PEWAUKEE — Once New Berlin West got the comeback started, it never stopped.
The Vikings overcame a 23-17 deficit in the opening set and went on to complete a 3-0 sweep of Pewaukee in a Woodland Conference girls volleyball match Thursday night.
New Berlin West ran off six consecutive points to tie the opener 23-23 and continued on to win 26-24. In the second game, the Vikings erased a 20-19 deficit and rallied to win 25-21.
The Vikings continued the momentum into the third game, taking control with an 8-0 run to go up 20-9 en route to completing the sweep, 25-15, over the Pirates, ranked second in Division 2 in the first state poll from the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.
In the first game, the Vikings picked up a point on a Pirates serve into the net to pull within 23-18, then freshman Alexis Schommer served on five consecutive points as West rallied to tie.
The Vikings were called for a net violation on the next exchange, but answered with a kill to knot it 24-24.
Freshman Jaydon Golsteyn then delivered an ace to put the Vikings in front for the first time in the match. West completed the comeback when the Pirates mishit a tip into the net.
“I was waiting for them. I knew we were not there yet. I don’t know if it was early jitters, or what,” New Berlin West coach Jay Golsteyn said. “I was like, ‘OK guys, come on, I’m waiting for it,’ and they stepped up.”
New Berlin West bounced back after losing to Pewaukee in a tournament.
“We just lost to them last weekend,” Jay Golsteyn said. “We went down close the first game and then bad the second game. But I knew we were better than that.”
In the second game, West’s Gabrielle Dimotto snapped a 20-20 tie with a kill and the Pirates then had a pair of mishits in the next four rallies to put the Vikings up 23-21. West then scored on a block and junior Skylar Klemstein closed it out with an ace.
In the final game, the Vikings spotted Pewaukee the first point, then opened a 4-1 lead they never relinquished. The Pirates scored on a hit out of bounds to pull within 12-9, but the Vikings answered with eight consecutive points — four of them on aces by Klemstein.
“I thought New Berlin West started to find some things and challenge us a little bit,” Pewaukee coach Tommy Jonas said. “But I still thought our girls played well and worked hard until the end.
“It didn’t go our way, but hopefully we’ll learn from it tomorrow and we’ll hit the ground running,” Jonas said. “We’ve got another tournament this weekend and we’ll kind of focus on that. I always say we play our best volleyball at the end of the year, and everything in between is just learning and growing and getting better as we go.”
Jay Golsteyn said he hoped the Vikings, who start three sophomores and play two freshmen extensively, would continue to learn from the comeback victory.
“They’ve had a couple tough years, and I think they needed a win like this to give them some confidence going forward,” he said. “Now they can build on this.”