WAUKESHA — Arrowhead has made it a habit to end its season at the UW Field House. Muskego hopes its first trip to Madison as a group in 12 years sets it off on a similar path.
The two Classic 8 Conference rivals will represent Waukesha County at the 31st annual WIAA Division 1 State Team Wrestling Tournament, with the quarterfinal and semifinals taking place Friday evening before the finals for all three divisions are held Saturday afternoon.
For either to make it that far, there will have to be some bracket-busting.
The Warhawks are seeded sixth and face a familiar foe in their quarterfinal matchup, third-seeded Holmen. Meanwhile, the Warriors were awarded the No. 7 seed and take on No. 2 Marshfield. It’s the 10th trip to team state for Muskego but first since 2010. Its lone title came in 1994, also the only time the Warriors have won a dual at the season-ending event.
“We haven’t seen them this year,” Muskego coach Sean Fortmann said of Marshfield. “We’ve seen them in past years at a couple tournaments. They’re really, really good in the middle weights. Just got a bunch of hammers.”
Like Muskego, Marshfield sent six wrestlers to the individual state tournament last weekend.
Junior Hoyt Blaskowski (138) and senior Ryan Dolezal (160) each took third in their respective weight classes to lead the Tigers (20-6), who also got a fifth-place finish from senior Camren Dennee at 170.
“Wrestling is about matchups so we’re hoping be able to minimize some of their really good guys and hopefully get some of our guys in good positions to be successful,” Fortmann said.
The Warriors (12-1) failed to get any of their six qualifiers on the podium but hope their Kohl Center experience pays off in their second trip to Madison in as many weeks.
“Six guys was the most we’ve had probably since 2011,” Fortmann said. “It was great. It felt like we probably had three more opportunities and it’s one of those deals where you think about the ones you didn’t get. But I think for those six to have that experience, that’s almost half of our team.”
Freshman Cael Zelinski reached the consolation semifinals at 106, while freshman Cole Reid (138), junior Matt Kinzel (170), junior Adam Dzievit (182), senior Dylan Cleveland (195) and senior Emmett Bock (285) also made their state debuts last week.
“We had a handful of guys that came up and watched,” Fortmann said. “For them to have that experience of a state tournament, the things you’ve got to go through like weigh ins and being under the bright lights, they can talk to the other guys and tell them what to expect. It’s different but nonetheless they’re heading up to Madison, so it gives kids a little familiarity with that.”
It will be the 11th team state appearance for Arrowhead (6-1), including its fourth in the last five years. The Warhawks are still in search of their first title.
They also sent six competitors to individual state, with two emerging as state champions. Not only that, but both senior Mitchell Mesenbrink (152) and sophomore Wyatt Duchateau (132) are undefeated, while junior Noah Mulvaney was runner-up at 170 and freshman Collin McDowell was third at 106.
Sophomore Connor Crumer (126) and junior Nate Druckrey (138) also advanced to the Kohl Center.
“The goal is to be at your best this time of year, so just going on performance and how guys are looking and feeling, I think that was the case,” Arrowhead coach Jeremy Miller said. “Even guys that didn’t make the podium, they were battling and that’s all you can ask for. They went out and let it fly and left it all on the mat.”
Holmen (17-5) is also no stranger to team state — or the Warhawks, for that matter. It’s the sixth consecutive appearance and 12th overall for the Vikings, who sent seven individuals to Madison last week. Seniors Tyler Jahn (138) and Parker Kratochvill (145) each took fourth, sophomore Preston Kratochvill was fifth (132) and senior Carson Westcott (220) came in sixth).
“At this point of the year everybody’s tough, so we have to continue to bring out our best,” Miller said. “I’m confident our guys will do that. It’s just a matter of showing up and doing the same thing we did last weekend. The great thing about this is we have other individuals that are ready to have that opportunity as well that didn’t get their chance last weekend. I’m excited about that. We get a chance to bring the whole team in.”
Arrowhead and Holmen have squared off twice at the UW Field House over the past five years. In 2020, the Warhawks won 38-37 to reach the semifinals, while it was the Vikings winning as the No. 1 seed in 2018 by a 39-35 margin.
If those prior meetings are any indication, Friday evening should go down to the wire once again, and Arrowhead’s contingent is chomping at the bit.
“I’ll be honest — we’ve had other years where there’s maybe a little bit more fading off at the lower levels,” Miller said. “But we have a group staying in there and practicing what we preach, so we’re fortunate, We have a good group and a pretty big group looking to go out there. We kind of went from thinking about taking vans to taking a bus, so they’re sticking with it and it’s really cool to see when you have a team all buying in, so we’re fired up and ready to go.”
In the other two quarterfinal duals, top-seeded Kaukauna (10-0) will take on No. 8 Franklin (20-5), while No. 4 Stoughton (15-7) faces No. 5 Nicolet (11-0). Stoughton had its run of three straight titles ended last season by Kaukauna in the championship round.
Fortmann likened this opportunity to the one Muskego’s football team had during its run of state championships in recent years and cherishes the opportunity to have one more week with his team.
“We’ve had 28 kids in the room for the past five weeks and I’ve just been so impressed at how hard they’ve worked to not only get our varsity guys ready but keep themselves ready and keep learning,” Fortmann said. “It’s been a great atmosphere and when your team gets to state, it’s a great experience but it should pay dividends in the future for us, too.