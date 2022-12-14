MEQUON — They tried just about everything to break the tie Tuesday at the Ozaukee Ice Center, but neither Waukesha or Homestead would budge and the teams settled for a 2-2 draw in a nonconference boys hockey game.
“Good game. I thought both teams gave it a pretty decent effort,” Wings coach David Kupsky said. “We’ve got a few injuries that are key to us right now and a couple sick kids. It wasn’t our best effort, but we brought what we could tonight. It was exciting.”
The Highlanders netted a power-play goal with just under four minutes to remaining in regulation, then the teams played an eight-minute period with traditional rules, followed by a five-minute session with three skaters on a side to attempt to determine a winner. Despite all that, and each club also getting a power-play opportunity during overtime, neither squad could net a game-winner.
The three-on-three play definitely changes things on the ice.
“When you’re even-up and you’ve got 10 guys on the ice working for the puck, it’s a lot more about getting the getting the puck into dangerous spaces and winning battles and winning races and things like that. Whereas if you have three-on-three and there’s so much space, you want possession of the puck and you don’t do the things that you would normally do,” Homestead coach Tony Navarre said when asked to explain how the final five minutes differed from the previous 59. “It’s almost like you’ve got to unlearn the habits that you play five-on-five. I think our guys have done a nice job. I think we executed our threeon- three very well, we got some very, very high quality chances, we possessed the puck and we limited the opportunities that they had.”
Kupsky added that it definitely adds drama as every possession in that situation becomes a scoring opportunity.
“It’s more or less, obviously, to add a little entertainment to the crowd and have some fun with it,” he said about the overtime rules. “It’s body on body. You’ve just got to make sure nobody’s giving up a man and you’re doing what you can to shut down their opportunities and take advantage of yours.”
Homestead had a few dangerous scoring chances throughout the final five minutes, both while playing with a four-on-three power play following a Waukesha penalty and in the three-on-three situation after the Wings killed that penalty. Perhaps the best chance the home team had to win came with a minute to go in the contest, when Jackson Lord attempted multiple shots from close range, but goalie Dante Desidero brushed those tries aside.
“He’s been with us four years (and he’s) pretty sound in the net,” Kupsky said. “I thought tonight we were lucky to have him. If we didn’t have him in the net back there, we probably would have walked out of here with a loss. He made some really key saves at key moments, especially at the end of the 3v3 and the penalty kill. A solid senior leader on the team.”
Much like in the overtime periods, neither side was able to break through and light the lamp in the opening period. Waukesha held a 12-8 edge in shots on goal, but Desidero and Homestead netminder Connor O’Brien rejected all those advancements.
Homestead finally tallied the first goal of the contest six minutes into the second period, when Ty Diemer tucked a shot inside the far post after getting to a pass from Chris Auchter.
Homestead’s lead was short-lived, as the Highlanders were whistled for a five-minute major that gave the Wings a golden opportunity. The visitors took advantage, getting goals from Carter Krell and Owen Frehner.
“Both him (Frehner) and Krell played a little bit of varsity last year, so they’re being asked to do a little bit more this year,” Kupsky said. “Both of them so far are picking up on what we’re teaching, and obviously with two goals tonight, showing some progress.”
The Wings coach added that he hoped his club might be able to get even more than those two goals, but they were enough to take a lead the team held well into the third period. “(I was) actually hoping to have more than two,” Kupsky said with a chuckle. “Definitely needed to get us back in it. I thought we had a few more chances and we could have buried another couple, but the goalie made a couple nice saves.”
Waukesha moves to 1-5-2 with the tie and will return to the rink Saturday at 6 p.m. when the Wings take on Kenosha at the Naga-Waukee Ice Arena.