WAUKESHA — Arrowhead junior Wyatt Duchateau will look to repeat as dozens more from the area aim to become first-time champions at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament taking place Thursday through Saturday from the Kohl Center.
Duchateau, the defending state champion at 132 pounds, has just one loss to his name through his first three seasons at the varsity level. His freshman year was cut short due to injury before he made the most of his first full high school season, completing an undefeated campaign last winter.
“I feel like last year I was really trying to get one (a state title),” said Duchateau, one of nine defending state champions in Division 1. “I wrestled a little conservative. This year, I’m really looking to open it up a little bit and have more bonus points.
“(The crowd), that’s the big change. I don’t know how many seats there are there, but it’s a lot, especially when you’re wrestling those finals matches. It gets loud.”
Standing at 38-1 this season — his lone loss coming against Joel Adams, a topranked wrestler from Nebraska — Duchateau will be joined by six of his teammates in Madison later this week as his defense begins Thursday afternoon in the Round of 16 against Kimberly junior Tanner Hart in the 145pound weight class, where Duchateau is ranked first in the state.
One of those teammates has come within a victory of winning gold on two different occasions.
Arrowhead senior Noah Mulvaney has one last shot at becoming a state champion after finishing second as a freshman and a junior, while placing third as a sophomore.
Mulvaney (42-3) will have to overcome more than his opponents this week if he wants to make it to the top of the podium, as he is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in team sectionals. But he still made quick work of his sectional foes and is used to the bright lights of the Kohl Center by this point of his career.
“A lot of people get really nervous when they walk in there for the first time because that’s the biggest stage they’ve ever wrestled on, but I’ve wrestled in the biggest tournaments during the offseason, like Fargo,” Mulvaney said. “I feel comfortable at the Kohl Center as well as at all of the other big tournaments.”
Mulvaney, who is committed to wrestle at Bucknell, is ranked first at 182 pounds.
“We seniors have more of a fight to want to end our senior year well,” Mulvaney said. “I’m looking to finally take that first place.”
Duchateau and Mulvaney are each ranked nationally and seeded second in their respective weight classes. Also ranked nationally right down the road in Oconomowoc is freshman Kellen Wolbert.
Ranked first at 120 pounds, the unbeaten Wolbert (43-0) will look to become the first freshman from Waukesha County to win gold since Arrowhead’s Keegan O’Toole in 2017.
“I think it’s going to be awesome. ... a great experience,” Wolbert said. “And I can’t wait. Walking into that building is awesome. I’ve been dreaming about it a lot.”
Wolbert will join his older brother, senior Quintin Wolbert, who is making his fourth appearance at state and finished fifth each of the last two seasons.
“I’m going to make the most of it,” said the elder Wolbert, who is ranked seventh at 132 pounds and boasts a 27-5 record.
Despite being unbeaten on the season, Kellen Wolbert is seeded third at 120. He’ll face a familiar foe in the first round Thursday, as he’s matched up against Arrowhead senior Lucas Ryan (25-12). Ryan is ranked seventh in the state and lost to Wolbert in the finals of the Classic 8 Conference Tournament.
There are a bevy of other defending state medalists from the area looking to build off those showings.
The dream of becoming a three-time state champion is still alive for Arrowhead sophomore Colin McDowell (35-7), who is ranked fourth at 126 pounds and finished third at 106 last winter.
“When I walked in there the first time, the crowd made me really nervous,” McDowell said. “I think it’ll be more controlled this time.”
Now a four-time state qualifier like Mulvaney and Quintin Wolbert, Brookfield Central senior Ben Otto (41-5) comes in ranked fifth at 170 pounds. The younger brother of two-time state champion Josh Otto, he placed fourth last season.
Three-time state qualifiers include Pewaukee senior Jacob Bruner and Brookfield East senior Brett Skaug. Bruner (43-5) is ranked 10th at 145, while Skaug (42-4), who placed fifth at 145 last season, holds the No. 3 ranking at 152.
“Making podium,” said Bruner of his goal at state. “I’ve been running, lifting, working hard in practice. I’ve got a great practice partner that has helped me along the way. Having lofty goals isn’t easy, but the people around me make it a lot easier.”
Two of Skaug’s four losses have come to second-ranked Pewaukee sophomore Caleb Cady (24-1), including at last weekend’s Pewaukee sectional. The two could potentially meet in the semifinals Friday night.
Brookfield East senior Aiden Crawley (38-1) surprised many when he reached the semis last season and ultimately finished sixth at 126 pounds. This time around, he’s ranked sixth at 132 in his third trip to individual state.
“Of course, I’m going to win it,” Crawley said. “That’s the goal. I’m feeling great.”
No program in the state is represented better than Muskego, which is sending 10 competitors to the Kohl Center. Leading the way from that group is sophomore Cael Zelinski (36-5), the seventh-ranked wrestler at 113 pounds. Other Warriors ranked inside the top 10 of their respective weight classes are senior Matt Kinzel (46-8) at 182 pounds (9th) and junior Dominic Schnier (42-8) at 285 pounds (10th). Schnier is paired up with Classic 8 rival and Mukwonago junior Grant Stromberg (48-8), who is ranked seventh. Stromberg pinned Schnier earlier this season.
Other all-area first-round matchups include Ocon sophomore Jayden Yauck (28-10) and Waukesha South senior Jimmy Wollenberg (475) at 126 pounds, Waukesha West senior Xavier Guerrero (53-3) against Muskego sophomore Cole Reid (22-9) at 138 pounds, and the pairing of Mukwonago senior Ryan Mazer (49-7) and New Berlin junior Thomas Perra (35-7) at 220 pounds.
Yauck, ranked eighth, pinned the 10th-ranked Wollenberg earlier in the season. Guerrero, ranked 10th, and Reid never faced off during the regular season, nor did the fifth-ranked Mazer and Perra.
“I’m feeling good,” Wollenberg said. “Trying to get that dangerous feeling back, so I’m just going to prepare and see what happens. Just leave it all on the mat.”
Other ranked area wrestlers in the Division 1 field are Mukwonago junior Brian Whipple (42-11; 9th at 113), Arrowhead junior Connor Crumer (38-8; 8th at 132) and senior teammate Nate Druckrey (31-12; 7th at 160), New Berlin senior Jack Gillis (37-5; 5th at 160), Brookfield East junior Johnny Botsch (40-5; 10th at 182) and Waukesha South senior CJ Johnson (45-5; 9th at 285). In Division 2, Lake Country Lutheran freshman McAllister Ramage (36-4) enters the week ranked eighth at 106 pounds.
“I was there last year,” Crumer said. “It was a little breathtaking to be on the mats, looking up at the crowd. I think I’m going to be a little more ready this year.
“I’m looking to place this year. I think we’re going to do great.”
GIRLS DEBUTING AT KOHL CENTER
It’s not the first girls state wrestling tournament, but it’s the first one being held at the Kohl Center, as the girls’ and boys’ competitions will take place simultaneously unlike last year when the girls’ event was in La Crosse in late January.
To accommodate, there will be eight mats instead of six leading up to championship Saturday night, when there are four mats instead of three featuring Divisions 1, 2 and 3 for the boys along with the girls.
“I’m so happy to be a part of the wrestling community and part of the new and upcoming women’s wrestling (state meet),” said Kettle Moraine sophomore Charis Guerra, who will wrestle at 126 pounds, one of 12 weight classes in the girls’ division. “Gonna practice super hard this week and I’m excited to have more matches as hard as (my sectional match).” Brookfield Central’s Marisa Roth, who has since graduated, was the lone area champion at the inaugural girls state meet. But that likely wouldn’t have been the case if Mukwonago’s Josephine Stachowski was in the mix.
Stachowski, however, chose to remain with the Indians for the duration of the 2021-22 season and was rewarded with a trip to the boys state tournament, becoming the first female to ever qualify at the Division 1 level.
At 7-0 this season, Stachowski doesn’t even hold a ranking at 120 pounds. She will have to dethrone Florence/Niagra senior Caitlyn Kelley, who won the 120-pound title last season. The two could wind up wrestling for the state title Saturday evening.
“It’s going to be a really neat time for us come tournament time,” Mukwonago coach Jon Wierzbicki said. “She’ll be looking to add that feather in her cap with qualifying for the girls’ side and it’ll be fun to kind of revamp her style a little bit.”
Stachowski won’t be the only area female gunning for gold.
Arrowhead senior Kate Riege nearly joined Roth as a state champion last winter, but finished second at 235 pounds. Riege is ranked first in her weight class thanks to her 19-0 ledger.
Two other area girls medaled last season — Brookfield East junior Lily Becker and Muskego sophomore Killian Kiernan. Becker (11-1) finished third and is ranked fifth at 114 pounds, while Kiernan (22-4) took fourth at 185 and is down to 165 this season, where she’s ranked eighth.
Just as with the boys, Muskego is well represented on the girls’ side. Their contingent includes sophomore Brooke Shelley (19-10), who’s ranked 12th at 152 pounds, and junior Kahlyn Geiger (29-9), who’s No. 10 at 185.
New Berlin sophomore Camila Garay (15-3) is ranked 13th at 100, while freshman teammate Amelia Poplawski (25-10), who will face Mukwonago freshman Samantha Wiebelhaus (13-6) in the lone all-area first-round matchup, is ranked 11th at 132 pounds.