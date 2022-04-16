TOWN OF MERTON — Balance, depth and firepower.
Those three elements were on full display as the high-powered Arrowhead boys lacrosse team defeated Sun Prairie 7-3 in a nonconference game at Taraska Stadium on Friday night.
It was the first home-field victory of the year for Arrowhead, which battled through the cold temperatures and improved to 4-2 overall with the tenacious performance to help kickoff Easter weekend.
The statement-making early season performance took on added significance as it avenged last year's stinging playoff loss to Sun Prairie.
For more Waukesha County prep sports coverage, subscribe to The Freeman today: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
Arrowhead has combined to outscore its opponents 46-17 in its four victories.
The Warhawks outscored Sun Prairie 5-2 in the first half, highlighted by a key, momentum-building 3-1 margin in the opening quarter.
Senior midfielder Nathan Safranek, junior attackman Nolan Wilde and junior midfielder Jonathan Yi each contributed two goals for the Warhawks. Senior midfielder Dominic Burclaw had the other goal and senior attackman Jackson Knaus contributed a team-high three assists.
Safranek scored his first goal of the contest with 10:48 remaining in the second quarter to extend the lead to 4-1, finishing with a strong hard-lining shot off an assist from Knaus.
He later put an exclamation point on the emotional victory by scoring the team’s final goal on an unassisted shot with 9:08 left.
“We came out and played with a lot of heart today,” said Safranek, one of seven seniors on the high-octane, battle- tested roster and a standout player on Arrowhead’s Classic 8 Conference champion soccer team last fall. “Coming off a very difficult loss Tuesday, we took the experience really hard and wanted to show how committed this team is to getting better each time it steps on the field. We had two great days of practice, carried over into tonight’s effort and walked away with another hard-fought victory.”
Safranek was quick to point out that the fast start was a catalyst to the team’s success.
“After struggling in the loss, we had a lot of energy built up and attempted to get off to a fast start,” Safranek added. “As that happened, we were able to make the most of some key possessions, build a comfortable lead and take control. It was just an amazing feeling to finish the game out on a strong note.“ Junior goalie Jack Lauterbach was a stabilizing force throughout the tough, physical 48-minute matchup, including three consecutive pressure-packed close proximity saves in the opening four minutes of the third quarter to help preserve a lead.
Arrowhead coach Jake Sweitzer was excited about how his team made the most of the opportunity to play on its home field and avenged last year’s season- ending loss to the Cardinals.
“It was a great game from start to finish,” said an energetic Sweitzer, of his team’s relentless four-quarter effort. “Sun Prairie is a very good team so it was a nice feeling to be able to avenge our two losses to them from last season.
“We came out and played hard from top to bottom in the lineup throughout the night. The defense played with a lot of intensity and the offense generated a lot of good looks. That’s when we were able to capitalize when it mattered the most and take care of business. All in all, it was a good overall effort and a victory that will give us a lot of motivation in the games to come.“ Senior attackman Jackson Johnson scored two goals for Sun Prairie, which scored single goals in the first three quarters to trim the deficit to 5-3 but couldn’t complete a comeback. Senior attackman Wyatt Christensen had a goal and an assist for the Cardinals.