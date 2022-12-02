MUSKEGO — After three matches and a forfeit loss, Muskego found itself on the verge of a home wrestling defeat.
But the Warriors rallied with five pins in the next seven matches, then got a clinching major decision from Tim Madia to hold off Waukesha West 37-36 in the final match of a Classic 8 Conference triangular on Thursday.
“It was a very good match. They came ready to battle,” said Sean Fortmann, Muskego co-head coach.
Muskego also defeated Waukesha North 54-18, while Waukesha West defeated the Northstars 5724.
Waukesha West went in front 18-0 when junior Xander Kuokkanen decisioned sophomore Cole Reid 11-6 at 152 pounds in a matchup of last season’s state qualifiers.
“I matched up with him multiple times last year and he pretty much kicked my butt. So, it feels good to get him early,” Kuokkanen said. “I have a ton of respect for him.”
“I enjoy those tough battles, win or lose, because it’s always going to make you better,” Kuokkanen said. “I just love those close matches, tough battles, tough wrestlers.”
Mason Duerwachter got the Warriors on track with a 2-0 decision over Jaxon Lawrence at 160. Ryker Morgan followed with a pin of Louie Smith in 4:31 at 170; and returning state qualifier Matt Kinzel pinned Mason Black in 35 seconds at 182 to pull the Warriors within 1815.
West’s Brady Grisar pinned Zach Current in 50 seconds at 195 pounds; but Adam Dzievit, another Muskego state qualifier, pinned Nelson Luecke in 1:18 at 220; and Dominic Schnier pinned West’s Gunnar Hanson in 2:59 at 285 to put the Warriors up 27-24.
West got a forfeit win at 106, but state qualifier Cael Zelinski answered for Muskego with a pin of Elliott Mulloy in 2:30 at 113 pound to put the Warriors back in front 3330.
Madia, who lost his first match vs. Waukesha North, then iced the dual victory with a 173 major decision over Bryan Rivera.
“He went out there and did a heck of a job,” Fortmann said. “He was in the lineup last year as a freshman and he struggled, like a lot of freshmen do. He lost a close match in the first meet, so it was awesome to see him go out there and kind of open it up a little bit.”
West’s Trevor Moss finished with a pin of Lucas Drout in 59 seconds at 126 pounds.
“Muskego? Man, we’re closing the gap,” said West coach Derrick Amrhein. “Little by little we’re getting there. I have a lot of respect for those guys over here at Muskego. They run a really good program and that’s what we’re going for.”
West won the first two matches with Alex Ounkham stopping Mason Drout in 1:36 at 132 pounds; and returning state qualifier Isaiah Guerrero holding off JT Brandstater 3-1 at 138 pounds. The Wolverines then picked up a forfeit at 145.
Against Waukesha North, the Warriors got pins from Mason Drout at 132; Reid, 145; Duerwachter, 152; Kinzel, 182; and Zach Current, 195. Brandstatter at 138 and Ryker Morgan at 170 won decisions.
Alex Lancaster of North registered a pin at 126, while Uriel Catalan at 120 and Braulio Pacheco at 160 won decisions. Muskego won three matches by forfeit and North one.
In the crosstown match, West got pins from Rivera at 113; Ounkham, 132; Xavier Guerrero, 145; Kuokkanen, 152; Lawrence, 160; Black, 182; and Grisar, 195. Isaiah Guerrero won by decision at 138.
North got pins from Sebastian George, 106; Catalan, 120; Alex Lancaster, 126; and Hunter Williams, 170.
“Obviously, you want a different result,” said North coach Mason McMullen. “Both Muskego and West, they bring back super strong teams.”
McMullen said that Catalan and Lancaster wrestled well, as did freshman Ben Lauer at 138 pounds. Lauer lost to Muskego’s Brandstatter 4-3, and lost to West’s Isaiah Guerrero 52.
“I was happy with what we did in looking at the matchups,” McMullen said. “I thought a couple of matches could have gone our way … but you’ve got to learn your lessons from your losses.”