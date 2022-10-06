MUKWONAGO — For the first time in seven years, Arrowhead’s girls tennis team is heading to state.
While the Warhawks have had no shortage of individual qualifiers over the years, not since 2015 have they competed at the WIAA State Girls Tennis Tournament. That drought officially came to an end Wednesday when Arrowhead ran away with the Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional, winning titles at six of seven flights and accumulating 50 points overall.
That was 20 points beyond runner-up Kettle Moraine, who advanced four flights to the championship round but fell victim to Arrowhead in each one.
“Absolutely beyond thrilled with how well everybody played today,” Arrowhead coach Cindy Ziegler-Fritz said. “They really stepped it up. We tried not to make today such a big deal and every court such a big deal. We came in with 24 points and Badger and KM came in with 18. There was a path, but it was a really hard one. But we had to perform, too.”
Facing off for the third time in the last two weeks, it was Arrowhead’s senior tandem of Hannah Cady and Jane Berglin going up against KM senior Maddie Blanchard and junior Alison Abhold in the one doubles final. In each successive match, the Lasers made progress against the veteran Warhawk duo, but in the end, it was Cady and Berglin prevailing 6-4, 7-6 (3).
After a big flip for KM, Arrowhead found itself in a 6-5 deficit in the second set.
But it managed to force a tiebreaker, which Cady and Berglin would wind up winning, 7-3.
“At the crossover we just said, ‘It’s OK, it’s OK. It’s just tennis. Let’s just try to have fun and whatever happens, happens,’” Cady said. “I think we both just went into it with a good mentality and that helped us play a lot looser and better.
“Definitely a good way to go out our senior year as a team.”
It marked the second consecutive sectional title for Cady and Berglin, who reached the round of 16 at individual state last fall.
“It’s hard to see a team three times, and in such a short period of time and to perform at a high level,” Ziegler-Fritz said. “The third time you know they have nothing to lose. (They’ve) lost twice, they came out swinging away.”
It certainly didn’t come easy this time around, nor did it at the Dick Arnold Classic 8 Conference Championship 12 days prior when the two teams met in the finals. But regardless of the outcome, the Warhawks already had the team sectional title wrapped up and will now have a chance to win their second team state title at Nielsen Stadium, the first coming in 2014.
“It’s really exciting because it’s good to go into individual state with I feel like even less pressure just because we know we’ll have more tennis still to play,” Berglin said.
Arrowhead’s No. 2 doubles team of senior Myla Brunner and junior Lily Liu was also able to punch its ticket to individual state with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over KM’s pairing of sophomore Josie Sueflohn and junior Brooke Graf, whom got the better of Brunner and Liu back at the conference tournament.
It was also an Arrowhead-Kettle Moraine showdown in the three doubles championship, where sophomores Lily Schulz and Jacquelyn Cox — also a top seed like their Warhawks’ doubles teammates — knocked off KM junior Madeline Schopf and freshman Mira Derrig 7-6 (3), 6-1.
The Warhawks’ young singles lineup also showed out at Mukwonago. At the second flight, freshman Sarah Neubert toppled Hamilton sophomore Nicole Moore 6-0, 6-1 to earn a gold medal and a trip to individual state; freshman Emily Muresan made equally quick work of KM freshman Ava Theodorakis (6-0, 6-1) to win the No. 3 singles title; and in the four singles championship, freshman Mekenna Verhagen took down Oconomowoc senior Ella Petrowitz 6-1, 6-0.
“My three inexperienced freshmen, we just kept talking about what the day was and how subsectionals worked because they have no idea,” Ziegler-Fritz said. “Just trying not to put too much emphasis on everything. Just really proud of all of them. They’ve matured a lot as tennis players out there and just proud of the entire team.”
Ziegler-Fritz also praised senior Lexi Karge, who advanced through subsectionals but had to go up against Muskego junior Emily Pan, the eventual No. 1 singles champion, in the first round on Wednesday.
“You come up against Emily Pan who is a top-seed player and her match didn’t show how well she played out there,” Ziegler-Fritz said.
While frustrated with her play at times, Pan was the best of the best on this day. She didn’t drop a single game against Karge, then defeated Pewaukee junior Addison Young 62, 6-3 to reach the finals.
Young would bounce back in the third-place match with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph over KM junior Anna Sueflohn. Pan, Young and Sueflohn each assured themselves of a state berth by winning their opening matches Wednesday.
“It was nice to get a good match against Emily Pan before state because I know the competition will be hard,” said Young, who will make her third appearance at state.
“She’s a grinder from the baseline and obviously she got second at doubles last year (with older sister Christina Pan), so she can also go at the net. I knew I had to be patient and it was hard at times because I like to be aggressive, but that’s how it goes sometimes.”
Pan had to work to get past Young, then faced another stiff challenge in the form of Westosha Central senior Gwen Hammond in the final match of the day. But Pan would grind out another 6-2, 6-3 decision to become a sectional champion.
“I think it just prepares me for all the strong players I know I’m going to have to play at state because if they’re at state, obviously, they’re pretty good,” Pan said.
Along with the Arrowhead and Kettle Moraine top doubles teams, Pewaukee sophomores Anna Terrian and Amy Terrian, and Mukwonago senior Maddi DeBoth and sophomore Annie Wierzbicki punched their tickets to state by winning their opening-round bouts. That included a nail-biter for the Terrian twins, who sweated out a 6-2, 3-6, 11-9 victory over Muskego senior Kayla Gibbs and junior Vicka Gladkov.
The Terrians would fall to Cady and Berglin in the semifinals, but bounced back to win another marathon against DeBoth and Wierzbicki 6-4, 1-6, 10-4 in the third-place match.
Arrowhead will have at least three flights in Madison next Thursday — one week before going into battle as a team.
“My seniors are my leaders on the team and great leaders,” Ziegler-Fritz said. “Just really great girls to look up to.
“I am just so thrilled with how everybody did out there.”