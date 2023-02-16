WAUKESHA — Last year, Arrowhead was denied its first state title since 2008 by Brookfield Central/East.
This time around, the Warhawks will have to find a way to overcome a different foe.
By the slimmest of margins, Arrowhead enters the WIAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday at Waukesha South as the second-ranked team in Division 1 behind Middleton. The Cardinals also boast the most qualifying flights at 20 — 11 of which are participating in the final heat of their respective events — while nine of the Warhawks’ 17 swims will walk out from South’s gym into the natatorium to blaring music behind their event’s sign-bearer.
But after finishing 20 points behind the Barracudas at state last February, Arrowhead coach Norma Balogh feels good about where her team is at coming off its sectional title at Fond du Lac last weekend.
“I do feel like we’re heading in the right direction,” Balogh said. “I feel like our team is better this year than last year. But everybody’s team has changed. It’s not even the same teams that we’re up against this year.”
While Brookfield does enter as the fifth-ranked team in D1, it lost a bevy of talent from last year’s group. Middleton, on the other hand, finished fourth in the team standings last year and features the fastest qualifying time in all three relays.
“Brookfield, I’m sure they’re going to have a strong squad but they graduated quite a few,” Balogh said. “But Middleton has incredible depth and Homestead was leading today (Saturday at sectionals) for most of this meet. So there are a lot of really strong teams and it’s changing every year.”
One thing that hasn’t changed is the dominance of Arrowhead senior Lance Johnson, a defending state champion in two events. He will look to repeat in the 100yard breaststroke and 200 IM, and is in good position to do so, boasting the top qualifying time in each race — 1 minute, 48.62 seconds in the 200 IM and 55.08 seconds in the 100 breast.
Helping form a solid 1-2 punch is senior teammate Tyler Hansen, who is in search of his first gold medal. After finishing fourth in the 200 free each of the last two seasons, Hansen comes in as the No. 3 seed (1:39.57) and is also second in the 100 butterfly (45.57).
Hansen is also part of Arrowhead’s 400 free relay (2nd, 3:08.60) along with Johnson, sophomore Matthew Baumann and junior Anakin Fischer.
Fischer is also in the final heat of both the 500 free (6th, 4:40.40) and 200 free (7th, 1:42.84), while Arrowhead will hope to move up from its sixth-seeded 200 medley and 200 free relays. But one of the more interesting storylines comes in the 100 breast, and it’s not just because of Johnson’s repeat bid.
The Warhawks have four swimmers that qualified in the event, as junior Mateo Haeuser, senior Cooper Wisener and sophomore Tanner Hansen are each competing in the second of three heats. If things break Arrowhead’s way, it could result in a major points haul.
“It’s much better when you can spread your team out so that ideally you’ve got a couple in every event and have an even split across the field,” Balogh said. “That’s just not what we have. We have four very strong breaststrokers and we’ve got to give them a shot at doing that.”
Johnson isn’t the only area swimmer looking to go back-to-back. Brookfield senior Stuart Seymour claimed the 100 backstroke last season and has the fastest qualifying time at 48.77 seconds for Saturday’s state meet. Seymour is also the top returning swimmer in the 100 butterfly and is seeded second only behind Racine Case co-op junior Hugo Arteaga with a time of 49.75 seconds.
The Barracudas are also defending state champs in the 200 medley relay, but are in the first heat of the race this time around after gradating three outstanding seniors from a season ago. However, Brookfield co-op junior Thomas Bergin is back in the fold and seeded eighth in the 50 free (21.56), while the Barracudas’ 200 free relay has the eighthfastest qualifying time.
While Brookfield might be the reigning state champs, it isn’t even second in line behind Arrowhead in terms of area representation. That distinction belongs to Muskego, who advanced 13 flights out of sectional competition, including six that will swim in the final heat.
“We were fortunate to have a sectional meet at a great facility in Racine,” Muskego coach Larry Milton said. “Within that environment the boys responded well. We have five individuals swimming two events apiece and two swimmers joining them on three relays.
“Bottom line is can we carry over some great swims going into next Saturday.”
On paper, senior Ryan Slonac has the best shot at giving the Warriors their first individual state champion since Ben Gabbey in 2019. He’s seeded second in the 200 IM (1:50.64) and third in the 100 back (50.20), and will also team with sophomore Carter Jewell, and juniors Mason Wendt and Ian Leonard in the 200 medley relay (3rd, 1:35.52).
Other seeded swims for Muskego are Jewell in the 200 free (4th, 1:41.45), sophomore Eli Wichman in the 500 free (5th, 4:39.82) and its 400 free relay of Wichman, Wendt, Jewell and Slonac (6th, 3:12.92).
“Ryan Slonac should be able to improve on both the IM and back,” Milton said. “Eli Wichman has to dig down and hold on to what he accomplished in the 500. His 200 should be a fun warmup for him since he wants to prove that he belongs there.
“Mason Wendt is using this taper period to his advantage and should be ready to go in both the IM and back. Carter Jewell is a competitor and will contest his breaststroke event and is looking forward to improve in the 200.
“The relays should be fun … the key is to maintain the feeling of staying fast. Will we have enough gas in the tank to keep the fire going? The way we have been training, I believe we will.”
Before the swimming timed finals even take place, the area could have its first area champion. Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial sophomore Brady Huettl will compete in the 1-meter dive Saturday morning and comes in with the second-best qualifying score of 539.80 behind Hudson senior Jackson Rodriguez (558.55). Sophomore teammate Kyle Johnson also has a shot at the podium in the 500 free (8th, 4:42.28).
In Friday’s Division 2 state meet, Brookfield Academy senior Adrian Bellido is in search of becoming a two-time state champ in two events — the 50 free and 100 fly. Bellido is the fastest seed in both events.