MADISON — One thing that can be counted on year after year is a strong Arrowhead contingent in the late rounds of the WIAA Division 1 State Individual Wrestling Tournament.
It might not be quite as strong as the last time state took place at the Kohl Center. But the chance for each of the three Warhawks guaranteed a medal to make it gold is looking strong.
Senior Mitchell Mesenbrink, junior Noah Mulvaney and sophomore Wyatt Duchateau each went 2-0 on Thursday in Madison to reach today’s semifinal round. Both Mulvaney and Duchateau are in search of their first state title, while Mesenbrink is gunning for a three-peat.
Duchateau, the No. 1 seed at 132 pounds, improved to a perfect 45-0 on the season. Despite winning by a combined 25-1 between his two bouts, he felt there was room for improvement.
“The first match I wasn’t feeling my best still prevailed and it really just got me to get in the mental mindset of competing on this big of a stage,” Duchateau said. “Next match went a lot better. I was hoping for a little more but still, (14-1), that’s pretty good. Right now my mental state, like I said, feeling pretty good and obviously the goal is state champ so I’ve got two more.”
The goal was also state champ as a freshman before his season was derailed by a dislocated kneecap. Duchateau was unable to return by season’s end and suffered another setback, but appears back and better than ever.
“The injury was really rough,” Duchateau said. “It was really just a heartbreak because I wanted a chance to be a four-time (state champ). I felt like I could have done fairly well at the state tournament last year and then I got hurt in January. Then got hurt on April 1 again and needed surgery. So it’s all good now. I’ve been feeling really good ever since.”
Duchateau will see Holmen sophomore Preston Kratochvill in the semifinals, a stage Mulvaney is plenty familiar with.
It’s the third straight year Mulvaney has reached the penultimate round. In the previous two installments, the 170-pounder has lost to the eventual state champion, including last year at Kaukauna when he was bested by West Bend West’s Connor Mirasola and settled for third.
“You just have to be constantly working,” Mulvaney said. “Whenever you have an opportunity, you have to keep going. It’s all about having opportunities to keep wrestling, so I feel like I’ve been giving myself those opportunities and it’s paying off for me.”
Ranked only behind Milton’s Aeoden Sinclair, Mulvaney (45-1) bulldozed his way to the quarterfinals with a 21-4 tech fall over Muskego junior Matt Kinzel, then was tested a little more by Shawano junior Caden Young before prevailing, 12-6.
“I feel like he was trying to keep it close,” Mulvaney said. “I knew that guy was a good Greco guy, so I think he was trying to keep the score close and try to get a quick throw or something. He had me on my back for a couple seconds but it didn’t really faze me all that much.”
Mulvaney, who will take on Marshfield senior Camren Dennee in the semis, burst onto the scene as a freshman and pulled off a stunning upset in the 152 semifinals that had the Kohl Center crowd buzzing. He hopes another special Friday night is in store, as does Mesenbrink, who has taken no prisoners since winning it all as a sophomore at 138 pounds.
Unbeaten the past three seasons, Mesenbrink (40-0) is two wins away from a third state title after a first-period pin of Pewaukee sophomore Konnor Tubin in the first round and a second- period stick of Stoughton senior Trenton Dow in the 152-pound quarterfinals Friday.
Mesenbrink will square off against Waterford senior Hunter Rudzinski tonight with a finals berth on the line. In all, six Warhawks will be in action today with freshman Collin McDowell (106), sophomore Connor Crumer (126) and junior Nate Druckrey (138) competing in the consolation bracket.
“It’s a great team to be around,” Duchateau said. “A great family, good support from everybody.”