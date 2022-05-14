WAUKESHA — On this day, revenge was a dish best served warm.
After losing to Mukwonago by the slimmest of margins one year ago, the Arrowhead boys tennis team came back and reclaimed its throne to the Classic 8 Conference on Friday afternoon by winning the Dick Arnold Tennis Championship on a sweltering-hot day at Woyahn Tennis Complex.
“Much better than last year,” Arrowhead boys tennis coach Russ Trimble exclaimed after the final points were tallied up.
The fifth-ranked Warhawks needed just about every one of the 91 points it accumulated between Friday’s tournament and the regular-season dual meet standings. They entered Heyer Park with a one-point lead over the Indians, but were able to win five of seven flights to extend that margin to three, as No. 7-ranked Mukwonago finished runner-up with 88 points.
Catholic Memorial, ranked fourth in Division 2, was third with 58, while Oconomowoc (50) and Kettle Moraine (49.5) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
“Last year we lost by just one point, so to be able to win it this time was pretty awesome,” Arrowhead senior Ben Brandel said. “I’m really happy with that. So going into subsectionals and sectionals that’s going to give us a lot of momentum.”
Brandel, along with senior No. 1 doubles partner Alex Deubel, was able to help win one of those flights. After a close first set with Mukwonago’s Andrew and Ryan LaBelle, the defending state medalists were able to make quick work of the twin-brother tandem in the second en route to a 7-5, 6-1 victory in the championship match.
“I feel like hitting our groove, getting in a rhythm, communicating and working together and just trying to close the net and give ourselves the best chance to get the ball in and get the point done,” Deubel said.
Brandel and Deubel were the No. 2 doubles team for the Warhawks last season, yet still managed to finish sixth at the Division 1 individual state meet. Teammates Sam Kredell and Nick Tiahnybik were runner-up, but after graduating last spring, the door was open for a new No. 1 pairing.
“I think last year we took a huge step as a doubles team and then just trying to carry that over to this year,” Deubel said. “We’ve got big shoes to fill with our doubles team last year going to the state final, so we look to make a good run at individual state and we’re really excited for it.”
Both the team of Brandel and Deubel and the LaBelle twins figure to receive high seeds for the individual state tourney. By that time, they won’t have to deal with the heat, playing indoors at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
With a high temperature of 90 degrees in Waukesha, players had to deal with their opponent and a level of heat they’ve yet to experience this spring.
“Oh, the weather was brutal,” said Mukwonago senior Kallin Davies, the No. 1 singles champion. “I’m glad I had a cold towel, kept me fresh. But if it was my freshman year they’d still have the three matches a day and ... if it was today that wouldn’t have worked.”
Brandel didn’t mind the weather quite as much, but it helped he and Deubel were able to win their semifinal bout without dropping a game.
“The heat is something but we were able to stay out of it,” Brandel said. “We got water and all that. We handled it pretty well. But it’s been a minute since we’ve played in heat like this.”
Most of his teammates were able to thrive in it, as well.
In the final match of the day, Arrowhead’s Tyler Reinders were able to grind out a 7-6(4), 3-6, 10-2 victory over Mukwonago’s Elijah Vento, last year’s Classic 8 Player of the Year, in the No. 2 singles final. Also prevailing in a third-set tiebreaker was Alex Raab, as he outlasted Mukwonago’s Brady Wierzbicki 5-7, 6-3, 11-9 to win gold at No. 4 singles.
Much like last year, Arrowhead continued to flex its muscles in doubles play. In the No. 2 final, Colin Bailey and Emmett Jones toppled Mukwonago’s Austin Stevens and Nate Christensen 6-2, 6-3. The No. 3 first-place match also featured Arrowhead and Mukwonago, and once again it was the Warhawks’ duo emerging victorious, as Christian Carter and Jackson Brunner defeated Skyler Schneider and Chase Szatkowski 6-4, 6-2.
Those four head-to-head wins proved crucial considering the final margin of victory and the No. 3 singles title going to the Indians. Andrew Davies beat Kettle Moraine’s Michael Ruiz 6-3, 6-1, and in another Arrowhead-Mukwonago finals showdown, Kallin Davies got all he could handle from Shane Reinders before ultimately prevailing 7-6(3), 6-3.
In the No. 1 singles semifinal, Reinders needed a third-set tiebreaker to get past Catholic Memorial’s Hayden Latus, who eventually took third.
“He didn’t miss at all and he didn’t look tired at all from the last match, surprisingly,” Davies said. “So basically my coaches told me to keep every ball in and I’d move him around, I’d draw him in. That was my gameplan, really, and it worked.”
It marked the second straight year Mukwonago featured the player of the year in the Classic 8. As it turned out, that may have been decided back in March when Davies and Vento went to battle for the No. 1 slot.
It was a moment Davies had been working toward for a long time.
“The challenge match at the beginning of the year was really tight, but I ended up taking it,” Davies said. “He did very well last year. This year was also pretty tight between us and last year I got second team all-conference. I feel like I got snubbed. I could prove myself more. So this year I came out, I didn’t play basketball so I played tennis all winter. I came out and I wanted to take the spot.”
That hard work and determination paid off for Davies, one of eight seniors on the varsity roster for a Mukwonago team that has come a long way in recent years, including its first-ever team state appearance in 2019 when he was a freshman.
“My dad used to play, he used to tell me how bad Mukwonago used to be at tennis — free win,” Davies said. “So we just got really lucky with all the guys like Eli, myself, and a bunch of other seniors that just showed up here at the same time. It’s really fun being on a good team.”