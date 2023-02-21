WAUKESHA — It was going to take a miracle of epic proportions for Arrowhead to overtake Middleton Saturday afternoon at the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championship.
So much of one, in fact, that the Warhawks moreso needed to remember to have eyes in the back of their heads if they wanted to bring home some hardware.
Arrowhead would do just that, settling for the second-place trophy for the second straight year, crowning an individual state champion and setting five program records in the process to finish with 211 points at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
That was well behind state-champion Middleton, who tallied 288 points for its second state title in four years.
“We came in I think 78 points behind just off of the heat sheets, so honestly we were a little more concerned about the people coming up from behind,” Arrowhead coach Norma Balogh said. “Of course we’re going to try to go for the win but that’s a pretty large deficit. The only chance that we would have would be to steal a relay win ... or two or three.”
That was not to be as the Cardinals claimed all three relay events, including a record-setting performance in the 400-yard freestyle relay to cap the meet. But by then the Warhawks were firmly locked into second place in the team standings thanks to their four entries in the 100 breaststroke.
“I think we did better than we were seeded to overall, so that was great,” Arrowhead senior Tyler Hansen said. “Obviously no one comes to the state meet wanting to get second place. But I think everyone’s super happy with how we did this season. We improved a lot as a team. I think they’ve got a lot to look forward to next year.”
Arrowhead senior Lance Johnson was able to repeat in the 200 IM, doing just enough to hold off Muskego senior Ryan Slonac. Johnson won with a time of 1 minute, 47.93 seconds despite a hiccup on one of his turns, while Slonac touched the wall at 1:48.06 to finish second.
“In the IM my turn over from the back to the breast, that was probably a two-second mistake right there,” Johnson said. “But we still got the title in that one and that’s something I’ve worked for for the past year.”
Johnson, who will be attending Kentucky in the fall, also had an opportunity to defend his 100 breaststroke title from a season ago. He looked to be in position to do so through 75 meters, but Madison West junior Abram Mueller broke away down the stretch and set a new state record (53.20) while Johnson had to settle for second (54.31).
“Everyone had a great time so there’s no complaints from me,” said Johnson, who posted a winning time of 54.91 seconds in the event last year. “Sure, I didn’t win that one. But kudos to the guy who did. He had a great race, so he earned it. Everyone needs a humbling experience from time to time. I think this is a great moment to really kind of show where I am in my swimming career and what I need to work on.”
Johnson also teamed with Hansen, sophomore Matthew Baumann and junior Anakin Fischer to finish second in the 400 free relay (3:03.95). That was one of three runner-up showings for Hansen, who was second in both the 200 free (1:37.11) and 100 free (44.72) — two events in which he boasted the second-fastest seed.
Both races were won by Middleton swimmers.
“OverallI I think if you look at the swims by myself, I think they’d be great times,” said Hansen, a Minnesota recruit. “It’s hard to look at them like that when you’re so close to first place and you don’t quite get it. But I thought I did pretty good.”
Hansen stood on the podium four times in all, joining Baumann, Fischer and junior Mateo Hauser to finish fourth in the 200 free relay (1:24.82). Johnson was a member of Arrowhead’s fourthplace 200 medley relay, teaming with Baumann, senior Matthew Vayts and Hauser for a time of 1:34.83.
“I think we had a couple of rough swims, too, as far as the boys wanted to have a little bit of a cleaner swim,” Balogh said. “The overall outcome of their time was still there — just not as sharp as they were hoping. Sometimes that’s just nerves.”
Last season the Warhawks were second in the team standings to Brookfield Central/East in a relatively tight battle. This year there wasn’t much doubt in terms of who would come out on top, allowing Johnson and his teammates to soak in the experience rather than worry about times and results.
“This year I just wanted to enjoy the fun moments, prepare myself for swimming in the SEC next year where it’s going to come down to focus, times, racing, and I kind of just wanted to share that experience with the boys,” Johnson said. “The high pressure is there, obviously, but it’s the last opportunity where I can really just enjoy the fun that the sport brings. I definitely think it paid off.”
Fischer also medaled in the 500 free with a third-place time of 4:35.09. Both swimmers ahead of him broke the previous state record of 4:27.75.
Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial sophomore Brady Huettl performed in the 1-meter dive Saturday morning and came away with a third-place medal thanks to his finals score of 462.80, helping the Blackshirts finish 20th with 23 points.
Slonac led Muskego to a seventh-place total of 116 points. The Warriors began the day with a third-place time of 1:33.92 in the 200 medley relay consisting of Slonac, sophomore Carter Jewell, junior Mason Wendt and sophomore Eli Wichman. Slonac was also second in the 100 backstroke (48.73) and anchored Muskego’s fifth-place 400 free relay, as he, Wendt, Wichman and Jewell finished in 3:08.50.