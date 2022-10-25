MADISON — Last season, the WIAA did away with playing a deciding third set at state, instead opting for a 10-point tiebreaker to determine a winner should players split the first two sets.
That doesn’t leave much margin for error, and Arrowhead coach Cindy Ziegler-Fritz was well aware of that fact. So she made sure her players were, too.
“They were sick of practice. They were sick of doing 10-point tiebreakers,” Ziegler-Fritz said. “We did them a lot knowing that can change the swing of the match one way or another.”
And when the dust had settled at the WIAA Girls State Tennis Team Championships, those tiebreakers loomed large.
The top-seeded Warhawks won all four of their matches that went to a third-set tiebreaker Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium en route to claiming their second-ever Division 1 team state title, defeating Middleton 5-2 in the championship dual.
“Every point counts,” Ziegler-Fritz said. “You just really have to get your serves in and you’ve got to play to win, but play within yourself, too, and they did it.”
The biggest victory of the day came from a freshman.
Locked in a marathon battle at four singles with fellow freshman Sophie Shi of the Cardinals, Mekenna Verhagen rallied after dropping the first set to force one of those all-important tiebreakers. After several long rallies, Verhagen finally prevailed 1-6, 6-2, 10-7 to at the time give the Warhawks a 31 lead.
“Sophia, she was so good,” Verhagen said. “It was just really hard, especially the first set. But I just really wanted to win for our team. We worked really hard for this.”
Not only did Verhagen’s dramatic victory set the stage for senior teammates Hannah Cady and Jane Berglin, but it completed an undefeated season for the frosh, as she finished with a 33-0 record.
“It totally changed the whole dynamic,” Ziegler-Fritz said of Verhagen’s match. “When I went out and talked to her I said you’re basically playing yourself, because the points were so long. The match was so long. It was just, who can persevere? She pulled it out. She did a great job.”
Cady and Berglin, Arrowhead’s top doubles tandem, then had a chance to seal the deal.
While they faced some resistance from Middleton’s Ashley Andler and Amy Li, they would do just that when Cady fired in a perfect serve and Berglin put away the match with an overhead smash for a 6-4, 6-2 decision.
“It just felt like the perfect way to go out,” said Cady, a two-time medalist at individual state. “To be able to go out winning with our team, playing with each other, it’s the best feeling.”
The senior duo relished the opportunity to play again one week after a disappointing early exit at individual state, going 3-0 over the two-day team state event.
“Honestly so special, especially considering how last weekend went,” Berglin said.
Cady and Berglin put that Round of 16 exit behind them and earned a cathartic 7-6 (3), 5-7, 10-6 victory over Cedarburg seniors Carly O’Leary and Zoe Larson, who were runner-up in doubles the previous weekend, in the semifinals.
“We’ve played them so many times,” Cady said. “They’re both really good players. But it definitely felt really good to get that. It helped boost our confidence a little bit.”
Also getting in on the tiebreaker fun was senior Lexi Karge, who rallied for a 1-6, 6-2, 10-8 triumph over Cedarburg junior Ava Andrae as part of Arrowhead’s singles sweep and 6-1 victory to vault the Warhawks into the championship.
Awaiting them were the second-seeded Cardinals, who dispatched No. 3-seeded DSHA 5-2 — and they wouldn’t make Arrowhead’s quest for gold an easy one.
“They were a really, really strong competitor,” Ziegler-Fritz said. “They came out and we were down all over the place.
“But it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
The two sides were even at 1-1, with senior Myla Brunner and junior Lily Liu notching their third victory of the weekend by a score of 6-1, 6-2 at two doubles. At three doubles, sophomores Lily Schulz and Jacquelyn Cox pushed Arrowhead in front with a 6-4, 6-1 win moments before Verhagen made it 3-1.
Also going 3-0 on the weekend was freshman Sarah Neubert, who put the cherry on top with the Warhawks’ fourth tiebreaker victory. She earned a hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 10-5 win at two singles over Middleton senior Sonya Agapov in the final match left on the courts.
“My two singles played the game of her life out there,” Ziegler-Fritz said. “The kids really showed up when they needed to show up.”
It was Arrowhead’s first trip to team state since 2015, one year after it reached the mountaintop for the first and only time as a program.
Now that 2014 group has company.
“We didn’t put the cart ahead of the horse,” Ziegler-Fritz said. “I’m just so proud of their maturity and how they’ve gone through the season. They just did a wonderful job, all of them. They all did fantastic.”