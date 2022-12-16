WAUKESHA — Coming off a runner-up finish in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving meet last winter, Arrowhead has aspirations to take it one step further with some of its top competitors back from a year ago.
Head coach Norma Balogh likes her team’s chances of being right there come season’s end, but knowing its just mid-December wants to pump the brakes on crowning her Warhawks just yet.
Still, Arrowhead looks strong throughout the first few weeks of the 2022-23 season and continued displaying as much on Thursday evening with a 122-55 Classic 8 Conference dual meet victory over host Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, just a few years removed from a silver trophy of its own.
“I think we’re looking pretty good for a good top finish. I’m not going to say we’re looking good for the win. Just way too early for that,” Balogh said. “We swam against Middleton at the Brookfield invite, and they have a lot of depth. They have a really, really strong team.”
But so do the Warhawks, led by senior Lance Johnson. The reigning two-time state champ was a four-time winner on this night, beginning the meet by swimming the breaststroke leg of the 200yard medley relay. He teamed with sophomore Matthew Baumann, junior Anakin Fischer and junior Mateo Haeuser to finish with a winning time of 1 minute, 38.13 seconds.
All four are returning swimmers from last season’s state squad.
“They’re both (Johnson and Fischer) looking really good, and Tyler Hansen is another one,” Balogh said. “So the next step for us is to find a couple more to go along with them.”
Hansen, a senior, kept Arrowhead’s winning ways going in the 50 freestyle, posting a first-place time of 21.69 seconds. He added a win in the 100 free (46.59) and also joined Fischer, Haeuser and Johnson in the 200 free relay (1st, 1:27.76) before capping the dual by winning the 400 free relay along with sophomore Tanner Hansen, Baumann and Tyler Albrecht for his fourth victory (3:21.74).
Baumann was also a threetime winner, as he placed first in the 100 backstroke (54.88) ahead of Fischer (2nd, 57.59) and Will Albrecht (3rd, 1:00.94).
“He had a really good time for us in the 100 backstroke tonight, and that’s a point for us,” Balogh said. “For our medley we need a quick backstroker. He swam the backstroke leg for us last year, but I think that he’s got a lot more than that. He’s making some good changes that I think you saw tonight that were positive, so we’re really looking forward to that.”
Johnson was dominant in his two individual events, his winning time of 50.83 in the 100 butterfly beating the next-best finisher by over five seconds. He was even more impressive in the 100 breaststroke, finishing over six seconds ahead of sophomore teammate Tanner Hansen (56.60).
“He swam really big for us at the state meet and he’s also a football player,” Balogh said of Tanner Hansen. “I was just talking to him and he said, you know, I’m just not back yet. I’m not where I want to be.’ And it’s hard coming off football. But he’s a strong kid and he works super hard, and I really think that it’s coming. It just takes a little while to get into real swimming shape.”
Dean Amble joined in on the fun for Arrowhead, pulling away to claim the 500 free (5:05.51) as the Warhawks took nine of the 11 events.
But it was a strong start to the meet for South/CMH, as senior Brady Huettl broke the pool record by racking up a winning total of 277.55 in the 1-meter dive. Two events later, sophomore Kyle Johnson impressed in the 200 free with a first-place time of 1:49.19 to edge Baumann by over two seconds.
“It’s a young group, pretty heavy freshmen, sophomores and a couple juniors,” South/CMH coach Blaine Carlson said. “The diver’s obviously really good. Kyle was pretty good in the 200 free. Just need some time to train and develop and mature. They’re used to swimming club where they’re swimming against kids their own age. They’re not used to swimming against kids that are 18. But they’re a good group and I think they’ll swim pretty well here at the end of the year.”
Carlson also liked what he saw from freshman Dom Skudlarczyk in the 100 breast, as his time of 1:04.91 was just a shade off his personal best. Eric Standarski did one better, setting a new PR in the 200 IM (2:05.82).
“We just try and talk to the kids about taking advantage of every opportunity that they can,” Carlson said. “You never know when you might be able to get up and do a good swim, so let’s not waste it. But it’s supposed to be a rehearsal for the end of the year. Let’s do the little things right now so that they’re there when it counts most.”
The Warhawks are hopeful the end of the year brings on more winning back in the very same pool they competed in Thursday.
“A night like tonight, we’re swimming pretty tired. We’ve been working them pretty hard,” Balogh said. “They’re coming out and saying, that didn’t feel very good. But I’ll take the time. That’s kind of what I’m looking for.”