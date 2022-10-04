MENOMONEE FALLS — Arrowhead and Oconomowoc saw plenty of one another throughout the regular season, trading places at the top of the Classic 8 Conference in the process.
After both teams took care of business Monday, they’ll have the pleasure of meeting one more time.
The Warhawks claimed the WIAA Division 1 Brookfield Central Sectional held at Wanaki Golf Course, while the Raccoons finished runner-up to book their first trip to state since 2000 on a clear, comfortable fall day.
Arrowhead, ranked No. 5 in the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin poll, finished with a team score of 316, which was 15 strokes clear of No. 6-ranked Oconomowoc’s 331. Both were left on the outside looking in one year ago when it came to ending their seasons at University Ridge, providing even more motivation to get through a challenging sectional.
“Last year all these five girls who played today came in third place at sectionals, so they know what that feels like, and they know how important it is to bring your A game and play your best,” Arrowhead coach Ryan Andrews said.
Ocon junior Lauren Lupinek earned medalist honors after winning a three-hole playoff with Waukesha South/North/West senior Nora Cerroni. Along with Cerroni, Hamilton senior Kayla Johnson and Brookfield Central senior Anna Gosenheimer earned individual qualifiers for state.
“There was a lot of pressure but I just knew if I played my game like I have been that it will be just fine,” Lupinek said.
Along with the rest of her teammates, Lupinek wasn’t even born the last time the Raccoons reached state. After knocking on the door in recent years, they finally broke through behind the junior’s sectional-best 75. “For these girls to finally do it this year, it was pretty special,” Ocon coach Jason Dahl said. “All the credit goes to them. They’ve worked hard to put the time in over the summer, and it feels pretty sweet to finally do it.”
Each of the top-four Oconomowoc golfers finished in the top 20, with senior Katie Westbrook (83) tying for 11th, senior Paige Westerman carding an 84 to tie for 14th and sophomore Aubrey Westerman shooting an 89.
“We got off to a good start,” Dahl said. “Middle of the round was a little kind of figure it out, had to gut it out, and then they finished strong in the last part of the round, so definitely really proud of them.
“Lauren played really well and Paige came through with a huge round today. Shooting 84, that’s her best of the year. Maybe hasn’t always seen the results she wanted to, but she’s worked really hard and Aubrey played great. Katie grinded it out today. She’d probably say it wasn’t my best, but she grinded.”
Consistency has been Arrowhead’s M.O. all season, and that came to fruition on Monday when three of its five golfers earned medals. Seniors Audrey Kaiser and Julia Larson each shot 77 to tie for third, while senior Kaitlyn Amtmann fired a 78 to finish fifth. Junior Lia Maxwell tied for 14th with an 84 to round out Arrowhead’s top four.
“Very proud of the girls,” Andrews said. “We just wanted to have a great day today and we were confident coming out here and just happy that the girls could play as well as they wanted to.”
Speaking of consistency, Gosenheimer shot a 40 on both the front and back nine to edge Waukesha senior Grace Lee by one stroke for the final individual qualifier. She’ll make her state debut next week, while Johnson posted a 79 and birdied the 18th hole to assure herself a return trip to University Ridge.
Cerroni was outstanding on the back nine, as well, coming in at 36 to finish at four-over par overall.
“I just had a lot of confidence on my tee shots and my swing felt pretty fluid, so it just came down to my short game which saved me a lot and hurt me a lot,” Cerroni said.
Playing in the last group, Lupinek birdied the 18th to force a playoff with one of her good friends. Both players registered a par on the 10th and 11th holes, then each missed the green on the Par 3 12th. While Lupinek would post a 4, Cerroni couldn’t make her bogey attempt, but nevertheless will return to play at U-Ridge next week.
“She’s been my best friend since forever, and so it’s just fun to get one more round in with her before I leave for college,” Cerroni said.
Cerroni was also proud to help see the Waukesha co-op reach the sectional round for the second straight year, as it finished fourth with a 352.
“Really exciting,” Cerroni said. “The team was really successful this year. It’s all together and it definitely makes it more fun having a van ride full of friends.”
A young Muskego team, led by an 82 from sophomore Martina Hudaj, finished fifth with a 360. Also among individuals competing was Pewaukee junior Krista Longden, whose 88 was good for a top-20 showing.
Dahl’s team knew nothing was a given going into sectional competition, not only having to worry about seeing Arrowhead yet again, but holding off a charging Brookfield Central, who wound up third with 342 strokes to end a run of 12 consecutive state berths.
“Ryan’s got a great team,” Dahl said. “We’ve gone back and forth all year. I think I heard that today was like the 15th time we played against them. They’ve got us probably more than we’ve gotten them, but we knew that we were always really close.
“Give credit to Brookfield Central because I knew it was their home course for sectionals. They were going to be up to the challenge.”
At the turn, the Raccoons were four shots clear of Waukesha and six ahead of the host Lancers, but closed strong to end Oconomowoc’s 22-year state drought and earn the right to play in Madison next Monday and Tuesday.
“It’s so exciting,” Lupinek said. “I feel like we’ve worked so hard all season that it would be kind of a bummer if we didn’t make it. But even if we didn’t, we would all know we had a really good season.”