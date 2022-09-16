TOWN OF MERTON — After opening their Classic 8 Conference match with visiting Muskego Thursday night by scoring an impressive 25-14 victory, Arrowhead’s No. 6 ranked girls volleyball team seemed ready to put away the Warriors in a hurry.
But somebody forget to tell Muskego that.
After losing senior middle blocker Carly Thomka to a painful ankle injury in the middle of the first set, it would have been easy for the Warriors to pack it in and call it a night. But Muskego rallied around that injury and played well in the second set.
In fact, they only trailed once at 4-6 and still held leads of 19-16, 21-19 and 23-22 before the Warhawks magically rallied to steal the second set 25-23. Back to back errors by the Warriors allowed the Warhawks to win the set and take a 2-0 lead.
Arrowhead refused to lose in that pivotal second set and took advantage of five late errors by Muskego. Some key serves by junior Gabby Wold, senior Annie Nielsen and sophomore Emma Groff provided some crucial points. Groff served the final two points.
The Warhawks dropped the third set 23-25 before winning the match in game four by a 25-19 score. Junior middle hitter Olivia Wyma put away the final point with a powerful kill.
By winning, Arrowhead moved to 2-1 in conference play, one game behind undefeated Kettle Moraine and Oconomowoc, who are tied for the lead with 4-0 marks. Muskego is also still in the race with a 3-1 league mark and a 9-4 record overall.
The second set was tied an almost unbelievable 13 times before the Warhawks finally put it away.
“Winning that second set was big for us because we trailed the entire set,” said Arrowhead coach Janelle Jaquish. “We just played them last weekend and we knew it was going to be a tough match. This conference is so good. It’s fun to be 2-1 and right in the race. So we’re excited to win in four games. Anything can happen in this league. There are just a bunch of great teams in this league.”
Nielsen, who had a brilliant night for the Warhawks, finished with a team-high 10 kills and team-best five aces. She was very happy with the win.
“We had a great first set and then struggled in the second game,” Nielsen said. “When we fell behind in the second set we all said this is not happening. Against KM we went down in the second set and tonight we were not going to let that happen again. It was a tight match and we were ready to fight.”
As for next week’s showdown with rival Oconomowoc, Nielsen said her team is looking forward to playing the highly ranked Raccoons.
“I am ready for Ocon and so is the team,” Nielsen said with a huge smile on her face. “They beat us last year and we want some redemption. I think we have a lot of chemistry this year and I’m excited about how the rest of the season is going to go.”
Besides the big numbers put up by Nielsen, Arrowhead also got 13 assists from junior Keira Ashenfelter, seven digs by Wold and four blocks from Wyma.
In game one, Wold, Nielsen, Wyma and Ashenfelter served well with Nielsen getting three aces in a row in one stretch. Sophomore Gia Woida also delivered two big kills in that game.
Muskego played well late in set three to grab the win. They trailed 19-22 before senior Chase Podrez made some big plays and senior Angelica Refinski scored four straight points. They won the set on a serve by junior Erin Conner and kill by senior Ella Kratochvil.
In the fourth and deciding set, the Warhawks never trailed. Woida had three big blocks or kills and senior Mady Scholzen, sophomore Katlyn Tarkowski, Wold and Nielsen also delivered big hits.
In Muskego’s third set win, Bella Peterson set up the offense with some outstanding play and they also got some key serving from junior Kendall Heger and some key hits from Kratochvil.
“Our kids rallied back after we lost Carly in the first set with that unfortunate injury and they really hung in there and that proved a lot to them,” said Muskego coach Susan Peterson. “It took us a second to regroup after the injury but it really showed a lot of pride the way they came back. We were looking for that leadership to come out after Carly went down and I think that showed a lot. We had some kids step up and be leaders tonight. We have such a tough conference and the nice thing is we know we can bounce back from this and be ready to go next week.”
Kratochvil had 11 kills to lead the Warriors and junior Abby Nevins had 19 digs and Peterson had 15 assists.