WAUKESHA — In a game of wildly-shifting momentum, Muskego put together its final run when it mattered most.
The Warriors saw a double-digit lead evaporate under a flurry of 3pointers, but outscored host Waukesha West 14-8 over the final four minutes to salvage a 68-63 Classic 8 Conference victory Friday night.
“I thought we made the right plays,” said Muskego’s Ashton Krause, who finished with a game-high 25 points. “They came back and we were down by one. It’s a game of runs and we made the big plays at the end of the game when it mattered.”
Muskego led 31-19 at the half and went in front 46-33 on two free throws by Aiden Krause. But the Wolverines hit four 3-pointers in less than a minute, capped by Dom Hill’s trey from the right corner to cut the lead to 46-45 with 10 1/2 minutes left.
“They’re a very good shooting team and we knew that coming in,” Muskego coach Kam Cerroni said. “That’s what they do. They’re a great team and they shoot that rock. It’s such an advantage in the Classic 8 with the home crowd and they got the crowd going, burying 3s on us.”
Ashton Krause’s drive down the lane put the Warriors up 55-49, but Jake Thomsen and Hill converted back-to-back three-point plays to put West in front 55-54 with 4:25 left.
The Warriors answered with a 6-0 run, going in front 60-55 on a steal and layin by Aiden Krause with 2:48 left.
Hill scored on a drive to cut the lead to 66-63. The Wolverines came up with a takeaway on the ensuing possession, but were unable to convert.
Ashton Krause hit two free throws with 18.4 seconds left to make it 68-63.
“That’s a tricky spot to be in, down 12,” West coach Don LaValle said. “It could be very easily, ‘Warm up the bus, we’re done, we’re getting blown out tonight.’ But our guys responded, which I was super proud of. But we started slow and we had to fight our way back. I think we just ran out of time.”
Schwabe finished with 17 points, along with a team-high nine rebounds and six assists. Aiden Krause added 16 points for the Warriors, who improved to 6-2 in the Classic 8 and 11-2 overall with their fifth straight victory.
“Our coaches push us every day, me and Aiden, to finish around the rim,” said Schwabe.
The 6-4 Schwabe scored all 12 of his second-half points in the paint, including one putback on an offensive rebound.
“He’s the real deal. He played really well,” Cerroni said of Schwabe. “Just calm, cool, collected. And our guys really look to him as a leader ... we took what they gave us. I thought we were patient on offense.”
Hill had 22, Thomsen 18 and Carter LaValle 17 for the Wolverines, who dropped to 3-5 in the conference and 8-6 overall.
“We were one big bucket away, we were one big stop away,” Don LaValle said. “We right there with back and forth, but we needed to solidify momentum. Because then we can play differently, then they play differently. We were that one big play away.”
Ashton Krause, who had 13 3-pointers through the first 12 games, hit three from beyond the arc in the opening five minutes. The Warriors then got a 10-point run, going in front 21-11 on Aiden Krause’s layin with 7:41 left in the half.
Will Wensink’s breakaway layin put the Warriors up by a dozen at the break.
“That was a really good team coming in here,” Don LaValle said. “We played our tails off. It was a heck of a basketball game. You could tell both sides were competitive, the guys were hungry on both ends. It was fun to be a part of and to watch, unfortunately we were on the wrong end.”