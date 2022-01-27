Waukesha County to send 14 athletes to first-ever WIAA girls wrestling tournament

WAUKESHA — The newest sport to put on a WIAA state tournament, female wrestlers from all over Wisconsin will travel to the La Crosse Center on Saturday to take part in the inaugural individual WIAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament.
Twelve competitors will have gold medals placed around their necks by day’s end, beginning at the 100pound weight class all the way up to 235 pounds. Area wrestlers — there are 14 in all — can be found in a majority of those brackets, including a few that enter as favorites to win it all based on season rankings and seeding.
Of those 14 Waukesha Country entrants, eight hail from Muskego, the fourth-highest total in the state. Five other area programs will be represented, including perennial power Mukwonago and Brookfield East, who has made back-to-back trips to team state.
Spartans sophomore Lily Becker was the lone 114pounder among the field of 31 to receive a bye. She boasts a 14-2 record on the season and was ranked fourth at 114 pounds based on the latest WIWrestling.com poll.
“I’m really excited for her,” East coach Andrew Mueller said of Becker earlier in the season. “She’s so aggressive and she’s just got a lot of fight in her and she's picking things up. She’s still raw. This is her second year, but last year was so tough to get any kind of opportunities to wrestle. If she had a whole year under her belt she’d be further ahead. But she’s got the attitude for it and I think that’s going to take her a long way because she wants to learn, she wants to win.”
Becker has been a varsity member throughout the season, as has Brookfield Central senior Marisa Roth, who is already a very accomplished wrestler in the state of Wisconsin.
Ranked No. 1 at 138 pounds, Roth is unbeaten this season and will have 19 other competitors to outwrestle en route to gold. She enters state as a threetime medalist at the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation State Tournament, finishing fourth, fourth and first each of the past three years, respectively. It was previously the only folkstyle state tournament available to females.
“Marisa Roth has grown to be such a great leader of our team,” BC coach Chris Demos said. “We are very lucky to have worked with her over the years and so happy she gets to compete in the first WIAA girls state tournament. Currently, Marisa is 12-0 in femaleonly competition and 14-0 when you include matches against males. Her focus and dedication to both the team and her own improvement is hard to miss, even though she is a very quiet person.
“Competing in large events is not new to her, either. We are all excited for Marisa and can’t wait to cheer her on.”
The 138-pound bracket features two other area entrants — Oconomowoc junior Kyleigh Beekman and Muskego sophomore Kyra Chartier. Chartier is ranked 10th in the state and 5-6 on the season.
Out of the eight Warriors competing at state, none are ranked higher than freshman Killian Kiernan (12-6). Featuring a No. 3 ranking, she is one of 15 wrestlers in the 185-pound bracket. Other ranked Muskego wrestlers include senior Alana Perry (12th, 126), freshman Mary Sus (HM, 126), senior Madison Coubal (HM, 145), sophomore Olivia Chavez (9th, 152) and freshman Brooke Shelley (HM, 165).
Mukwonago sends two wrestlers to the first-ever girls state tournament, both of whom are entered in the 100-pound bracket — sophomore Cailyn Whittier and freshman Alaina Stevens. Neither have a high school record this season, but Whittier is ranked fourth and Stevens is honorable mention.
Like the Spartans and Lancers, Arrowhead has just one representative, but it’s a good one in junior Kate Riege (3-0). Riege will compete for the 235-pound championship with eight other wrestlers and comes in with a No. 3 ranking to her name.
Head coach Jeremy Miller said the team is excited for her to represent Arrowhead in La Crosse and assistant Shawn Riege, Kate’s dad, will accompany her at the state tourney.
“Kate was really excited by her past performance at Milwaukee Hamilton and has been looking forward to competing in the first WIAA Girls Wrestling Tournament in La Crosse this weekend,” coach Riege said. “She has been working hard this week and is ready to go.”
With the arrival of the WIAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament, the WIAA is launching a year-long celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of Title IX legislation.
In all, there are 261 wrestlers entered in the tournament representing 115 programs — there was no qualifying process for state.
Competition begins Saturday on five different mats with the preliminary bouts at 9 a.m. until the conclusion of the semifinals at approximately 4 p.m. The championship matches as well as the third- and fifth-place matches will start at 6:30 p.m.