MENOMONEE FALLS — Ten weeks ago, when Ryan Andrews was named the girls golf coach at Arrowhead, he felt his 2022 team would be respectable.
“I think we’ll be pretty solid,” Andrews said in early July.
Today, Andrews admits he might have been selling his Warhawks short.
“We’re definitely better than I expected,” he said. “The girls are doing great. I’m really glad to have the job.”
With good reason. Arrowhead continued its tremendous season Wednesday by proving they’re the queens of the county. The Warhawks shot a 157-team score and won the 11-team Waukesha County Championship for the second straight year.
Brookfield East was second with a 164, while Oconomowoc (170), Mukwonago (175) and Brookfield Central (179) rounded out the top five.
Brookfield East freshman Payton Haugen captured medalist honors with a sensational 2-under-par, 34. Hamilton senior Kayla Johnson and Central freshman Breanne Delisle tied for second with even-par 36s.
The event was moved from Wanaki Golf Course to Silver Spring Golf Course due to last weekend’s heavy rains. The tournament was also shortened from 18 holes to nine, but that was still plenty of time for the Warhawks to shine.
“They were talking how three of the top teams in the state were all here,” said Arrowhead senior Audrey Kaiser, who tied for sixth individually with a 38. “So it feels really good to come out here and show that we can hang with them and beat them. So, it’s looking good for us.”
Warhawks senior Kaitlyn Amtmann, who also shot a 38, agreed with her teammate.
“I think it’s pretty important because it’s a really good tournament and there are a lot of teams here from our conference,” Amtmann said. “So it gives us a lot of confidence heading into the conference championships (next week). And there are a lot of high-ranked teams in Waukesha County here, so I think it’s really good to come out here and win and show the teams around us that we’re a competitive team.”
Arrowhead, ranked fifth in the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin poll, has something several others don’t: depth. While many teams are top-heavy, Arrowhead can go low from anywhere in the lineup, and that was the case again at Silver Spring.
While the course was saturated and golfers lost substantial yardage due to the soggy fairways, the Warhawks weren’t bothered by the conditions.
Kaiser and Amtmann both made a pair of birdies on their way to 38s. Senior Julia Larson also birdied a pair of holes and tied for eighth individually with a 39. And sophomore Alexa Reed was steady throughout and shot a 42.
“We take the county tournament very seriously,” Andrews said. “We know there’s always good programs in the county and a few highly ranked teams. We thought this would be a great test.”
And it’s one the Warhawks aced.
The golfers played the back nine and Kaiser took advantage of the short par-5s with birdies on each hole.
At No. 10, Kaiser’s 30-yard chip shot stopped just 4-feet from the cup, and she knocked home that tester for birdie. Kaiser then reached the green at No. 13 in two shots, and two putted from 25-feet for another birdie.
“I just think I was pretty consistent,” said Kaiser, who also made three pars and four bogeys. “I was pretty good at hitting greens and two-putting. No complaints.”
Amtmann had few complaints, as well, after a blistering start set her up for a stellar day.
Amtmann was 2-under through six holes after excelling early. She pitched within 2-feet at the par-5, 13th hole and made the tapin birdie. Then at the par-4 15th, Amtmann’s wedge shot from 60 yards out stopped just three feet away and she made birdie.
Amtmann had a 20minute wait, though, before teeing off at No. 16 — something she felt played a role in her shooting 4-over on the final three holes.
“I was on pace to play really good,” Amtmann said. “But that wait in the tee box was tough. Maybe I got out of the zone.”
Perhaps. Overall, though, the Warhawks were in the zone most of the day.
And with regionals less than two weeks away, Arrowhead is undoubtedly trending in the right direction.
“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve been able to play with some great teams that are out there and we know there’s a lot of great teams in the state,” Andrews said. “And we just want to keep getting better so we’re in the mix.
“These girls are a lot of fun. They have fun, but they take it seriously. So it’s been a blast.”
Haugen is having a blast, as well, producing one of the better seasons by a freshman in the area in recent memory.
On Wednesday, Haugen made birdies at No. 11 and 15 — a pair of par-4s. From there, she was “Steady Eddie” making seven pars, no bogeys and capturing medalist honors.
Johnson, Hamilton’s steely veteran, and the rapidly improving Delisle were also models of consistency. Both golfers posted two birdies, two bogeys and five pars and finished at even par.
The story of the day, though, was an Arrowhead team that continues to exceed expectations.
“I think we’re pretty confident that we’re going to get to the state tournament,” said Amtmann, a four-year letter-winner. “We’re going to try our best, put our best foot forward and winning a state championship is the main goal.”