WALES — One week after stealing a tie from the jaws of defeat, Muskego’s girls soccer team did one better, all while keeping its conference title hopes alive.
Senior midfielder Haley Johnson buried the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute, which also turned out to be the only tally of the evening as the second-ranked Warriors went on the road and spoiled Kettle Moraine’s Senior Night with a 1-0 Classic 8 Conference victory Tuesday.
A 79th-minute goal by freshman Norah Augustine against Waukesha West last Tuesday helped Muskego (11-1-3 overall, 6-0-1 conference) salvage a 1-1 draw. With the Wolverines defeating Catholic Memorial to clinch at least a share of first, anything short of three points would doom the Warriors’ hopes of joining them atop the Classic 8.
“We obviously know we need to win, but at that point, it’s all about being here and just performing in the moment,” Johnson said. “If you’re thinking about winning the whole time, you’re not going to win. You’ve just got to just focus on the team bringing it the whole time.”
Kettle Moraine (8-4-1, 4-2-1), ranked seventh in the state, certainly brought it for 80 minutes. But Johnson took advantage of her moment.
Off a throw in, sophomore midfielder Jordan Kardelis possessed the ball and turned up field before finding Johnson in the middle of the pitch. Without hesitation, the senior let one rip from about 25 yards out and buried it top shelf over a leaping Erika Panella, KM’s sophomore goalie, with 76 minutes, 55 seconds elapsed.
The Lasers contested there was a handball in the buildup to Johnson’s goal, but to no avail.
“I was just making the run up the field,” Johnson said. “I knew Jordan would be able to get me that ball. She got that ball right to my foot. Easy turn and just placement on the (shot), but Jordan really had that great ball. I could not have had that goal without her and the whole team building it up the field and having that intensity at the end.”
KM drew a corner kick about a minute later and then Muskego senior midfielder Sophia Balistreri was issued a yellow card with 1 1/2 minutes left for a tackle about 10 yards outside the box. But KM senior midfielder Elena Zuchowski had her free kick plucked out of the air by Muskego junior keeper Ella Kratochvil, who had an excellent night in goal en route to a clean sheet.
No save was bigger than in the 67th minute when an up-close shot was somehow kept out by a sprawling Kratochvil, keeping the match scoreless.
“Our defensive line really stepped up tonight and Haley got that ball out as soon as the save happened,” Kratochvil said. “It was pretty close and she placed it pretty well. But having that teammate there to have your back to get that ball out really builds our confidence as a team and we’re just grateful that we have each other there.”
It was a disappointing result for the defending state-qualifier Lasers, who overall won the possession battle and created more chances throughout. That included in the 21st minute when sophomore forward Eiley Henderson sent a curling shot toward goal that glanced off the crossbar and out of play.
“They really played well in the midfield,” Muskego coach Lance Matthews said. “They brought some some serious strength and numbers. Just played a really physical, just well-thought out game.”
Johnson produced the best scoring opportunity for the Warriors in the first half when her header off a cross in the 12th minute was just wide. Both defenses tightened up even more in the second half.
Muskego senior forward Mady Wojcik put a shot on goal in the 46th minute, and that was the last time either goalie was tested for nearly 20 minutes. Henderson forced Kratochvil to make a save on a tough-angle shot in the 66th minute, then forced a corner kick one minute later that eventually led to Kratochvil’s massive save.
With both teams beginning to press, the chances increased. Johnson had a shot go wide in the 71st frame, then Kratochvil was called into action again, making a diving stop on Henderson in the 74th.
“We tried switching it around just to bring a little more pressure on them and it worked out in the end,” Matthews said. “But yeah, it was a good back-and-forth game. You love to see just a good Classic 8 battle.”
The Warriors will have to endure one more of those battles to share the Classic 8 crown with Waukesha West. A victory over Arrowhead next Tuesday will give both teams 22 conference points on the season.
If the past two matches are any indication, that won’t come easy. But Muskego continues to find a way.
“Taking care of ourselves so far, just kind of taking it one practice at a time now,” Matthews said. “The season’s kind of winding down. But it was a great night of soccer tonight.”