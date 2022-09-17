NEW BERLIN — National Avenue divides the city of New Berlin.
And since 1969 — when the city built a second high school — the annual Eisenhower- West game has been labeled the ‘National Championship.’ From the time kids are in elementary school, the magnitude of this rivalry game is hammered home. And that’s why West junior running back Jack Wesolowski was on cloud nine late Friday night.
Wesolowski ran for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns and powered the visiting Vikings to an impressive 28-9 win in a battle of unbeatens.
West improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Parkland Conference, while Eisenhower slipped to 4-1, 2-1.
“This is the best,” Wesolowski said afterwards. “They beat us all through youth and I’ve been waiting such a long time to beat them. I’m just so happy that we won.”
Eisenhower had dominated this crosstown rivalry in recent seasons, winning the last two meetings and seven of the last eight years. But West’s rushing attack was outstanding and the Vikings’ defense bent, but never broke.
The result was West’s largest margin of victory over the Lions since 2013.
“I think when you talk about a crosstown rivalry, beating those guys is always going to be at the top of your list,” West coach Ben Chossek said. “And for us, they’ve had our number the last few years, so to get a win here was big. Really big.”
There were two major reasons why the Vikings put together a dominant performance before a packed house at Frank Granger Field.
West controlled the ball and clock, rushing for 230 yards and averaging 7.4 yards per carry. The Vikings were dominant on the ground despite the fact they attempted just two passes and completed only one.
The Lions, meanwhile, drove into West territory on each of their first five possessions. On three of those, Eisenhower marched inside the Vikings’ 25.
But all the Lions could manage on those drives was three points.
“I felt like we moved the ball OK, but absolutely could not finish drives,” Eisenhower coach Matt Kern said. “And then, because it was a game where neither team had many possessions, you start to feel a little urgency. So that was tough.”
The first play from scrimmage was certainly tough for the Lions — and heavenly for the Vikings.
Wesolowski took a direct snap from center Keenan Fischer and ran a sweep off the left side. Wesolowski turned the corner, cut to the middle, then darted back outside and outran the Lions’ secondary for a 68-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
“Part of our offense is that direct snap and our best play all year has been the sweep,” Chossek said. “Jack runs it really well and we get a lot of people in front of the football and so we got guys pulling and it looked like he saw a crease and made a nice cut. And he’s deceptively fast on a football field and he made that cut and did a great job.”
Eisenhower answered with an impressive 13-play, 6 _ minute drive that covered 52 yards. But the Lions stalled on the Vikings’ 9 and had to settle for a 27-yard field goal from Luke Bokerman that narrowed the gap to 7-3.
West responded, though, with a methodical 15-play, 81yard drive that Wesolowski capped with a 7-yard TD run to make it 14-3. West went 4for-4 on third downs on that march, all of its yards came on the ground and it gobbled up 8 _ minutes on the drive.
While Wesolowski was hammering away at the Lions, the Vikings’ offensive line of tackles Nathan Hartung and Evan Tyacke, guards Lucas Hartung and Bennett Mueller, Fischer, fullback Brady Wojtiuk and tight end Jake Gardner controlled the line of scrimmage.
“That’s the plan for our offense is just to wear them down on defense,” Wesolowski said. “If our line does their job then I can do my job. They blocked so well and I was able to do my job. It was great.”
Eisenhower was on the brink of narrowing the gap on its first two possessions of the second half, but came away empty.
First, the Lions put together an impressive 63-yard drive at the start of the third quarter and marched to West’s 13-yard line. But Eisenhower went backwards on three straight plays — including a fourth down sack by junior end Patrick Bertsch.
Eisenhower then drove to the Vikings’ 24 early in the fourth quarter. But quarterback Matthew Collicott was drilled by linebacker/quarterback Troy Blawat and fumbled. Sophomore linebacker Sean Ryan then scooped up the loose ball and raced 67 yards for a touchdown that gave West a 21-3 lead.
“Defensively, we have good players, but we’re not this overwhelming defense that stifles everyone,” Chossek said. “So we’re trying to play solid and make them snap it a bunch of times. Eventually, we got a little aggressive, made a few plays and were able to stop them.”
Blawat added a 14-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter to give the Vikings an insurmountable 28-3 lead.
While the loss was tough for Eisenhower to swallow, Kern quickly reminded his team all of their goals are still attainable.
“I’d be lying if I said this one didn’t sting more than some other losses,” Kern said. “The kids on both sides of town definitely have this game circled.
“But I told our kids afterwards we have too many things headed in a positive direction to let one bad night sour our season. Now, we have to battle through some adversity.”
West, on the other hand, was going to spend the rest of its Friday night celebrating.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Wesolowski said. “But there’s going to be some singing and dancing.”
That’s what happens when you capture the ‘National Championship.’