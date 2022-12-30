TOWN OF MERTON — With their backs to the wall and time running out, things did not look great Thursday night for the host Arrowhead boys hockey team at the Mullett Ice Center.
The Warhawks watched as longtime rival Homestead rallied for three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 lead with 15:06 left in the game. Arrowhead’s backs were clearly to the wall.
But that’s when the Warhawks picked up the pace of the game, got much more aggressive on offense and bounced back brilliantly to score three consecutive goals to ultimately rally for a wild come-from-behind 4-3 victory in overtime in the opening round of the Mullett Cup.
Perhaps the key to victory for Arrowhead (8-3) was when they fell behind 3-1 early in the third period after senior Michael Birmingham connected from short range after getting a nice assist from junior Sean West to put the Highlanders up two goals, the Warhawks answered that goal just 13 seconds later when senior Sam Neubert connected from long range with senior Kaiden Whelan getting the assist. Suddenly, the game was back on.
From there it was all AHS. The Warhawks tied the game just over three minutes later when freshman Jack McKenna, the leading scorer for Arrowhead, connected from the right side about 10 feet in front of the goal. Senior Connor Olson made a great pass to the wide open McKenna for the tying goal with 11:26 remaining in the game.
That goal ended up forcing an eight-minute overtime and AHS won the game with 4:01 left in the extra period when senior forward Gabe Tourtillott got a great pass from Neubert to win the game. Junior Andrew Catalano also assisted on the gamewinner.
“It was a great battle all night,” Tourtillot, the team’s second leading scorer said. “To take it to OT and then win it feels great. It took all of us to win. We played as a team all night, even when we were behind. We had to step up in overtime to win. Homestead is a good team. I got a good look on that final shot. The guys set me up good.”
The win was huge for the Warhawks. With the victory they advanced to the championship game of the Mullett Cup on Friday at 7 p.m. as they meet Beaver Dam (6-3) for the title. Beaver Dam, playing with just 12 players, edged the Appleton United (6-4) in the opener on Friday, 2-1.
The victory also kept Arrowhead on a mini hot streak. They now have won three games in a row and four of their last five. The win was the eighth in the last nine games against Homestead, who fell to 5-7-1 with the loss.
Raja Aylsworth, in his first season as coach of the Warhawks, was pleased with how his team battled all night.
“The first period was a little bit slow for us but we had a power play goal to get the game started,” Aylsworth said. “I felt good about where we were at even though we were down. We just had to crack a couple of goals. Once we started scoring in bunches it got us going. I felt like we did a good job and carried the action for the most part.”
But in the end, the Warhawks regrouped late and played its best hockey when it counted the most.
'It was a good team effort,' the AHS coach added. 'We have to be more consistent all three periods. When you’re getting as many shots as we did, you can’t be frustrated. When that happens it makes the game a lot harder. It makes the frustration level increase when that happens. It was a good win to rally back like we did. That’s a credit to the guys.'
Arrowhead finished with a season high 48 shots on goal. At the same time, Homestead launched 40 shots at senior goalie Devin Schutt, who came into the game with a save percentage of .911.
The Warhawks opened the scoring by getting a powerplay goal just six minutes into the game. Catalano scored the goal and junior Will Merrick and McKenna assisted.
But Homestead came back strong from there. They tied the game when Birmingham, the leading scorer for the Highlanders, scored with 3:42 left in the first period. He finished the game with a hat trick, giving him 29 points and 22 goals for the season.
The first period ended with the score tied at 1-1 but Homestead grabbed a 2-1 lead after two periods as Birmingham scored a power play goal with 10:34 left in the stanza. The assist went to senior Jackson Lord and sophomore Jackson Montgomery..
Homestead continued to play well early in the third period as Birmingham. who was outstanding all night, hit the back of the AHS net again with 15:06 left to play. West had that assist.
From there Arrowhead took charge and pulled out the come-from-behind win.