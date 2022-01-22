WAUKESHA — When it comes to point-guard play, Andrew Wagner knows he has one heck of a teacher.
Wagner, a sophomore at Kettle Moraine High School, is one of the bright, young stars in the state. Much to his delight, the Lasers are now coached by former University of Wisconsin point guard Trevon Hughes.
Right now, the protégé is following the mentor’s lead and the Lasers and reaping the rewards.
On Friday night, Wagner poured in a game-high 25 points and drained the winning free throw with 3.0 seconds left as Kettle Moraine edged host Catholic Memorial, 64-63, in a Classic 8 Conference thriller. The Lasers improved to 9-6 overall and 5-3 in the league, while the Crusaders slipped to 8-6, 4-4 after their fourth straight loss.
“I’m just trying to help him out the best I can,” said Hughes, who played for the Badgers from 200610, then spent nearly a decade playing professionally overseas. “He’s really a special kid.
“He’s just tough as nails and he’s a student of the game. And then he’s mentally tough, too.”
Wagner, who had 14 of his points in the second half, needed to be mentall y tough late after CMH erased an eight-point deficit in the final three and a half minutes and tied the game on a Bennett McCormick layup with 41 seconds left.
The Crusaders’ run came after they began double teaming and face-guarding Wagner, anything to get the ball out of his hands. But with KM holding for the final shot, Wagner found a way to break free.
Wagner dribbled near half court until 10 seconds were left, then when a double team arrived, gave it up to point guard Will Stuckey. Wagner, who stands 5foot-8 but is quick as a hiccup, then broke loose, and Stuckey hit him cutting to the hoop.
Wagner was fouled with 3.0 seconds left, and the 82% free-throw shooter missed his first attempt. But with the packed house at a fevered pitch, Wagner calmly sank the second free throw.
“I heard the noise and it was loud,” Wagner said. “But I just tried to close it out.
“I was like, ‘Man. I’ve got to hit this one. We needed this win so bad and I just took a deep breath, focused on the rim and was so happy to see it go in.”
After a series of timeouts, Catholic Memorial had one final chance. But Ben Goedheer’s half-court shot as time expired was off the mark.
In addition to Wagner’s big night, senior Max Stuckey had 15 points for the Lasers on five 3-pointers, while sophomore William Stuckey added 11.
McCormick had 14 of his 23 points in the second half and added four rebounds and three assists. Junior Braden McGlothlin had 17 of his 21 points in the second half and added 10 rebounds.
While the Lasers celebrated afterwards, the Crusaders had a 25-minute meeting about what had gone wrong.
“It should have never come down to the end like that,” said CMH coach Jeremy McGlothlin. “We just didn’t play with any urgency early. We had that urgency late, but we can’t wait so long. We need that urgency right from the start.”
The Crusaders’ only lead in the first 25 minutes came at 2-0. The Lasers never led by more than six in that stretch, but with Wagner leading the way, they had CMH playing uphill most of the night.
Wagner had 11 first half points, including a 25-footer at the horn that gave Kettle Moraine a 30-26 lead at the break. Then Wagner assisted on consecutive 3pointers from Max Stuckey early in the second half as the Lasers’ lead grew to 38-32.
“He really hurt us at times,” Jeremy McGlothlin said of Wagner. “He’s a heck of a player.”
Braden McGlothlin had seven points during a 9-2 Crusaders’ run, that gave them a 41-40 lead midway through the second
half. But the Lasers switched to a 2-2-1 zone trap which sparked a 16-6 burst and gave them a 59-51 lead with 3:57 to play.
Wagner was the catalyst of that run scoring 11 points in less than 5 minutes. Wagner got to the rim for four layups in that stretch and knocked down all three of his free throws. Afterwards, Wagner gave much of the credit to his head coach.
“He knows everything,” Wagner said of Hughes. “He helps me so much. Knowing that he’s a point guard and has all that experience, everything that he tells you helps so much.”
CMH wouldn’t go away, though, as Braden McGlothlin had six points and McCormick had four during a 12-4 spurt that tied the game at 63.
That set the stage for the elusive Wagner to escape the Crusaders’ grasp, get to the line and eventually deliver the game-winner.
“This is a great win, a huge road win,” Hughes said. “I’ve got to tip my hat to my team, the way they shared the ball and the grittiness they played with. I’m really proud of them.”