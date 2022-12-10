MUSKEGO — Muskego’s press was effective early. The second time around, it was decisive.
The Warriors pressed their way to a big early lead, saw Mukwonago battle back for a halftime tie, but then turned a flurry of forced turnovers into a 12point second-half run to remain undefeated with a 78-58 victory in a Classic 8 Conference boys basketball game on Friday.
“You’re in the Classic 8, man, you’ve got to earn everything,” said Muskego coach Kam Cerroni. “That’s what our message was at halftime. Nobody’s giving you anything in this league. You’ve got to be able to earn everything.”
Muskego’s defense set the tone early as the Warriors jumped out to a 27-10 lead. But Mukwonago settled down, hit three 3pointers, and pulled even 36-36 at the half.
Even Frelka buried a 3pointer from the right corner to put Mukwonago up 41-38, but Aiden Krause and Will Wensink scored five points apiece to fuel a 12-0 run that put Muskego in front 50-41 with 14:03 remaining.
Nathan Roy scored on a baseline leaner to bring Mukwonago within 52-45, but Muskego answered with another eight points.
The Warriors’ run was capped by Aiden Krause’s putback that was emblematic of how they crashed the offensive boards throughout the game, including 17 in the second half.
“The first half we had three offensive rebounds, second half we had 17, so we were being aggressive,” said Ashton Krause. “We believe in each other, we were doing what we’re supposed to do on our press, and it was working really well in the second half.”
Henry Westphal missed the second of two free throws, but the Warriors scrambled for the offensive rebound. Muskego missed a pair of shots, but Aiden Krause finally put down the third attempt to make it 60-45 with 7:32 left.
Aiden Krause finished with 19 points, including 11 in the second half, to pace a balanced attack. Wensink added 14, Ashton Krause 13 and Westphal added 10 as the Warriors improved to 2-0 in the conference and 4-0 overall.
“You give up a big lead and sometimes you get a little deflated, a little dejected,” Cerroni said. “At halftime, we could have come out flat and really pressed in terms of trying to do things that we’re not capable of, but we stayed the course. I’m just proud of our guys for being able to respond.”
Owen Kilton had 13 points and sophomore Peyton Pollnow came off the bench for 11 points, including three 3-pointers, for Mukwonago, which dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in conference.
“I was proud of the fight we showed,” said Mukwonago coach Steve Pollnow. “Down 24-9, you get back it in it, everybody’s good, you get your breath back. Then, the first four possessions (of the second half) were good, and then the next 10 were the game.”
The Warriors’ press rattled Mukwonago early and triggered a 17-3 run that put Muskego up 27-10 with 9:10 left in the first half. But Mukwonago seemed to solve the pressure and closed the half with a 10-2 spurt for a tie at the break.
But Muskego forced 17 second-half turnovers, including several in the backcourt that led directly to scores.
“I think we panicked to start, obviously, but once we got back in the flow and we started being the aggressor, I think things got easier for us,” Steve Pollnow said. “All of a sudden, we wanted it more the last seven or eight minutes of the first half. You feel really good about getting back in 36-36.”
“But, 17 turnovers in the second half, that’s harsh,” he said. “But the easy ones that we just gave them that were layups, we can’t do that. Our guys know that, but it’s one of those things. We’re still a young team in terms of minutes played on varsity and we’re still a work in progress.”