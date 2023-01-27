MUKWONAGO — Mukwonago needed everything to go its way and then some.
Arrowhead refused to give the Indians any ray of hope.
The Warhawks won nine of 14 matches and never trailed in a battle of unbeatens in the Classic 8 Conference, claiming the dual season title with a 44-26 victory in a raucous atmosphere on Senior and Alumni Night at Mukwonago’s north gym Thursday.
It was just the second loss this season to an in-state opponent for Mukwonago (23-5 overall, 7-1 conference), while Arrowhead, which improved to 8-0 both overall and in conference, made it back-to-back years in which it has knocked off the Indians.
“Our community support, the pep band coming out, our alumni, our students section, we’ve got a pretty special thing here that we’ve built up,” Mukwonago coach Jon Wierzbicki said. “We had a lot of matches where we’ve got to try to stave off bonus points and just try to live to fight another day, and then there’s a couple of swing matches that went their way. You tip your hat to them. They wrestled well.”
Arrowhead, ranked second in Division 1 by WIwrestle.com, might be as talented as its ever been from top to bottom and put on a show from the very start as junior Ray Gulmatico earned a 167 major decision at the 152-pound weight class to put the visitors up for good, 4-0.
Perhaps a sign of things to come, Mukwonago senior Zach Eliszewski built a 9-2 lead and appeared well on his way to at least a major decision before he needed injury time for a bothersome knee and narrowly held on for 10-8 decision at 160 pounds. But the true turning point came a few bouts later.
After an 18-5 major decision for junior Blake Riphenburg (170) and a tech fall victory for senior Noah Mulvaney (182), a three-time state medalist, Arrowhead had a 13-3 lead and it was about to grow some more. Warhawk senior Dylan Polczynski and Mukwonago sophomore Wade Kippers fought tooth and nail at 195 and just one point separated them through two periods, but then Polczynski found a way to stick Kippers 47 seconds into the third for a crucial six points.
“It certainly helps to get those big bonus points in that way, ultimately,” Arrowhead coach Jeremy Miller said. “Dylan wrestled tough so for him to get a pin is kind of a sign of what he’s been doing throughout the year.”
Facing a 19-3 deficit, the fourth-ranked Indians began to chip away.
Senior Ryan Mazer got the hosts back on track with a pin after 50 seconds at 220, and then junior heavyweight Grant Stromberg willed his way to a second-period pin to give Mukwonago a quick 12 points.
But another swing match went the way of the Warhawks when freshman 106-pounder Jaden Torres grinded out a 5-3 decision to temporarily stop the bleeding.
“One-ninety-five was a one-point match before they got a fall and then 106 was the same where we’re tied in the third and their guy was able to get it done,” Wierzbicki said.
Junior Josephine Stachowski got the Mukwonago faithful revved back up with a pin after 2 minutes, 47 seconds at 113 pounds, bringing the Indians back within 22-21. Stachowski, who became the first female in state history to qualify for individual state at the Division-1 level, will soon shift her focus to qualifying for girls state.
“We’re trying to grow our girls program,” Wierzbicki said. “They see Josie pointing at the crowd. It’s going to be a really neat time for us come tournament time “She’ll be looking to add that feather in her cap with qualifying for the girls’ side and it’ll be fun for the next few weeks to kind of revamp her style a little bit.”
After Stachowski’s win, Arrowhead made sure to revamp the momentum back in its favor.
Garnering chats of “He’s a sellout” from the Mukwonago student section, Arrowhead senior Lucas Ryan — a transfer from Waukesha South — was a 15-0 winner at 120 pounds. Then sophomore 126pounder Collin McDowell all but sealed the dual win for the Warhawks with a pin at 2:41, making it 33-21, before junior Connor Crumer (132) also won by tech fall, 20-5.
“They all work,” Miller said. “Even the guys that took a loss tonight, getting out of position sometimes and it happens, but they’re battling and that’s what we want.”
Arrowhead junior Wyatt Duchateau, a defending state champion, was denied the chance to compete as the Indians forfeited the 145-pound match moments after senior Blake Roberts (145) gave Mukwonago its final victory with a first-period pin.
“In eight days we’ve got (the Classic 8) tournament at Muskego, so we’ve got to turn the page,” Wierzbicki said. “They’ve got some kids who are certainly well trained and the Classic 8 I don’t think has ever been stronger as a wrestling conference. I think it was the highest-ranked teams we’ve ever hosted here between us and them. It was a really nice showdown.
“We’re proud of our guys and we got beat by a good squad.”
Miller also embraced the opportunity to square off against a fellow state power leading up to what he knows will be a challenging day at Muskego next Friday as the postseason approaches.
“It’s always tough coming into Mukwonago and they always have a solid lineup,” Miller said. “The goal is to stay fresh and just have those good competitions. Regardless of the outcome tonight, it’s a good little gauge because they’re a tough team, but at the same time I think we’ve got lots and lots more to work on.”