WAUKESHA — Waukesha South announced on Thursday that the final two games of the Blackshirts' football season had been cancelled.
"Due to an overwhelming number of injuries and out of concern for student athlete safety, Waukesha South has cancelled the varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 7, against Arrowhead, as well as the remainder of the varsity football season," a statement emailed out to parents on Thursday read. "The Waukesha South staff is working to find an alternative following Southfest to showcase our band, dance team, cheer team, and football student athletes."
This marks the second time in the last three seasons that the Blackshirts saw their year end early, as the final three games of the 2020 season were cancelled due to COVID-19.
Prior to that, the last time South had a game cancelled was on Aug. 22, 2014, when the season opener was called off after Nicolet announced two days prior to the game that it would not be fielding a varsity team that fall.
The Blackshirts had been scheduled to host Arrowhead this Friday (Oct. 7) before concluding the regular season on Oct. 14 at Waukesha North.
After starting the season 2-0 with non-conference wins over Milwaukee Lutheran and West Allis Hale, the Blackshirts proceeded to go 0-5 in Classic 8 Conference play, and as of Thursday were tied with Waukesha North for last place in the conference standings.
The Blackshirts averaged 144.9 passing yards - third-most in the Classic 8 Conference - and 67.9 rushing yards per game this season.