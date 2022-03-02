NEW BERLIN — At tournament time, it’s all about playing up to your potential, making the most of every pressure-packed possession and fighting hard to survive.
The sixth-seeded New Berlin West boys basketball team took that determined mindset to heart as it defeated 11th-seeded Milwaukee Bay View 71-56 in a physical, fast-paced WIAA Division 2 regional at Drexel Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
It was the third consecutive home-court victory for West, which improved to 12-13 overall and advanced to face third-seeded Milwaukee Bradley Tech in a regional semifinal 7 p.m. Friday.
The program’s last trip to the prestigious state tournament came in 2000 when the Vikings captured the title under Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Jeff Lewiston, finishing the season with an unblemished 26-0 record.
West came into the first-round matchup riding the momentum of back-to-back home-court victories (an 80-61 victory over Greendale and 72-71 Woodland Conference Crossover regular-season finale victory over Greenfield).
The Vikings have combined to outscore its last three opponents 223-188, including a critical, statement- making 114-92 margin in the second half.
West outscored the Redcats 36-26 in the momentum-building opening half, highlighted by a 14-3 run over the course of a key fiveminute stretch. Tied 15-15 midway through the first half, the Vikings’ ignited the scoring surge as 6-foot-5 junior forward Sam Susek took control of a bounce pass on the right side of the lane from senior guard Noah Daniels, scoring on a slashing layup to regain a 17-15 lead with 8:57 remaining.
Despite maintaining a 10-point advantage at the intermission, West set its sights on fighting through any lingering first-round jitters and continued to elevate its game by outscoring the Redcats 35-30 in the decisive second half.
The Vikings promptly responded with a 14-8 run during the opening six minutes to extend the lead to 50-34 with 12:11 remaining in the contest.
Daniels scored 15 of his gamehigh 26 points in the second half to lead West, which converted 26 of 43 free throws and five baskets from 3-point range.
Daniels, who became just the fifth player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-point career milestone earlier this season, showcased his complete-player skills on both ends of the floor by making 13 of 16 free throws in the contest and registering a thunderous, energized block on the defensive end with 14:20 left.
“We came out a little slow and seemed to just be playing with them early on, ” said Daniels, one of seven seniors on the battle-tested roster. “At halftime, we talked about it and focused on the goal of coming out strong in the second half, elevating our game and finishing the game. It just felt good to see it all come together out there tonight. We’ve struggled to put away games at times this season but we’re finding our groove and improving each time we step on the floor.'
Daniels was quick to point out that each game has added meaning at this point of the season.
“Being a senior, it was special to get a victory on our home court to begin the playoffs,” Daniels said. “We made it to this point last year so we hope to get a victory in the next round and keep it going. If we can accomplish that, it would be the first time the program has made it to that level in 15 years and it would be big. Knowing it could’ve been the last game of my career, I just tried to bring it all to the court and play hard each step of the way.”
West head coach Scott Cook was pleased with how his team embraced the challenge of hosting a first-round playoff game and took its effort to the next level.
“It was our first home playoff game in quite a long time and the guys were energized by the great student section in the stands and ready to go,” said Cook, whose team tied for third place in the Woodland West with 5-7 record this season. “The boys were excited, we started a little slow but gradually settled in and began to play our game. We knew if we could handle their pressure, our offensive execution would take over and lead to success. In the end, that’s what happened and we walked away with another convincing victory.”
West displayed its balance and depth throughout the night with nine players reaching the scoring column and taking advantage of the valuable playoff experience.
Senior guard Jackson
Heuer contributed nine points with a team-best three 3-pointers, Susek and senior forward Adam Kelnhofer each followed with seven points and senior forward Ian Klein added six points for the Vikings.
Klein helped put an exclamation point on the emotional home-court performance with a slam dunk with 5:29 remaining.
It was the fourth straight loss for Bay View, which ended the season 3-17 overall.
Junior guard Latral Tillman finished with a team-high 21 points, senior forward Jadawn Price had nine points and sophomore guard Cazell Henderson added eight points for the Redcats, who committed 20 fouls, made four 3-pointers and 8 of 16 free throws.