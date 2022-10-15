MUSKEGO — Somewhat overlooked in Muskego’s recent dominance in the Classic 8 Conference has been its defense.
It was that defense that stood tall at the end Friday.
The Warriors’ defense stopped Kettle Moraine’s bid for a game-winning touchdown in the final minute and Muskego held on for a 17-13 victory over the Lasers.
The victory gave Muskego its fifth consecutive league title as the Warriors will share the crown with Mukwonago after both teams finished 6-1 in conference — 2017 was the last time the Warriors weren’t conference champs when they finished third.
A victory would have given Kettle Moraine its first-ever Classic 8 title. Instead the Lasers finish third in league and 5-2 with Arrowhead.
Muskego (8-1 overall) allowed the second-lowest points in conference this season at only 12.4 points per game, while averaging 28.9 points.
The previous four seasons the Warriors allowed the fewest points defensively in the league while scoring over 40 points per game offensively in three of those years.
“We have the best defensive staff in the state,” Muskego coach Ken Krause said. “It starts with (defensive coordinator) coach (Ryan) Lucchesi.
“We have complete confidence in our defense. At the beginning of the year we had three (returning) starters and we’ve got 11 starters now. They are used to playing Classic 8 Conference football and they’ve got better every single week. It’s a credit to the coaches and the players.
“You’re not going to win conference championships unless you’re good on both sides of the ball. I think our defense is getting a lot of respect right now. I think our defense is recognized as one of the best in the state. I think we are great on both sides of the ball.”
After Nolan Tomsyck’s 22-yard field goal gave Muskego a four-point lead with 5:41 left in the game, it was time for the Warriors defense to make one final stop. But not before Kettle Moraine marched deep into Muskego territory.
Starting at its own 20-yard line, the Lasers moved the ball to the Muskego 13yard line with just over two minutes remaining as senior Nolan Schopp had 44 of his team-high 75 yards rushing yards for KM in the first eight plays.
Then the Warriors defense took over. First Muskego got a tackle for a fouryard loss and that was followed by a sack that pushed the ball back to the 35-yard line. The Lasers then threw two incomplete passes, the last coming in the end zone, and the Warriors were able to celebrate another championship.
“The defense was absolutely incredible,” Muskego defensive lineman Tristan Mick said. “I think there was no doubt in our minds the whole entire game that we were going to win this game. We were going to win on defense and we were going to win on offense.
“On that last drive with a couple of minutes left, nobody’s head was down and we were all encouraging each other and having a blast and that’s what football is all about. All we had to do was stop them on that last drive and that’s what we’ve done all season. I’m so proud of my team and everybody here. I couldn’t be more happy.”
Muskego took a 14-0 lead after senior Sam Steuber had two touchdown runs of three yards, the second coming with 1:52 left in the first half. Steuber finished with 98 yards on the ground on 20 attempts.
KM, however, got within one score (147) at the break as senior quarterback Chase Spellman found junior wide receiver Drew Wagner for a 34-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half.
The Lasers then looked to tie the game after Schopp’s 1-yard TD plunge with just over 10 minutes remaining to end a 14-play, 65-yard drive that took nearly eight minutes. However, the extra point failed and Kettle Moraine trailed 14-13 before Muskego’s short field goal a few minutes later.
Then the Lasers’ final drive fell short. “We told the kids we had the ball on the 20-yard line with a chance to win the game for a conference title and that is exactly where you want to be in the season,” KM coach Matt McDonnell said. “We were glad to be in that position and they made the plays and we didn’t. Credit to them.
“It wasn’t the start we wanted tonight but the kids fought hard. The touchdown at the end of the half was a big momentum swing and we came out and played a lot better in the second half. It just wasn’t enough. Now, we can’t wait for the playoffs. We will figure it out and hopefully we will make another run like we did last year.”
For Muskego, its fifth league title in a row was something to cherish.
“Nobody has ever won five straight in the Classic 8,” Krause said. “It’s the best conference in the state when you look at all the state championships from our league. It’s a community achievement. It starts with youth football, our administration is so supportive and we have a great coaching staff.
“It takes everything to win a conference championship, to win one conference championship yet alone five. You have so many different players, it’s not the same guys. It’s a whole new team this year, new names and new people.”