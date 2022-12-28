NEW BERLIN — There’s always a sense of pride playing in your host tournament, and that’s an opportunity New Berlin West has been presented with in recent years at the Viking Holiday Classic.
The Vikings would have preferred to have entered Tuesday afternoon feeling a little sharper, as Mother Nature and the holiday season was responsible for an 11-day layoff. But West overcame a slow start and made enough plays down the stretch to emerge with a 5953 victory over West Bend East for its second win of the young season.
“It was a good team win,” West coach Scott Cook said. “We’ve been grinding and it was a grind. It was probably pretty ugly to watch the last couple of minutes — from both sides — but outside of that, we’ve got young guys that don’t play a lot of minutes on varsity, so to come out on top in a game like that was good for us. It’ll give us confidence.”
The post-Christmas sluggish- ness was evident on both sides through the first 18 minutes, but while scoring was hard to come by in the first half, there were 10 lead changes and neither team led by more than seven throughout the duration of the nonconference contest.
“It’s their tournament. Credit to them. They came out with a lot of energy,” East coach Andrew Wojcik said. “Our three guards that played the most minutes combined to turn the ball over 20 times, so you’re probably not winning a lot of games that way. It was just sloppy, not aggressive.”
The Suns (3-4 overall) were plenty aggressive in the first half, however, using their full-court press to turn the Vikings over seemingly at will. But it didn’t result in many points, allowing West (2-3) to hang around and only trail 22-19 at halftime.
“We just weren’t as confident with the press,” said Cook, as his team committed 14 turnovers in all. “I thought we could have taken advantage of it. So being down three, I thought we could have been up a majority of the game. I thought we executed better across the whole game. We just couldn’t create that separation.”
Ultimately, the Viking defense was able to force even more turnovers and keep the high-powered Suns offense at bay. East senior guard Xavier DuBois knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 22-17 with 31 seconds left in the first half, and then senior guard Severin Hilt went glass early in the second stanza to match the Suns’ biggest lead at 2419.
But the Vikings answered with a 9-0 run, going up when sophomore guard Josh Krier banked in a 3 and gave a Michael Jordan shrug before he splashed home a floater to make it 2824 with 14 minutes, 40 seconds remaining.
The Suns later answered with a 7-0 push to retake the lead, 36-34, on another triple by DuBois. From there the back-and-forth nature of the game continued with three more lead changes, but the third would be the final one of the afternoon, as a baseline drive by senior guard Josh Meyer put the Vikings up for good, 45-44, with 6:19 to go.
The West lead grew to 5346 after a pair of free throws by senior guard James Franckowiak at the 1:49 mark, as East was limited to just one field goal over a span of nearly five minutes.
“We couldn’t take care of the basketball,” Wojcik said. “There were certain things we couldn’t execute offensively that we’ve done since the beginning of the year. So it was those little things and then the ball would be bouncing in front of us and we have to go get it. It’s like, ‘How bad do you want it?’ And they obviously wanted it more.”
DuBois made a pair of free throws to pull East within 53-50 with 1:13 left, and then a turnover gave the visitors a chance to tie. But a jumper by senior guard/wing Calvin Buss, who came in averaging over 20 points per game, was off the mark.
“Jack Wesolowski did a phenomenal job on (Buss),” Cook said. “He’s their go-to guy and he had nine (points) for the game, so that was big.”
East did get back within 55-53 on a 3 by Hilt, but couldn’t get closer from there as Franckowiak, who was 6 of 8 from the charity stripe in the final five minutes, went 2-for-2 on the other end and Hilt missed a 3 coming back.
“I thought James led us down the stretch a little bit having the ball in his hands a lot,” Cook said. “He made some good decisions at the end.”
West sophomore forward/ guard Thomas Moe earned MVP honors and scored all nine of his points in the second half. Meyer finished with 12 points. DuBois led all scorers with 22 and Hilt added 15 for the Suns.
“The biggest change was our free throws,” Cook said. “We had a lot of open shots. We executed pretty well. We just didn’t knock them down. But we shot 88% from the line and we haven’t been doing that at all. So that kind of made up for some of those misses and then we made some key shots.”