” Ahnen said. “We’ve got Haley Johnson and Cate Weisner, Kate Lucyshyn and Julianna Drake. Some of those record-setting relays, in our breaststroke relay Haley and Cate both were really important in setting that record. Julianna was on the 200 free relay and the 200 medley relay that set the record, so we had a mixture of the veterans and the newbies.
“Last year we were missing a lot because they were all on recruiting trips but this year they're all here because they’ve all committed to schools, so it’s really nice that they’re all swimming.”
That’s not to mention Arrowhead’s divers, who got things started with a first-place showing even after losing one to injury as well as sophomore Tatum Brasfield, who medaled at state last year but chose to concentrate on gymnastics. Arrowhead freshmen Payton Eicher and Emily Corteen, and senior Annie Fredericksen combined for a winning score of 344.35.
“(Diving coach Mary Woodson) is doing a really, really nice job,” Ahnen said. “We have two new divers on the team that won the diving medley, so those girls are fitting in very nicely.”
The Warhawks won the first three swimming relays of the night, with sophomore Audrey Worgull, Johnson, sophomore Nora Hansen and sophomore Allison Lucyshyn also taking first in the 400 medley (4:03.33). After the Waukesha South/Mukwonago quartet of senior Ellie Wilber, freshman Kenzie Maciosek Arent, sophomore Keira Gardner and senior Audrey Banske claimed the 800 free relay in 8:19.71, it was all Arrowhead the rest of the way.
Hansen, Worgull, sophomore Frances Corry and Tierney won the 300 backstroke relay (2:51.19); junior Courtney Sarozek, Wisener, sophomore Grace Kaczmarek and Johnson touched first in the 300 breaststroke relay (3:20.64); the Lucyshyn sisters teamed with Drexler and Smith to take first in the 500 free relay (4:41.68); Hansen, Tierney, Drake and Stoll won the 300 butterfly relay (2:45.88); Smith, Johnson, Drexler and Stemper out-swam the competition in the 400 free relay (3:38.69); and the foursome of Worgull, Wisener, Stoll and Drake capped the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay (1:47.82).
While host Muskego didn’t wind up winning any events, its depth paid off in the form of a second-place finish as the Warriors racked up 94 points. They were runner-up in six races as well as the diving competition.
“I’m thrilled,” Muskego coach Heidi Szczupakiewicz said. “I was hoping for third, so that we got second ... my girls just showed up to swim tonight. They were so excited. They were so pumped up and they swam really well.
“We had our divers Ella Cyrak, Stephanie Torres Sotelo and Corinne Wurster. They started us out in second place. Everyone just stepped up and swam well.”
Senior Kate Larsen was part of three second-place relays for Muskego. South/Mukwonago took third with 84 points, Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial finished fourth with 64, and Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine rounded out the field with 44 points.
“It’s a young team ... a lot of energy but really a lot of talent and a lot of inexperience, too,” Szczupakiewicz said. “They were nervous and excited, and that helped.”