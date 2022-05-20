OCONOMOWOC — Storms caused power outages in portions of Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon.
The Arrowhead softball team encountered no such problem during its Classic 8 Conference softball game at Oconomowoc.
The Warhawks connected for their 27th, 28th and 29th circuit clouts of the season on their way to an 8-4 triumph over the host team to boost their record to 19-1 overall and finish 16-0 in the Classic 8. They will enter the WIAA playoffs riding a 10-- game winning streak, ranked sixth in the Wisconsin Softball Coaches Association Division-1 state poll.
The Raccoons emerged at 10-11 overall and wound up 8-8 in the conference.
“We have a lot of power hitters — girls who can hit it out,” Arrowhead coach Emily Martin said. “We swing the bat really well, and they (the Raccoons) do, too.
“It was a hitters’ duel today. We try to match teams offensively. That was kind of our goal coming in. Sometimes it carries and sometimes it doesn’t, and today the ball was carrying.”
Arrowhead junior Sierra Thomas led off the top of the first inning with a single and raced to third on a double by freshman Jacquelyn Cox before sophomore Jaclyn Showalter launched a home run over the right-center field fence to stake the Warhawks to a 3-0 advantage.
The blast came as no surprise.
“We have had three in one game before — Jaclyn has had three, for goodness sakes,” Martin said. “I think she leads the state in home runs with 16.”
Showalter succeeded in playing the role of ignitor.
“As a team, we try to pick each other up, and when someone hits it well, we try to keep the chain going,” she said.
The score remained 3-0 until the top of the fourth, when sophomore Abby Robel hit a two-out single and Thomas followed with a home run into the woods beyond the left-field fence.
“Our team is a power team, I would say,” Thomas said. “We all have the ability to hit for power and also for consistency, and we all have speed, too.
“We have the whole package, and that has really helped us out this season.”
Thomas held Oconomowoc scoreless on five hits through four innings of pitching before the Raccoons broke loose for four runs on four hits in the fifth to pull within 5-4.
Sophomore Ella Tower was hit by a pitch, senior Mackenna Schultz lined her second of three hits and junior Ella Woida singled to load the bases. Junior designated hitter Leah Mindiola singled home two runs, junior Olivia Ott grounded out to bring across another run, and sophomore Maddie Hamersmeier singled in the final run of the frame.
“I’m happy with the way our kids played today,” Oconomowoc coach Dave Schweder said. “Our approaches at the plate are getting better.
“We pounded out 11 hits, and we hit the ball hard. Even our outs were hit hard.”
Freshman Sammie Radish relieved Thomas in the circle, got the Warhawks out of the fifth without further damage and shut out Ocon in the sixth and seventh for the save.
“Sammie and I have really created a bond,” Thomas said. “All of our pitchers have a bond. It’s really important that we all pick each other up.
“She did exactly what she needed to do. She knew exactly what they were hitting off of me, and she used that to her advantage. That was really good.”
Arrowhead responded to Oconomowoc’s comeback bid with three runs on three hits in the sixth. Senior Macy McGuire hit a one-out double, Robel singled for her third hit of the contest, and freshman Jacquelyn Cox slammed a three-run homer over the left-center field fence to make the score 8-4 — the final.
The Warhawks won the conference by a three-game margin over Muskego, but they’re not finished. They have additional goals.
“We want to get to state,” Showalter said. “At the beginning of the year, we were kind of shaky as a team, but we really have gotten better. We practice and play as a team.”
Martin considers Arrowhead’s ceiling high.
“This is my 21st year, and this is one of the best teams I’ve coached,” she said. “They’re the real deal. We can hit, we can pitch and we can play defense. We’re hoping to play well down the stretch. A lot of these girls return from last year’s team, and we’ve been working hard since the day we lost to Homestead (in a regional final to end the 2021 season).
“We’ve been working hard not only physically, but mentally. The girls are going after it. We’re hoping that our hard work pays off and we’re playing our best ball at the end of the season.”
Schultz and Hamersmeier each collected three hits for Oconomowoc, while Mindiola and Woida had two apiece.
The Oconomowoc program recognized Schultz, Rachel Brockway and Megan Griswold in a pregame Senior Day ceremony.
“They’ve been around forever, when you think about how long they’ve been in our program and how long they played Five O’s,” Schweder said. “It’s incredible how fast that time goes. I can remember watching Rachel play when she was just a wee little girl. I remember seeing Mackenna when she was probably in seventh grade, and I was like, ‘Who is this firecracker behind home plate?’ And Megan has been such a big part of our program.
“They are three of the most wonderful people you could know. That’s the most important thing they bring to this program. Our sportsmanship really starts with them. They are such good people who really, really care about their teammates and care about the game.”