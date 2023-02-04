MUSKEGO — Mukwonago’s reign is over.
Since 2011, the Indians had won every installment of the Classic 8 Conference Meet. But that 12-year run came to an end Friday night at Muskego courtesy of longtime rival Arrowhead, who crowned six individual champions en route to finishing with a team score of 235.5 points. That was 21 1/2 points clear of Mukwonago, who claimed four weight classes of its own.
“It’s been a long time since Arrowhead’s had a conference title,” Arrowhead director of wrestling Randy Farrell said. “These kids have worked really, really hard, but I think they absolutely deserve it. You come together for a number of years to build this team and to get these guys together and they’ve got something special. They believe in one another and you can tell when we’re all on the mat, when there’s guys wrestling they’re all beside the mat. They’re all helping their partner, and it’s big.”
It certainly has a different feel in that aspect compared to past years, where the Warhawks were able to rely on a smaller contingent of elite wrestlers to get to team state and go for individual gold on championship Saturday at the Kohl Center. Make no mistake — Arrowhead still has a number of competitors eyeing the top of the podium come the end of February — but the overall depth appears there to get past the semifinals at team state for the first time since 2011.
“We preach that this is a stepping stone,” Farrell said. “This isn’t the end. This is the start.
“We’ve got a number of weeks still ahead of us. I know a lot of these guys put down their goals early on and a lot of them are coming to fruition now. So it’s great to see.”
Collin McDowell was the first Warhawk to check off the goal of becoming a conference champion. He claimed his second straight title with a 3-2 decision over Oconomowoc’s Jayden Yauck, scoring a go-ahead reversal in the second period and holding on from there in the 126-pound final.
Defending state champion Wyatt Duchateau had the most dominant performance in the championship round, pinning Waukesha West’s Isaiah Guerrero in just 35 seconds at 145 pounds as he also made it two straight titles. Teammate Roman Gulmatico followed at 152 with an 8-0 major decision over West’s Xander Kuokkanen.
Nate Druckrey made it three in a row for Arrowhead, pinning Ryker Morgan of Muskego after 2 minutes, 31 seconds in the 160pound championship bout. Then at 182, three-time state medalist Noah Mulvaney controlled Muskego’s Matt Kinzel from the start en route to an 11-2 major decision.
Perhaps no match signaled the changing of the guard more than the 195pound final, which was a rematch of last week’s dual between Arrowhead’s Dylan Polczynski and Mukwonago’s Wade Kippers. The result was the same, as Polczynski stuck Kippers in the second period and let out a celebratory roar in the direction of his teammates.
“Mukwonago has been in the limelight for a number of years,” Farrell said. “They’ve got a history and a storied program there with a lot of great kids and big numbers. The next kid steps up in their world and they’re all tough. We’re trying to turn the page on that. We’re trying to be that team and not just known for individuals. A lot of our kids are really buying into that atmosphere and that aspect of what it is to be Arrowhead wrestling.”
It was still an overall successful day for the Indians, who are state-ranked despite undergoing a bit of a rebuilding year. Not only that, but they were without arguably their top wrestler on Friday, as 160-pounder Zach Eliszewski was sidelined with an injury.
Still, Colton Katzfey (106) got Mukwonago off to a strong start in the championship round with a 14-4 major decision against West’s Bryan Rivera. Brian Whipple (113) made it 2-for-2 with a pin at 2:30 against DJ Leatherwood, one of six finalists for the Wolverines.
The middle weights were absent of Mukwonago finalists, however, but it would finish on a strong note as Ryan Mazer grinded out a 52 decision over Adam Dzievit of Muskego and Grant Stromberg put the shoulders of Waukesha South’s CJ Johnson to the mat after 2:43 elapsed.
Oconomowoc was third in the team standings with 200 points. The Raccoons were led by the Wolbert brothers, first by top-ranked and unbeaten 120-pounder Kellen Wolbert, who pinned Lucas Ryan of Arrowhead at the 1:36 mark of the second period. Then after Yauck’s narrow defeat, Quintin Wolbert (132) broke open a close match with a takedown and near fall to dispatch Arrowhead’s Connor Crumer, 12-5.
The host Warriors finished fourth with 168 points but were denied a conference champion. Waukesha West, who was fifth with 153.5 points, was able to make good on one of its finalists, as Xavier Guerrero piled up the points on Waukesha North’s Ben Lauer en route to a 21-11 major decision in the 138pound final.
In all, seven of the nine Classic 8 programs were represented in the championship round, with four winning at least one individual title.
“If you look at this conference in general, this conference is on the move,” Farrell said. “We could potentially see four Classic 8 teams in the team state tournament with us and Muk and Muskego and possibly Waukesha West. Everyone’s got some depth and some real power to do that. You give it up to a lot of these coaches. They’re doing great things across this entire conference.”